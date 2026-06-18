MLB Best Prop Bets Today: 25 Players Most Likely to Get a Hit on June 18, 2026

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● TODAY — JUNE 18, 2026 · FULL MLB SLATE · FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK
Hit Props · FanDuel Sportsbook · All Stats Confirmed
25 MLB Players Most Likely to Get a Hit Today
Brandon Marsh on an 11-game streak, Juan Soto 3-for-5 last outing, Paul Goldschmidt back at Yankee Stadium and a Citizens Bank Park nightcap with two hittable starters — 25 picks across today's full slate, ranked by confidence.
June 18, 2026 · Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Confirm lineups before wagering · Must be 21+
Rankings based on batting average, opposing ERA, recent form (7-14 days), ballpark factors and lineup position. Approximate hit odds from FanDuel Sportsbook. Always confirm starting lineup before wagering. Must be 21+. Gamble responsibly.
How We Rank These Picks
Batting avg & wOBA: season-long quality of contact and plate production. Opposing ERA / xERA: a struggling starter elevates every hitter in the opposing lineup. Recent form (7-14 days): hot streaks reflect genuine momentum — they tend to continue. Ballpark factors: certain parks boost hit probability significantly. Lineup position: top-of-order hitters get the most plate appearances.
⭐ Top 5 Picks — Elite Confidence
1. Brandon Marsh — PHI
OF · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Manaea
.323 BA — leads PHI in average
80 hits — leads PHI team in hits
11-game hit streak vs NL opponents with losing record
3 straight games with ≥1 hit entering Thursday
Faces Manaea (4.78 ERA) — hittable on the road
Brandon Marsh is the top hit-prop pick on Thursday's slate. He leads the Phillies with a .323 batting average and 80 hits — elite production from a player whose consistency makes him the safest bet in the Philadelphia lineup. An 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records, combined with three consecutive multi-hit or at-least-one-hit performances, makes this a bankable prop. Facing Sean Manaea at Citizens Bank Park, where the Phillies play their best home ball and where conditions favour hitters all night, Marsh is Thursday's No. 1 pick.
2. Juan Soto — NYM
LF · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Nola (5.86 ERA)
.297 BA — 11th in MLB among qualified hitters
.393 OBP — team-best, top 10 in MLB
62 hits — leads entire NYM roster
3-for-5 with 2 RBI in last game vs CIN
Aaron Nola: 5.86 ERA, 3+ ER in 3 of last 5 starts
Juan Soto arrives at Citizens Bank Park riding 3-for-5 form in his last game and leads the Mets with a .297 batting average, .393 OBP and 62 hits on the season. He ranks 11th in MLB by average among qualified hitters. Facing Aaron Nola (5.86 ERA, has allowed 3+ earned runs in three of his last five starts) is a live matchup — Soto's elite plate discipline and bat control make him almost certain to reach base multiple times tonight. Ballpark Pal projects this game as the highest HR total on Thursday's slate (3.36), which signals both starters are hittable all night.
3. Paul Goldschmidt — NYY
1B · CHW@NYY · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM ET
10 HR in 46 games — 21.7% HR rate per game
.287 BA · .366 OBP in 2026 · veteran contact
Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest avg fence height in MLB
CHW among MLB's worst pitching staffs in 2026
Bats 3rd for NYY — premium plate appearances all game
Paul Goldschmidt is one of the most reliable contact bats in the American League. Hitting .287 with a .366 OBP and 10 HR in just 46 games, he carries an elite baseline hit probability in every matchup. Yankee Stadium rates as one of the most hitter-friendly parks in baseball (8th-lowest average fence height per THE BAT), and the White Sox pitching staff provides among the most hittable matchups on today's slate. Batting third in the heart of New York's order, Goldschmidt sees 4-5 quality plate appearances against a team struggling through their 2026 season.
4. Bryce Harper — PHI
1B · NYM@PHI · Citizens Bank Park · 6:40 PM ET · vs Manaea (4.78)
.251 BA · .362 OBP · .482 SLG · 15 HR / 40 RBI
Leads PHI with 48 runs scored in 2026
Citizens Bank Park — elite home hitter's park
Hit safely in 52 of last 65 games (80% hit rate)
PHI 21-18 at home — strong CBP environment
Bryce Harper leads the Phillies in runs scored (48) and brings a .362 OBP and .482 SLG into a home game at Citizens Bank Park — one of the most hitter-friendly venues in the NL. His season-long hit rate (52 of 65 games = 80%) is among the elite in baseball and makes him a consistently bankable hit prop. Facing Sean Manaea at home, where the Phillies are 21-18, Harper should have multiple opportunities to extend his season hit totals tonight. Ballpark Pal projects this as the game most likely to produce home runs on Thursday — which correlates directly with Harper's elevated hit probability.
5. Miguel Vargas — CHW
3B · CHW@NYY · Yankee Stadium · 7:05 PM ET
.287 in last 10 games (11-for-47) — hot recent form
THE BAT X: 97th percentile overall offensive skill
Bats 3rd in CHW lineup — premium spots all game
Platoon advantage over today's Yankees starter
Yankee Stadium — 8th-lowest fences · hitter-friendly
Miguel Vargas is one of the more underrated hit-prop targets on Thursday's slate. THE BAT X projects him in the 97th percentile for overall offensive skill — the highest among White Sox hitters today — and his last 10 games show a .287 clip (11-for-47). Batting third in the Chicago lineup with a platoon advantage against today's Yankees starter, he generates quality at-bats in a hitter-friendly environment at Yankee Stadium. The White Sox have been hitting better lately and Vargas is the focal point of their offensive production.
📋 Picks 6–15
6
Kyle Schwarber (PHI)
NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · vs Manaea · .245 BA / 25 HR / 66 hits leads PHI · best CBP home power
Leads PHI in HR & hits · 31% HR/game
7
Bo Bichette (NYM)
NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · vs Nola (5.86 ERA) · .254 BA / 76 hits / 42 RBI leads Mets
76 hits leads NYM · Nola struggling
8
Matt Chapman (SF)
SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park (#5 park RHB BA) · THE BAT X 90th pct overall · bats 3rd
90th pct · bats 3rd · elite park for RHB
9
Adley Rutschman (BAL)
BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 91st pct overall · bats 3rd
91st pct overall · elite contact bat
10
Julio Rodriguez (SEA)
BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 10th-best BA in MLB · home field advantage
Top 10 BA projection · home advantage
11
Jackson Chourio (MIL)
CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · American Family Field · .287 in last 10 games · 19.4% HR rate
.287 L10 · homer-friendly home park
12
Taylor Ward (LAA)
ATH@LAA · Sutter Health Park · THE BAT X 94th pct · bats leadoff · 102° heat forecast
94th pct overall · leadoff · 102° = more offense
13
Rafael Devers (SF)
SF@ATL · Truist Park · 5 extra bases + 17 TB in last 10 games · 1 base hit prop active
Hot form · 17 TB L10 · Truist #5 RHB BA
14
Steven Kwan (CLE)
CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · vs Trey Yesavage · elite contact bat · lowest K rate in lineup
Elite contact · low K rate · consistent floor
15
Colton Cowser (BAL)
BAL@SEA · 4:10 PM · T-Mobile Park · THE BAT X 86th pct HR · platoon advantage vs Kirby
86th pct HR · platoon adv · T-Mobile LF shallow
📋 Picks 16–25
16
Alec Bohm (PHI)
NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · .260 BA · 39 RBI · 9 HR · bats 5th for PHI · Citizens Bank Park home
39 RBI · CBP home · vs Manaea
17
Matt Olson (ATL)
SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park · 20 HR · 26.4% HR rate · LHB power at ATL home
26.4% HR rate · Truist LHB-friendly
18
Josh Bell (MIN)
MIN@TEX · 2:35 PM · Globe Life Field · 5 XBH + 22 TB in last 10 games · hot form
22 TB last 10 games · hot recent form
19
Colson Montgomery (CHW)
CHW@NYY · 7:05 PM · Yankee Stadium · 17 HR in 68 G = 25% HR rate · THE BAT X 97th pct HR
97th pct HR · 25% HR rate · breakout 2026
20
Michael Harris II (ATL)
SF@ATL · 1:35 PM · Truist Park · 14 HR in 68 G · 17.6% HR rate · ATL home
17.6% HR rate · Truist Park ATL home
21
Rhys Hoskins (CLE)
CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · bats 5th CLE · 6 HR/57 G · patient approach · vs Yesavage
+350 HR odds · veteran contact floor
22
Cody Bellinger (NYY)
CHW@NYY · 7:05 PM · Yankee Stadium · 10 HR in 70 G · 11.4% HR rate · 15 TB last 10
+360 HR odds · NYY core order · 15 TB L10
23
William Contreras (MIL)
CLE@MIL · 1:35 PM · American Family Field · 6 HR/66 G · reliable contact bat · home
Consistent floor · homer-friendly home park
24
Bryson Stott (PHI)
NYM@PHI · 6:40 PM · .235 BA · 2-game hit streak entering Thursday · CBP home vs Manaea
2-game hit streak · CBP home vs Manaea
25
Brandon Lowe (ATH)
ATH@LAA · Sutter Health Park · THE BAT X 92nd pct HR · #2 run-scoring park · 102° heat
92nd pct HR · 102° heat = offense surge
🔥 Hottest Hit-Prop Games Today
🏟️ NYM @ PHI — Citizens Bank Park — 6:40 PM ET
Nola (5.86 ERA) vs Manaea (4.78 ERA) — both hittable. Ballpark Pal: 3.36 projected HR — most on Thursday slate. Six of our 25 picks are in this game.
Marsh .323 (PHI) #1
Soto .297 / .393 OBP (NYM) #2
Harper .362 OBP (PHI) #4
Schwarber 25 HR (PHI) #6
Bichette 76 hits (NYM) #7
Bohm 39 RBI (PHI) #16
🏟️ SF @ ATL — Truist Park — 1:35 PM ET
Truist Park is the #5 ballpark for RHB batting average per THE BAT. 3rd-highest altitude in MLB. Four high-rate HR hitters across both rosters.
Chapman 90th pct (SF) #8
Devers 17 TB L10 (SF) #13
Olson 26.4% HR (ATL) #17
Harris II 17.6% HR (ATL) #20
🏟️ CHW @ NYY — Yankee Stadium — 7:05 PM ET
Yankee Stadium (8th-lowest avg fence height). Four picks across both lineups — NYY vs a struggling White Sox rotation.
Goldschmidt .287 / 10 HR (NYY) #3
Vargas 97th pct BAT X (CHW) #5
Montgomery 25% HR rate (CHW) #19
Bellinger 15 TB L10 (NYY) #22
🏟️ ATH @ LAA — Sutter Health Park — 102° Heat Forecast
Sutter Health Park: #2 run-scoring park in MLB, 4th-lowest fences. 102° heat — the hottest game on Thursday's slate. Heat strongly correlates with more offense and fewer strikeouts.
Taylor Ward 94th pct (LAA) #12
Brandon Lowe 92nd pct HR (ATH) #25
Bet Now
FanDuel Sportsbook — MLB Hit Props
Bet Today's MLB Hit Props — June 18, 2026
Marsh · Soto · Goldschmidt · Harper · Vargas · 20 more
All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Always confirm lineup before wagering · Must be 21+ · Play responsibly
FAQ: MLB Hit Props — June 18, 2026
Who are the best MLB hit prop picks today?
Brandon Marsh leads today's picks with a .323 batting average, 80 hits on the season and an 11-game hit streak against NL opponents with losing records — plus 3 consecutive games with a hit entering Thursday. Juan Soto (.297, .393 OBP, 3-for-5 in his last game) is the second pick, facing Aaron Nola (5.86 ERA) at Citizens Bank Park. Paul Goldschmidt (.287 BA, 21.7% HR rate) is the top Yankee Stadium pick against the White Sox. Bryce Harper (.362 OBP, .482 SLG, hit safely in 52 of 65 games) is an elite Citizens Bank Park home floor pick.
What is the hottest hit-prop game on today's slate?
NYM @ PHI at Citizens Bank Park (6:40 PM ET) is the richest hit-prop game on Thursday's slate. Ballpark Pal projects 3.36 home runs — the most of any game today — indicating both starters are hittable and conditions favour offence. Six of our 25 picks are in this game: Marsh (.323), Soto (.297), Harper (.362 OBP), Schwarber (25 HR), Bichette (76 hits) and Bohm (39 RBI). Nola has a 5.86 ERA with 3+ earned runs in 3 of his last 5 starts. SF @ ATL at Truist Park (1:35 PM) is the second-best game with Chapman, Devers, Olson and Harris II all appearing.
Is Trea Turner playing today for the Phillies?
Turner is listed as day-to-day with a wrist issue. Always confirm the final Philadelphia lineup 30-60 minutes before the 6:40 PM ET first pitch before wagering on Turner-related props. We have not included him in our 25 picks today given the uncertainty — confirm his status before wagering.
What MLB games are on today, June 18, 2026?
Today's confirmed MLB slate: CLE @ MIL (1:35 PM ET, American Family Field — Sonny Gray vs. Trey Yesavage), SF @ ATL (1:35 PM ET, Truist Park), MIN @ TEX (2:35 PM ET, Globe Life Field — Jack Leiter vs. Joe Ryan), BAL @ SEA (4:10 PM ET, T-Mobile Park — Kyle Bradish vs. George Kirby), ATH @ LAA (Sutter Health Park — 102° heat forecast), CHW @ NYY (7:05 PM ET, Yankee Stadium), NYM @ PHI (6:40 PM ET, Citizens Bank Park — Aaron Nola vs. Sean Manaea). Always confirm final starting lineups 30-60 minutes before first pitch.