Switzerland vs Algeria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions
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Switzerland vs Algeria: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets
Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel
📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us
This board points to a tighter, lower-event contest than the group-stage numbers alone might suggest. Both Under 1.5 total goals (-265) and Under 2.5 total goals (-150) are favored — a real signal that despite Switzerland's 7 group-stage goals, the market expects a more cagey, cautious knockout match tonight. Both Teams to Score is essentially a coin flip (Yes -116, No -110), suggesting the game could go either way between a tight 1-0/2-0 type result and a game where both sides find the net once.
On individual props, Breel Embolo sits alone atop the goalscorer board at +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier (Manzambi, Ndoye, Vargas and Gouiri, all bunched around +310-320). That gap reflects his focal-point role after a 2-assist showing against Canada. Riyad Mahrez's +330 is the shortest price on Algeria's side, but it's notable that Amine Gouiri (+320) is actually priced marginally shorter than Mahrez — the market rating Algeria's striker's direct goal threat slightly above their talisman's.
The correct score grid backs up the "tight, low-scoring" read: Switzerland 1-0 and a 1-1 draw are tied for the shortest price on the entire board at +500, both shorter than any multi-goal Switzerland win. This is a genuinely different signal than the goalscorer market's individual favorites might suggest — the team-level numbers point toward caution even where individual talent points toward chances being created.
⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked
Switzerland's defensive solidity (3 goals conceded in 3 games) meeting Algeria's boom-or-bust attack points toward a cagier knockout affair than the group stage produced. Two independent totals markets agree on this direction.
Embolo's isolation atop this board is the strongest single signal on the goalscorer side — after setting up two goals against Canada, he's clearly Switzerland's focal point against a defense that's conceded seven times this tournament.
A clean, single-goal Swiss win is the most specific, well-supported outcome on the entire grid — directly consistent with both the Under 2.5 lean and Switzerland's status as the more disciplined, controlled side.
Mahrez has proven he can score against strong opposition (brace vs Austria), while Switzerland's attack has scored in every group game — a near coin-flip market that still edges toward both sides finding the net at least once.
Genuinely the tournament's breakout story for Switzerland — this broader involvement bet captures more of his production than the pure goalscorer market given how much of his impact has come via combination play.
📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel
🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Embolo +130, Ndoye +270, Manzambi +270, Gouiri +280, Vargas +280, Mahrez +290 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Embolo -120, Vargas +115, Manzambi +130, Ndoye +145, Mahrez +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · Correct Score (90 min): Switzerland 1-0 +500, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +1000, 2-0 +850, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2500, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1300, 1-2 +1300, 3-0 +1900, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +8000, 3-1 +1800, 1-3 +4500, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +4500 (full grid to 5-2 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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