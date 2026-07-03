Switzerland vs Algeria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 11PM ET · SUI -105 / TIE +210 / ALG +350 (90 MIN) · SUI -225 TO ADVANCE · BOTH UNDER 1.5 (-265) AND UNDER 2.5 (-150) ARE FAVORED — A GENUINE LOW-EVENT SIGNAL · BTTS A VIRTUAL COIN FLIP (YES -116/NO -110) · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 AND 1-1 ARE TIED FOR THE SHORTEST PRICE ON THE BOARD AT +500

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · 11PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · First-ever competitive meeting → R16 vs GHA/COL

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This board points to a tighter, lower-event contest than the group-stage numbers alone might suggest. Both Under 1.5 total goals (-265) and Under 2.5 total goals (-150) are favored — a real signal that despite Switzerland's 7 group-stage goals, the market expects a more cagey, cautious knockout match tonight. Both Teams to Score is essentially a coin flip (Yes -116, No -110), suggesting the game could go either way between a tight 1-0/2-0 type result and a game where both sides find the net once.

On individual props, Breel Embolo sits alone atop the goalscorer board at +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier (Manzambi, Ndoye, Vargas and Gouiri, all bunched around +310-320). That gap reflects his focal-point role after a 2-assist showing against Canada. Riyad Mahrez's +330 is the shortest price on Algeria's side, but it's notable that Amine Gouiri (+320) is actually priced marginally shorter than Mahrez — the market rating Algeria's striker's direct goal threat slightly above their talisman's.

The correct score grid backs up the "tight, low-scoring" read: Switzerland 1-0 and a 1-1 draw are tied for the shortest price on the entire board at +500, both shorter than any multi-goal Switzerland win. This is a genuinely different signal than the goalscorer market's individual favorites might suggest — the team-level numbers point toward caution even where individual talent points toward chances being created.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match Under 2.5 Total Goals Backed by Under 1.5 also being favored Matches correct score grid's own lean -150 $15→$10 profit Switzerland's defensive solidity (3 goals conceded in 3 games) meeting Algeria's boom-or-bust attack points toward a cagier knockout affair than the group stage produced. Two independent totals markets agree on this direction. ⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer 150+ points clear of the next tier +155 $10→$25.50 Embolo's isolation atop this board is the strongest single signal on the goalscorer side — after setting up two goals against Canada, he's clearly Switzerland's focal point against a defense that's conceded seven times this tournament. ⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Tied Favorite Correct Score — Switzerland 1-0 Tied with 1-1 draw for shortest exact score +500 $10→$60 A clean, single-goal Swiss win is the most specific, well-supported outcome on the entire grid — directly consistent with both the Under 2.5 lean and Switzerland's status as the more disciplined, controlled side. ⭐ Best Prop #4 · The Coin-Flip Hedge Both Teams To Score — Yes Nearly even, slight edge to Yes -116 $11.60→$10 profit Mahrez has proven he can score against strong opposition (brace vs Austria), while Switzerland's attack has scored in every group game — a near coin-flip market that still edges toward both sides finding the net at least once. ⭐ Best Prop #5 · Breakout Star Value Johan Manzambi — To Score or Assist 3 goals, 1 assist in just 1 start +150 $10→$25 Genuinely the tournament's breakout story for Switzerland — this broader involvement bet captures more of his production than the pure goalscorer market given how much of his impact has come via combination play.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland / Tie / Algeria -105 / +210 / +350 3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout -110 / +220 / +320 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland / Algeria -225 / +182

Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Embolo +155 · Manzambi +310 · Ndoye +310 · Vargas +320 · Gouiri +320 · Mahrez +330 Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Embolo +130 · Ndoye +270 · Manzambi +270 · Gouiri +280 · Vargas +280 · Mahrez +290

To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board) 90 min only: Embolo +100 · Vargas +135 · Manzambi +150 · Ndoye +170 · Mahrez +180 Including ET: Embolo -120 · Vargas +115 · Manzambi +130 · Ndoye +145 · Mahrez +160

Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board) Embolo -330 · Ndoye -220 · Manzambi -220 · Gouiri -165 · Vargas -165 · Mahrez -135

First Goalscorer (top of board) Embolo +410 · Manzambi +800 · Ndoye +850 · Vargas +850 · No Goalscorer +900 · Gouiri +900 · Mahrez +950

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇨🇭 Switzerland Win Draw 🇩🇿 Algeria Win 1-0 ⭐ +500 1-1 ⭐ +500 0-1 +1000 2-0 +850 0-0 +850 0-2 +2500 2-1 +700 2-2 +1300 1-2 +1300 3-0 +1900 3-3 +7500 0-3 +8000 3-1 +1800 — 1-3 +4500 3-2 +2700 — 2-3 +4500 90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 5-2) available on FanDuel, not shown here · Switzerland listed first as home team

Both Teams To Score & Total Goals Both Teams To Score: Yes / No -116 / -110 Over/Under 1.5 Goals -265 / +210 Over/Under 2.5 Goals +122 / -150

📊 Prop Strategy Summary Cleanest Read Under 2.5 (-150) + Correct Score Switzerland 1-0 (+500) Both bets describe the same underlying shape, and both totals markets (1.5 and 2.5) independently agree this is a lower-scoring knockout affair than the group stage suggested. Best Single Prop Breel Embolo — isolated atop every relevant goalscorer market When one player sits more than 150 points clear of the field, it's a strong signal of where the line-setters expect the offense to run through. Watch This Angle Mohamed El Amine Amoura's fitness He's a serious doubt for Algeria and doesn't appear on this goalscorer board at all — worth confirming his status before betting anything Algeria-attack-specific. Avoid Any correct score at +2500 or longer High-scoring or multi-goal-margin outcomes in either direction fight the "tight, low-event" read that every totals market on this board is pointing toward. ⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria Props · Today · 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver Bet Switzerland vs Algeria Props on FanDuel Under 2.5 -150 · Correct Score 1-0 +500 · Embolo anytime +155

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Embolo +130, Ndoye +270, Manzambi +270, Gouiri +280, Vargas +280, Mahrez +290 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Embolo -120, Vargas +115, Manzambi +130, Ndoye +145, Mahrez +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · Correct Score (90 min): Switzerland 1-0 +500, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +1000, 2-0 +850, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2500, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1300, 1-2 +1300, 3-0 +1900, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +8000, 3-1 +1800, 1-3 +4500, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +4500 (full grid to 5-2 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER