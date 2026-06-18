MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 18, 2026

June 18, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+

Brandon Marsh on an 11-game streak, Juan Soto 3-for-5 last outing, Paul Goldschmidt back at Yankee Stadium and a Citizens Bank Park nightcap with two hittable starters — 25 picks across today's full slate, ranked by confidence.

TODAY: CLE@MIL 1:35p · Gray vs Yesavage SF@ATL 1:35p · Truist Park MIN@TEX 2:35p · Leiter vs Ryan BAL@SEA 4:10p · Bradish vs Kirby CHW@NYY 7:05p · Yankee Stadium NYM@PHI 6:40p · Nola (5.86) vs Manaea (4.78)

🔥 Hottest Hit Game: NYM @ PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET — Nola (5.86 ERA, 3+ ER in 3 of last 5) and Manaea (4.78 ERA) both hittable. Ballpark Pal: 3.36 HR expected — most on Thursday slate.

Rankings based on batting average, opposing ERA, recent form (7-14 days), ballpark factors and lineup position. Approximate hit odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.

How We Rank These Picks Batting avg & wOBA: season-long quality of contact and plate production. Opposing ERA / xERA: a struggling starter elevates every hitter in the opposing lineup. Recent form (7-14 days): hot streaks reflect genuine momentum — they tend to continue. Ballpark factors: certain parks boost hit probability significantly. Lineup position: top-of-order hitters get the most plate appearances.

⭐ Top 5 Picks — Elite Confidence

1. Brandon Marsh — PHI OF · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Manaea Approx -165 .323 BA — leads PHI in average 80 hits — leads PHI team in hits 11-game hit streak vs NL opponents with losing record 3 straight games with ≥1 hit entering Thursday Faces Manaea (4.78 ERA) — hittable on the road Brandon Marsh is the top hit-prop pick on Thursday's slate. He leads the Phillies with a .323 batting average and 80 hits — elite production from a player whose consistency makes him the safest bet in the Philadelphia lineup. An 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records, combined with three consecutive multi-hit or at-least-one-hit performances, makes this a bankable prop. Facing Sean Manaea at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies play their best home ball and where conditions favour hitters all night, Marsh is Thursday's No. 1 pick.

2. Juan Soto — NYM LF · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Nola (5.86 ERA) Approx -155 .297 BA — 11th in MLB among qualified hitters .393 OBP — team-best, top 10 in MLB 62 hits — leads entire NYM roster 3-for-5 with 2 RBI in last game vs CIN Aaron Nola: 5.86 ERA, 3+ ER in 3 of last 5 starts Juan Soto arrives at Citizens Bank Park riding 3-for-5 form in his last game and leads the Mets with a .297 batting average, .393 OBP and 62 hits on the season. He ranks 11th in MLB by average among qualified hitters. Facing Aaron Nola (5.86 ERA, has allowed 3+ earned runs in three of his last five starts) is a live matchup — Soto's elite plate discipline and bat control make him almost certain to reach base multiple times tonight. Ballpark Pal projects this game as the highest HR total on Thursday's slate (3.36), which signals both starters are hittable all night.

3. Paul Goldschmidt — NYY 1B · CHW@NYY · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM ET HR Odds +320 10 HR in 46 games — 21.7% HR rate per game .287 BA · .366 OBP in 2026 · veteran contact Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest avg fence height in MLB CHW among MLB's worst pitching staffs in 2026 Bats 3rd for NYY — premium plate appearances all game Paul Goldschmidt is one of the most reliable contact bats in the American League. Hitting .287 with a .366 OBP and 10 HR in just 46 games, he carries an elite baseline hit probability in every matchup. Yankee Stadium rates as one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball (8th-lowest average fence height per THE BAT), and the White Sox pitching staff provides among the most hittable matchups on today's slate. Batting third in the heart of New York's order, Goldschmidt sees 4-5 quality plate appearances against a team struggling through their 2026 season.

4. Bryce Harper — PHI 1B · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Manaea (4.78) HR Odds +430 .251 BA · .362 OBP · .482 SLG · 15 HR / 40 RBI Leads PHI with 48 runs scored in 2026 Citizens Bank Park — elite home hitter's park Hit safely in 52 of last 65 games (80% hit rate) PHI 21-18 at home — strong CBP environment Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in runs scored (48) and brings a .362 OBP and .482 SLG into a home game at Citizens Bank Park — one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the NL. His season-long hit rate (52 of 65 games = 80%) is among the elite in baseball and makes him a consistently bankable hit prop. Facing Sean Manaea at home, where the Phillies are 21-18, Harper should have multiple opportunities to extend his season hit totals tonight. Ballpark Pal projects this as the game most likely to produce home runs on Thursday — which correlates directly with Harper's elevated hit probability.

5. Miguel Vargas — CHW 3B · CHW@NYY · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM ET Approx -140 .287 in last 10 games (11-for-47) — hot recent form THE BAT X: 97th percentile overall offensive skill Bats 3rd in CHW lineup — premium spots all game Platoon advantage over today's Yankees starter Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest fences · hitter-friendly Miguel Vargas is one of the more underrated hit-prop targets on Thursday's slate. THE BAT X projects him in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill — the highest among White Sox hitters today — and his last 10 games show a .287 clip (11-for-47). Batting third in the Chicago lineup with a platoon advantage against today's Yankees starter, he generates quality at-bats in a hitter-friendly environment at Yankee Stadium. The White Sox have been hitting better lately and Vargas is the focal point of their offensive production.

📋 Picks 6–15

# Player Key Stat / Edge 6 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · vs Manaea · .245 BA / 25 HR / 66 hits leads PHI · best CBP home power Leads PHI in HR & hits · 31% HR/game 7 Bo Bichette (NYM) NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · vs Nola (5.86 ERA) · .254 BA / 76 hits / 42 RBI leads Mets 76 hits leads NYM · Nola struggling 8 Matt Chapman (SF) SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park (#5 park RHB BA) · THE BAT X 90th pct overall · bats 3rd 90th pct · bats 3rd · elite park for RHB 9 Adley Rutschman (BAL) BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 91st pct overall · bats 3rd 91st pct overall · elite contact bat 10 Julio Rodriguez (SEA) BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 10th-best BA in MLB · home field advantage Top 10 BA projection · home advantage 11 Jackson Chourio (MIL) CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · American Family Field · .287 in last 10 games · 19.4% HR rate .287 L10 · homer-friendly home park 12 Taylor Ward (LAA) ATH@LAA · Sutter Health Park · THE BAT X 94th pct · bats leadoff · 102° heat forecast 94th pct overall · leadoff · 102° = more offense 13 Rafael Devers (SF) SF@ATL · Truist Park · 5 extra bases + 17 TB in last 10 games · 1 base hit prop active Hot form · 17 TB L10 · Truist #5 RHB BA 14 Steven Kwan (CLE) CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · vs Trey Yesavage · elite contact bat · lowest K rate in lineup Elite contact · low K rate · consistent floor 15 Colton Cowser (BAL) BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 86th pct HR · platoon advantage vs Kirby 86th pct HR · platoon adv · T-Mobile LF shallow

📋 Picks 16–25

# Player Key Stat / Edge 16 Alec Bohm (PHI) NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · .260 BA · 39 RBI · 9 HR · bats 5th for PHI · Citizens Bank Park home 39 RBI · CBP home · vs Manaea 17 Matt Olson (ATL) SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park · 20 HR · 26.4% HR rate · LHB power at ATL home 26.4% HR rate · Truist LHB-friendly 18 Josh Bell (MIN) MIN@TEX · 2:35 PM · Globe Life Field · 5 XBH + 22 TB in last 10 games · hot form 22 TB last 10 games · hot recent form 19 Colson Montgomery (CHW) CHW@NYY · 7:05 PM · Yankee Stadium · 17 HR in 68 G = 25% HR rate · THE BAT X 97th pct HR 97th pct HR · 25% HR rate · breakout 2026 20 Michael Harris II (ATL) SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park · 14 HR in 68 G · 17.6% HR rate · ATL home 17.6% HR rate · Truist Park ATL home 21 Rhys Hoskins (CLE) CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · bats 5th CLE · 6 HR/57 G · patient approach · vs Yesavage +350 HR odds · veteran contact floor 22 Cody Bellinger (NYY) CHW@NYY · 7:05 PM · Yankee Stadium · 10 HR in 70 G · 11.4% HR rate · 15 TB last 10 +360 HR odds · NYY core order · 15 TB L10 23 William Contreras (MIL) CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · American Family Field · 6 HR/66 G · reliable contact bat · home Consistent floor · homer-friendly home park 24 Bryson Stott (PHI) NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · .235 BA · 2-game hit streak entering Thursday · CBP home vs Manaea 2-game hit streak · CBP home vs Manaea 25 Brandon Lowe (ATH) ATH@LAA · Sutter Health Park · THE BAT X 92nd pct HR · #2 run-scoring park · 102° heat 92nd pct HR · 102° heat = offense surge

🔥 Hottest Hit-Prop Games Today

🏟️ NYM @ PHI — Citizens Bank Park — 6:40 PM ET Nola (5.86 ERA) vs Manaea (4.78 ERA) — both hittable. Ballpark Pal: 3.36 projected HR — most on Thursday slate. Six of our 25 picks are in this game. Marsh .323 (PHI) #1 Soto .297 / .393 OBP (NYM) #2 Harper .362 OBP (PHI) #4 Schwarber 25 HR (PHI) #6 Bichette 76 hits (NYM) #7 Bohm 39 RBI (PHI) #16 🏟️ SF @ ATL — Truist Park — 1:35 PM ET Truist Park is the #5 ballpark for RHB batting average per THE BAT. 3rd-highest altitude in MLB. Four high-rate HR hitters across both rosters. Chapman 90th pct (SF) #8 Devers 17 TB L10 (SF) #13 Olson 26.4% HR (ATL) #17 Harris II 17.6% HR (ATL) #20 🏟️ CHW @ NYY — Yankee Stadium — 7:05 PM ET Yankee Stadium (8th-lowest avg fence height). Four picks across both lineups — NYY vs a struggling White Sox rotation. Goldschmidt .287 / 10 HR (NYY) #3 Vargas 97th pct BAT X (CHW) #5 Montgomery 25% HR rate (CHW) #19 Bellinger 15 TB L10 (NYY) #22 🏟️ ATH @ LAA — Sutter Health Park — 102° Heat Forecast Sutter Health Park: #2 run-scoring park in MLB, 4th-lowest fences. 102° heat — the hottest game on Thursday's slate. Heat strongly correlates with more offense and fewer strikeouts. Taylor Ward 94th pct (LAA) #12 Brandon Lowe 92nd pct HR (ATH) #25

FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props Bet Today's MLB Hit Props — June 18, 2026 Marsh · Soto · Goldschmidt · Harper · Vargas · 20 more

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Always confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly

FAQ: MLB Hit Props — June 18, 2026

Who are the best MLB hit prop picks today? Brandon Marsh leads today's picks with a .323 batting average, 80 hits on the season and an 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records — plus 3 consecutive games with a hit entering Thursday. Juan Soto (.297, .393 OBP, 3-for-5 in his last game) is the second pick, facing Aaron Nola (5.86 ERA) at Citizens Bank Park. Paul Goldschmidt (.287 BA, 21.7% HR rate) is the top Yankee Stadium pick against the White Sox. Bryce Harper (.362 OBP, .482 SLG, hit safely in 52 of 65 games) is an elite Citizens Bank Park home floor pick.

What is the hottest hit-prop game on today's slate? NYM @ PHI at Citizens Bank Park (6:40 PM ET) is the richest hit-prop game on Thursday's slate. Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 home runs — the most of any game today — indicating both starters are hittable and conditions favour offence. Six of our 25 picks are in this game: Marsh (.323), Soto (.297), Harper (.362 OBP), Schwarber (25 HR), Bichette (76 hits) and Bohm (39 RBI). Nola has a 5.86 ERA with 3+ earned runs in 3 of his last 5 starts. SF @ ATL at Truist Park (1:35 PM) is the second-best game with Chapman, Devers, Olson and Harris II all appearing.

Is Trea Turner playing today for the Phillies? Turner is listed as day-to-day with a wrist issue. Always confirm the final Philadelphia lineup 30-60 minutes before the 6:40 PM ET first pitch before wagering on Turner-related props. We have not included him in our 25 picks today given the uncertainty — confirm his status before wagering.