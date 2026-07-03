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Switzerland vs Algeria Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds and World Cup Predictions

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Switzerland vs Algeria Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds and World Cup Predictions
Switzerland vs Algeria Anytime Goalscorer Odds, Picks & Best Bets Today | World Cup 2026
⚽ WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ANYTIME GOALSCORER · TODAY · LIVE FANDUEL ODDS
Switzerland vs Algeria · Today, Thursday July 2 · Kickoff 11:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX

Switzerland vs Algeria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks

Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel

🔥 Embolo +155 · Manzambi +310 · Ndoye +310 · Vargas +320 · Gouiri +320 · Mahrez +330
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 11PM ET · EMBOLO +155 (REG TIME ONLY) CLEAR LEADER · MANZAMBI +310 · NDOYE +310 · VARGAS +320 · GOUIRI +320 (ALG TOP) · MAHREZ +330 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MANDI +1700 · SWITZERLAND TO ADVANCE -225
Match Details · Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · 11PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX
Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150
→ R16 vs GHA/COL
⚠️
Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only
This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given that both the Under 1.5 and Under 2.5 team totals markets are favored for this match, that 90-minute cutoff is worth keeping in mind if this one stays tight into the closing stages.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep, covering essentially every likely starter for both sides. Breel Embolo sits alone at the top on +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier — a striking gap that reflects his focal-point role after setting up two goals against Canada last time out. Behind him, four names are bunched tightly together between +310 and +330: Switzerland's Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye, and Algeria's Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez.

The Gouiri-over-Mahrez ordering is worth a second look — Gouiri's +320 is marginally shorter than Mahrez's +330, even though Mahrez is Algeria's most experienced and famous attacking name. That likely reflects Gouiri's expected role as the central striker with the most direct route to goal, versus Mahrez's more withdrawn, creative role after Aouar's emergence in a deeper midfield spot. Further down, Switzerland's captain Granit Xhaka (+500) carries genuine set-piece value after scoring a late penalty against Bosnia in the group stage.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers 7 goals, 3 conceded in group stage
Breel Embolo ST
Focal point, 2 assists vs Canada · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK
+155
Johan Manzambi FW
3 goals, 1 assist in just 1 start · Tournament breakout star
+310
Dan Ndoye FW
Pace threat, rotation/impact option
+310
Rubén Vargas FW
2 goals this tournament, primary set-piece taker
+320
Granit Xhaka MF · Captain
Penalty taker, scored late spot-kick vs Bosnia
+500
Remo Freuler MF
Experienced box-to-box option
+750
Djibril Sow MF
Late-arriving midfield runner
+850
Silvan Widmer RB
Attacking full-back option
+900
Ricardo Rodríguez LB
Set-piece and overlap threat
+1000
Manuel Akanji CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1100
Nico Elvedi CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1300
🇩🇿 Algeria Scorers 6 goals, 7 conceded in group stage
Amine Gouiri ST
Marginally shorter than Mahrez · ⭐ TOP ALGERIA PLAY
+320
Riyad Mahrez FW
35, brace vs Austria, most dangerous individual threat
+330
Houssem Aouar MF
Assisted both Mahrez goals vs Austria from a deeper role
+550
Ibrahim Maza MF
Young attacking midfielder
+600
Fares Chaïbi MF
Midfield rotation option
+700
Nabil Bentaleb MF
Deep-lying midfielder
+1000
Rayan Aït-Nouri LB
Attacking wing-back, pushes high for width
+1100
Rafik Belghali RB
Attacking wing-back, pushes high for width
+1200
Ramy Bensebaini CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1200
Aïssa Mandi CB
Set-piece aerial option
+1700
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (Algeria, doubtful) not priced in this data set

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board
Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer
150+ points clear of the field
+155
$10→$25.50

His two-assist showing against Canada confirms he's the focal point of Switzerland's attack heading into this knockout tie. No other player on this board sits within 150 points of him — a genuinely rare gap.

Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units
The clearest anchor play on this entire board.
⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Breakout Star Value
Johan Manzambi — Anytime Goalscorer
3 goals + 1 assist in just 1 start
+310
$10→$41

Genuinely the tournament's breakout story on the Swiss side — he's produced this output while starting only once of his three appearances, and now looks set for extended minutes in a knockout tie.

Verdict · Confirmed +310, strong second option · 1-2 units
In the FIFA Young Player Award conversation for a reason.
⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Algeria's Best Play
Amine Gouiri — Anytime Goalscorer
Shorter than Mahrez
+320
$10→$42

As the likely central striker, Gouiri has the most direct route to goal on the Algerian side — the market's marginal preference for him over Mahrez reflects exactly that structural role.

Verdict · Confirmed +320, Algeria's top play · 1 unit
The most direct goal threat on a counter-driven Algeria side.
⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Proven Under Pressure
Riyad Mahrez — Anytime Goalscorer
Brace vs Austria on the biggest stage yet
+330
$10→$43

At 35, Mahrez has already shown this tournament he can produce his best when it matters most, with Aouar now specifically feeding him from a deeper role. A near-identical price to Gouiri makes both worth a look.

Verdict · Confirmed +330, proven big-game scorer · 1 unit
Experience and a fresh creative outlet feeding him.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today 11PM ET
⭐⭐⭐ Breel Embolo
Focal point, board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units
+155
⭐⭐⭐ Johan Manzambi
Tournament breakout star, elite production · 1-2 units
+310
⭐⭐ Amine Gouiri
Algeria's most direct goal route · 1 unit
+320
⭐⭐ Riyad Mahrez
Proven big-game scorer, fresh creative outlet · 1 unit
+330
🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides

Granit Xhaka (+500) is the clearest set-piece dart on the Swiss side after his group-stage penalty, with Ricardo Rodríguez (+1000) also carrying live free-kick value. For Algeria, both full-backs — Rayan Aït-Nouri (+1100) and Rafik Belghali (+1200) — push high enough to offer real width-based long shots, well ahead of the centre-backs (Bensebaini, Mandi) at four figures.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel
Core Combo
Breel Embolo Anytime (+155) + Johan Manzambi Anytime (+310) — as separate singles
Switzerland's two most productive attackers against an Algeria defense that's conceded seven goals across three group games.
Cross-Match Combo
Breel Embolo Anytime (+155) + Riyad Mahrez Anytime (+330) — as separate singles
The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays into the BTTS Yes case the market is leaning toward.
⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 11PM ET
Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now
Embolo +155 · Manzambi +310 · Gouiri +320 · Mahrez +330
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +155 · Johan Manzambi +310 · Dan Ndoye +310 · Ruben Vargas +320 · Amine Gouiri +320 · Riyad Mahrez +330 · Granit Xhaka +500 · Houssem Aouar +550 · Ibrahim Maza +600 · Fares Chaibi +700 · Remo Freuler +750 · Djibril Sow +850 · Silvan Widmer +900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1000 · Nabil Bentaleb +1000 · Manuel Akanji +1100 · Rayan Ait-Nouri +1100 · Rafik Belghali +1200 · Ramy Bensebaini +1200 · Nico Elvedi +1300 · Aissa Mandi +1700 · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (doubtful) not priced in this data set · Switzerland To Advance -225 / Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

World Cup Predictions tonight for the Switzerland vs Algeria match. Who will score a goal tonight? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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