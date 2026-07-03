FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Switzerland vs Algeria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Switzerland vs Algeria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today & World Cup Predictions
Switzerland vs Algeria Prop Bet Preview: Best Prop Bets Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🎯
🎯 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · PROP BET PREVIEW · TODAY · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Switzerland vs Algeria · Today, Thursday July 2 · Kickoff 11:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX

Switzerland vs Algeria: Prop Bet Preview & Best Prop Bets

Moneyline · Goalscorer Props · BTTS · Totals · Correct Score · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Under 2.5 -150 · Under 1.5 -265 · BTTS Nearly A Coin Flip · Embolo Anytime +155
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 11PM ET · SUI -105 / TIE +210 / ALG +350 (90 MIN) · SUI -225 TO ADVANCE · BOTH UNDER 1.5 (-265) AND UNDER 2.5 (-150) ARE FAVORED — A GENUINE LOW-EVENT SIGNAL · BTTS A VIRTUAL COIN FLIP (YES -116/NO -110) · CORRECT SCORE 1-0 AND 1-1 ARE TIED FOR THE SHORTEST PRICE ON THE BOARD AT +500
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · 11PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX
Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · First-ever competitive meeting
→ R16 vs GHA/COL

📖 Prop Bet Preview — What The Board Is Telling Us

This board points to a tighter, lower-event contest than the group-stage numbers alone might suggest. Both Under 1.5 total goals (-265) and Under 2.5 total goals (-150) are favored — a real signal that despite Switzerland's 7 group-stage goals, the market expects a more cagey, cautious knockout match tonight. Both Teams to Score is essentially a coin flip (Yes -116, No -110), suggesting the game could go either way between a tight 1-0/2-0 type result and a game where both sides find the net once.

On individual props, Breel Embolo sits alone atop the goalscorer board at +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier (Manzambi, Ndoye, Vargas and Gouiri, all bunched around +310-320). That gap reflects his focal-point role after a 2-assist showing against Canada. Riyad Mahrez's +330 is the shortest price on Algeria's side, but it's notable that Amine Gouiri (+320) is actually priced marginally shorter than Mahrez — the market rating Algeria's striker's direct goal threat slightly above their talisman's.

The correct score grid backs up the "tight, low-scoring" read: Switzerland 1-0 and a 1-1 draw are tied for the shortest price on the entire board at +500, both shorter than any multi-goal Switzerland win. This is a genuinely different signal than the goalscorer market's individual favorites might suggest — the team-level numbers point toward caution even where individual talent points toward chances being created.

⭐ Best Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ Best Prop #1 · The Shape Of The Match
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Backed by Under 1.5 also being favored Matches correct score grid's own lean
-150
$15→$10 profit

Switzerland's defensive solidity (3 goals conceded in 3 games) meeting Algeria's boom-or-bust attack points toward a cagier knockout affair than the group stage produced. Two independent totals markets agree on this direction.

⭐ Best Prop #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer
150+ points clear of the next tier
+155
$10→$25.50

Embolo's isolation atop this board is the strongest single signal on the goalscorer side — after setting up two goals against Canada, he's clearly Switzerland's focal point against a defense that's conceded seven times this tournament.

⭐ Best Prop #3 · Board's Tied Favorite
Correct Score — Switzerland 1-0
Tied with 1-1 draw for shortest exact score
+500
$10→$60

A clean, single-goal Swiss win is the most specific, well-supported outcome on the entire grid — directly consistent with both the Under 2.5 lean and Switzerland's status as the more disciplined, controlled side.

⭐ Best Prop #4 · The Coin-Flip Hedge
Both Teams To Score — Yes
Nearly even, slight edge to Yes
-116
$11.60→$10 profit

Mahrez has proven he can score against strong opposition (brace vs Austria), while Switzerland's attack has scored in every group game — a near coin-flip market that still edges toward both sides finding the net at least once.

⭐ Best Prop #5 · Breakout Star Value
Johan Manzambi — To Score or Assist
3 goals, 1 assist in just 1 start
+150
$10→$25

Genuinely the tournament's breakout story for Switzerland — this broader involvement bet captures more of his production than the pure goalscorer market given how much of his impact has come via combination play.

📋 Full Market Snapshot — FanDuel

Moneyline & To Qualify
3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland / Tie / Algeria
-105 / +210 / +350
3-Way ML — 2 Up Early Payout
-110 / +220 / +320
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland / Algeria
-225 / +182
Goalscorer Props — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
Anytime Goalscorer (90 min only): Embolo +155 · Manzambi +310 · Ndoye +310 · Vargas +320 · Gouiri +320 · Mahrez +330
Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Embolo +130 · Ndoye +270 · Manzambi +270 · Gouiri +280 · Vargas +280 · Mahrez +290
To Score Or Assist — 90 Min vs Including Extra Time (top of board)
90 min only: Embolo +100 · Vargas +135 · Manzambi +150 · Ndoye +170 · Mahrez +180
Including ET: Embolo -120 · Vargas +115 · Manzambi +130 · Ndoye +145 · Mahrez +160
Player 1+ Shots On Target (top of board)
Embolo -330 · Ndoye -220 · Manzambi -220 · Gouiri -165 · Vargas -165 · Mahrez -135
First Goalscorer (top of board)
Embolo +410 · Manzambi +800 · Ndoye +850 · Vargas +850 · No Goalscorer +900 · Gouiri +900 · Mahrez +950

🎯 Correct Score — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

🇨🇭 Switzerland Win
Draw
🇩🇿 Algeria Win
1-0 ⭐
+500
1-1 ⭐
+500
0-1
+1000
2-0
+850
0-0
+850
0-2
+2500
2-1
+700
2-2
+1300
1-2
+1300
3-0
+1900
3-3
+7500
0-3
+8000
3-1
+1800
1-3
+4500
3-2
+2700
2-3
+4500
90 minutes plus stoppage time only · Higher scorelines (4-0 through 5-2) available on FanDuel, not shown here · Switzerland listed first as home team
Both Teams To Score & Total Goals
Both Teams To Score: Yes / No
-116 / -110
Over/Under 1.5 Goals
-265 / +210
Over/Under 2.5 Goals
+122 / -150
📊 Prop Strategy Summary
Cleanest Read
Under 2.5 (-150) + Correct Score Switzerland 1-0 (+500)
Both bets describe the same underlying shape, and both totals markets (1.5 and 2.5) independently agree this is a lower-scoring knockout affair than the group stage suggested.
Best Single Prop
Breel Embolo — isolated atop every relevant goalscorer market
When one player sits more than 150 points clear of the field, it's a strong signal of where the line-setters expect the offense to run through.
Watch This Angle
Mohamed El Amine Amoura's fitness
He's a serious doubt for Algeria and doesn't appear on this goalscorer board at all — worth confirming his status before betting anything Algeria-attack-specific.
Avoid
Any correct score at +2500 or longer
High-scoring or multi-goal-margin outcomes in either direction fight the "tight, low-event" read that every totals market on this board is pointing toward.
⚠️ Correct score settles on 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria Props · Today · 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver
Bet Switzerland vs Algeria Props on FanDuel
Under 2.5 -150 · Correct Score 1-0 +500 · Embolo anytime +155
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (90 min): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330 · Anytime Goalscorer (incl. ET): Embolo +130, Ndoye +270, Manzambi +270, Gouiri +280, Vargas +280, Mahrez +290 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · To Score or Assist (incl. ET): Embolo -120, Vargas +115, Manzambi +130, Ndoye +145, Mahrez +160 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · Correct Score (90 min): Switzerland 1-0 +500, 0-0 +850, 0-1 +1000, 2-0 +850, 1-1 +500, 0-2 +2500, 2-1 +700, 2-2 +1300, 1-2 +1300, 3-0 +1900, 3-3 +7500, 0-3 +8000, 3-1 +1800, 1-3 +4500, 3-2 +2700, 2-3 +4500 (full grid to 5-2 available on FanDuel) · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

World Cup Predictions tonight. What's your favorite prop bet for tonight's Switzerland vs Algeria World Cup match?Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup