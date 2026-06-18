Mexico vs South Korea Prediction, Preview, Best Bets, Picks & Lineups for World Cup 2026

Draw +220 the expert consensus pick, Son Heung-min +340 the player prop value, Jiménez +205 the home dart — two winners meet at altitude in Guadalajara in the biggest Group A showdown of Matchday 2.

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Mexico leads on GD · Winner almost certainly advances to R32

Group A · Both teams on 3pts · Mexico leads on GD · Winner almost certainly advances to R32

🚨 SUSPENDED: César Montes (MEX CB) — red card vs South Africa. Edson Álvarez drops into CB. 17-year-old Gilberto Mora starts in midfield. South Korea: no injuries, no suspensions.

Two winners collide in the biggest Group A match of Matchday 2. Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 in the tournament opener; South Korea came from behind to beat Czechia 2-1. Both sides know a draw today almost certainly seals their place in the Round of 32 — and that tactical reality shapes every expert's view of how this match plays out. The draw at +220 is the consensus expert pick across FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers and RotoWire. Son Heung-min at +340 anytime is FOX Sports' explicit player prop pick. Jiménez at +205 is the home altitude dart named by SI and CBS Sports.

Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook via CBS Sports. Subject to change. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

⭐ Best Bets — Expert Consensus Picks

🤝 Pick #1: Draw FanDuel Research · FOX Sports · Covers · RotoWire · SportsLine Eimer (SKorea double result -130) ODDS +220 FanDuel Research: "draw suits both sides pretty well" — explicit Covers: "I expect we'll get a very cagey match ending in 1-1" Both teams know draw = almost certainly through to R32 Eimer: SKorea double result (win or draw) at -130 Closest to a coin-flip of any WC Matchday 2 game Mexico lost suspended CB Montes — defensive reshuffle today RotoWire: "a draw would not be a surprise" · near coin flip Sept 2024 friendly: Mexico 2-2 South Korea FanDuel Research provide the clearest rationale for the draw: "Sticking with the theme of a draw suiting both sides pretty well, I don't think we'll see a lot of clear-cut scoring chances. Mexico conceded very little against South Africa, and while South Korea gave up a goal versus Czechia, they impressed with 62% of the possession. I think we'll see both teams be conservative knowing that four points through two matches likely all but seals qualification." FOX Sports add: "I could see this 1-0 either way or even 0-0. I won't go crazy here." Covers are explicit: "I expect we'll get a very cagey match ending in a 1-1 scoreline." SportsLine's Eimer frames it as a South Korea double result — backing them to win or draw at -130 — noting: "I rate this team very highly, and I expect them frankly to get the best out of Mexico when that final whistle blows." The September 2024 friendly between these sides ended 2-2, and both coaches have every incentive to be conservative today. At +220 for the draw, the market offers real value on the outcome that suits both teams equally.

🔒 Pick #2: BTTS No / Under 2.5 Goals FOX Sports explicit ("wager on no on BTTS") · Covers (Under the way to go) · FanDuel Research Under 2.5 -170 FOX Sports: "wager on no on both teams to score" — explicit pick Covers: "The Under is the way to go" FanDuel Research: "won't see a lot of clear-cut scoring chances" Mexico: 16 shots vs SA — but SA ended with 9 men · misleading stat Both managers will prioritise not losing — tactical conservatism SKorea 3-4-2-1 built around counter and defensive shape FOX Sports make BTTS No their explicit secondary pick: "Wager on no on both teams to score." Covers back the Under with the caveat: "The Under is the way to go, but I wouldn't bet it any further than the -167 odds it sits at." FanDuel Research confirm the conservative tactical framing. Note the contrarian case — SportsLine's Eimer separately leans Over 2.5, noting the last four Mexico vs South Korea meetings averaged four combined goals. The Under at -170 is not attractive value; BTTS No is the better route to expressing the low-scoring view. Check FanDuel's current BTTS No price before wagering.

⚽ Pick #3: Son Heung-min Anytime Scorer FOX Sports explicit pick · 56 intl goals / 144 caps · LAFC · South Korea captain ODDS +340 FOX Sports FanDuel: +340 anytime — explicit confirmed pick 56 international goals — South Korea all-time leading scorer Fully fit and unscathed from opener vs Czechia Mexico's reshuffled defensive line — Álvarez covering for Montes Eimer: Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" Set-piece taker (2 confirmed, RotoWire) — penalty route available South Korea's entire counter system built around him FOX Sports name Son Heung-min their explicit anytime prop at +340. South Korea's entire attacking system is built around him — he leads their line in a 3-4-2-1 with Lee Kang-in and Lee Jae-sung in the No. 10 positions behind him, and the rapid transition game that coach Hong deploys specifically aims to get Son into space in behind opposing defences. Mexico's defensive reshuffle after César Montes' red card is the critical vulnerability — Edson Álvarez, primarily a midfielder, drops to CB alongside Vásquez, and the 17-year-old Gilberto Mora fills in midfield. SportsLine's Eimer notes Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" against South Africa, cautioning against over-reading the clean sheet against a side that finished with nine men. Son is confirmed as one of South Korea's two set-piece delivery takers (RotoWire) — meaning any foul around Mexico's area creates a direct route to a Son attempt. At +340, Son anytime is strong value for South Korea's most dangerous player in a match that could well be decided by a single moment of individual quality.

🔮 Score Predictions: 1-1 Draw (Covers/FanDuel Research) · 1-0 either way or 0-0 (FOX Sports) Draw +220 🤝 · Most likely outcome for two sides that need a point FanDuel Research, Covers, RotoWire all point to the draw. Sept 2024 friendly: 2-2. Both teams know 4pts = through. Mexico's defensive reshuffle (Montes SUSP) adds uncertainty. Three-pick card: Draw +220 (unanimous · both teams conservative · draw suits both) + BTTS No (FOX Sports explicit · cagey tactical match) + Son Heung-min anytime +340 (FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · SKorea system built around him · Mexico defensive reshuffle · outstanding value at +340).

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇲🇽 Mexico — 4-3-3 · Javier Aguirre MONTES SUSP GK: José Rangel DEF: Israel Reyes · Edson Álvarez ★ · Johan Vásquez · Jesús Gallardo MID: Érik Lira · Gilberto Mora (17yo ⭐) · Álvaro Fidalgo FWD: Julián Quiñones ⚠️ · Raúl Jiménez · Roberto Alvarado 🚨 César Montes SUSPENDED — red card vs SA. Álvarez ★ drops to CB (normally a DM). Mora (17yo) starts in midfield — Mexico's youngest WC player ever. ⚠️ Quiñones slight doubt (limped off vs SA) but expected to start. Penalty taker: Jiménez. Jiménez: 47 goals / 125 caps, scored header vs SA. Quiñones: scored in 8' vs SA (Saudi Pro League top scorer 2025-26). Mexico unbeaten since November 2025 (10 games). Estadio Akron: ~48,000 capacity, nearly all Mexican. 🇰🇷 South Korea — 3-4-2-1 · Hong Myung-bo FULLY FIT GK: Kim Seung-gyu DEF: Lee Gi-Hyuk · Kim Min-Jae (Bayern Munich) · Lee Han-Beom MID: Lee Tae-Seok · Paik Seung-Ho · Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord) · Seol Young-Woo AM: Lee Kang-in (PSG) · Lee Jae-Sung CF: Son Heung-min (LAFC) © No injuries. No suspensions. Unchanged XI expected. Son: 56 goals / 144 caps · LAFC · all-time SKorea leading scorer. Hwang In-beom (Feyenoord): POTM vs Czechia — scored + assisted. Kim Min-Jae: Bayern Munich CB. Lee Kang-in (PSG): set-piece delivery (2 confirmed, RotoWire). Oh Hyeon-gyu (scored winner vs Czechia off bench): available as impact sub. South Korea 11-game qualifying: 6W 4D 0L.

📊 Full Odds — Mexico vs South Korea

Market Odds Mexico ML +105 Draw ⭐ +220 South Korea ML +300 Over 2.5 Goals +138 Under 2.5 Goals -170 Son Heung-min Anytime ⭐ +340 Raúl Jiménez Anytime +205 Armando González Anytime +220 Guillermo Martínez Anytime +230 Lee Kang-in Anytime ~+380

⚔️ Match Context

⛰️ Altitude: 1,566m at Estadio Akron — significant Mexico advantage Estadio Akron in Guadalajara sits at 1,566 metres — a significant factor for any visiting team in the second half when fatigue compounds the oxygen deficit. South Korea have not played at altitude in this World Cup. Mexico, as co-hosts based in Guadalajara, are accustomed to these conditions. This is one of the genuine physical edges Mexico hold today that the odds (+105) arguably undervalue. 🇲🇽 Mexico: Dominant opener but a real defensive reshuffle today Mexico beat South Africa 2-0 — but South Africa ended with nine men and registered just 0.07 xG. Eimer cautions: Mexico showed "extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" and one shouldn't over-read the clean sheet. César Montes (first-choice CB, suspended), is replaced by Edson Álvarez (normally a DM). The 17-year-old Gilberto Mora starts in midfield. Quiñones (scored in 8' vs SA) is a slight doubt but expected to start. Mexico are unbeaten in 10 games (8W 2D) with those draws against Portugal and Belgium. 🇰🇷 South Korea: Real character, Hwang in form, Son fresh and ready South Korea came from 0-1 down to beat Czechia 2-1 — a genuine comeback showcasing real tournament resilience. Hwang In-beom was Player of the Match (scored + assisted). Son came through completely unscathed. Lee Kang-in (PSG) and Lee Jae-sung provide creative quality behind Son. Kim Min-jae (Bayern Munich) anchors a back three. No injuries, no suspensions. Oh Hyeon-gyu (scored the winner from the bench vs Czechia) is available as an impact substitute. 📊 Head to head: Six meetings, balanced record, historically high-scoring These sides have met six times, including a September 2024 friendly that ended 2-2 and a 2018 World Cup group-stage match that Mexico won 2-1. The last four meetings have averaged four combined goals — which underpins Eimer's contrarian Over +138 case. Both coaches know the history, however, and today's tactical incentives are different from a friendly or a group stage match where one side is desperate.

⚠️ Contrarian View (SportsLine Eimer — Over 2.5 +138) Eimer leans Over 2.5 (+138): "South Korea saw three total goals go on the scoreboard in their World Cup opener, and high-scoring contests have been par for the course for the Koreans. Dating back to 2022, their last four World Cup matches have averaged four combined goals. These two nations' last four meetings have also averaged four total goals." CBS Sports adds Mexico "showed extreme vulnerabilities in their backline" — the clean sheet vs SA was misleading. The Over +138 has genuine historical support for bettors who believe patterns and South Korea's attacking quality outweigh the conservative tactical incentives today.

Mexico vs South Korea · Best Bets Summary · 9 PM ET · Estadio Akron, Guadalajara 🤝 Draw Consensus · FD Research + FOX + Covers · draw suits both · Montes SUSP for MEX +220 🔒 BTTS No FOX Sports explicit · Covers · conservative managers · cagey tactical game check FD ⚽ Son Heung-min Anytime FOX Sports explicit · 56 intl goals · MEX defensive reshuffle · SKorea system around him +340

FanDuel Sportsbook — World Cup 2026 Bet Mexico vs South Korea — Tonight 9 PM ET Draw +220 · Son Heung-min anytime +340 · Jiménez +205

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: Mexico vs South Korea — World Cup 2026

What are the best bets for Mexico vs South Korea? The draw at +220 is the consensus expert pick from FanDuel Research, FOX Sports, Covers and RotoWire — both teams know a draw all but seals their place in the Round of 32, and the conservative tactical incentives are strong on both sides. FOX Sports back BTTS No as their explicit secondary pick, with Covers agreeing the Under is the way to go. Son Heung-min at +340 anytime is FOX Sports' explicit player prop pick — South Korea's entire attacking system is built around him, Mexico's defensive line is reshuffled after César Montes' suspension, and +340 is outstanding value for a player with 56 international goals. The three-pick card is Draw +220 + BTTS No + Son anytime +340.

Is César Montes playing for Mexico today? No. César Montes received a red card late in Mexico's 2-0 win over South Africa and is suspended for this match. Edson Álvarez — primarily a defensive midfielder — is expected to drop into central defence alongside Johan Vásquez. The 17-year-old Gilberto Mora, who became Mexico's youngest ever World Cup player in the opener, is expected to start in midfield. This defensive reshuffle is one of the key factors behind the expert consensus backing South Korea's counter-attacking threat through Son Heung-min.

What is the Group A standing entering tonight? Mexico lead Group A on goal difference after both they and South Korea won their Matchday 1 fixtures — Mexico 2-0 South Africa, South Korea 2-1 Czechia. Both sides are on 3 points. The winner tonight takes 6 points and almost certainly tops Group A. Czechia and South Africa (both on 0 points) play simultaneously at noon ET.

Have Mexico and South Korea played before? Yes — six times. The most recent was a September 2024 friendly that ended 2-2. At the 2018 World Cup group stage, Mexico beat South Korea 2-1. The last four meetings have averaged four combined goals, which underpins SportsLine Eimer's contrarian Over +138 case. South Korea's last four World Cup matches have also averaged four goals per game.