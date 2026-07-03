Switzerland vs Algeria Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds and World Cup Predictions

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 11PM ET · EMBOLO +155 (REG TIME ONLY) CLEAR LEADER · MANZAMBI +310 · NDOYE +310 · VARGAS +320 · GOUIRI +320 (ALG TOP) · MAHREZ +330 · FULL BOARD DOWN TO MANDI +1700 · SWITZERLAND TO ADVANCE -225

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · 11PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150 → R16 vs GHA/COL

⚠️ Important: This Market Covers 90 Minutes Only This anytime goalscorer board applies to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, and own goals don't count either. Given that both the Under 1.5 and Under 2.5 team totals markets are favored for this match, that 90-minute cutoff is worth keeping in mind if this one stays tight into the closing stages.

📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview

This board runs 21 players deep, covering essentially every likely starter for both sides. Breel Embolo sits alone at the top on +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier — a striking gap that reflects his focal-point role after setting up two goals against Canada last time out. Behind him, four names are bunched tightly together between +310 and +330: Switzerland's Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye, and Algeria's Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez.

The Gouiri-over-Mahrez ordering is worth a second look — Gouiri's +320 is marginally shorter than Mahrez's +330, even though Mahrez is Algeria's most experienced and famous attacking name. That likely reflects Gouiri's expected role as the central striker with the most direct route to goal, versus Mahrez's more withdrawn, creative role after Aouar's emergence in a deeper midfield spot. Further down, Switzerland's captain Granit Xhaka (+500) carries genuine set-piece value after scoring a late penalty against Bosnia in the group stage.

📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Anytime Goalscorer · 90 Min + Stoppage Only · Live Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland Scorers 7 goals, 3 conceded in group stage Breel Embolo ST Focal point, 2 assists vs Canada · ⭐ OUR TOP PICK +155 Johan Manzambi FW 3 goals, 1 assist in just 1 start · Tournament breakout star +310 Dan Ndoye FW Pace threat, rotation/impact option +310 Rubén Vargas FW 2 goals this tournament, primary set-piece taker +320 Granit Xhaka MF · Captain Penalty taker, scored late spot-kick vs Bosnia +500 Remo Freuler MF Experienced box-to-box option +750 Djibril Sow MF Late-arriving midfield runner +850 Silvan Widmer RB Attacking full-back option +900 Ricardo Rodríguez LB Set-piece and overlap threat +1000 Manuel Akanji CB Set-piece aerial option +1100 Nico Elvedi CB Set-piece aerial option +1300 🇩🇿 Algeria Scorers 6 goals, 7 conceded in group stage Amine Gouiri ST Marginally shorter than Mahrez · ⭐ TOP ALGERIA PLAY +320 Riyad Mahrez FW 35, brace vs Austria, most dangerous individual threat +330 Houssem Aouar MF Assisted both Mahrez goals vs Austria from a deeper role +550 Ibrahim Maza MF Young attacking midfielder +600 Fares Chaïbi MF Midfield rotation option +700 Nabil Bentaleb MF Deep-lying midfielder +1000 Rayan Aït-Nouri LB Attacking wing-back, pushes high for width +1100 Rafik Belghali RB Attacking wing-back, pushes high for width +1200 Ramy Bensebaini CB Set-piece aerial option +1200 Aïssa Mandi CB Set-piece aerial option +1700 All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 90 min + stoppage time only, no ET/PKs, own goals don't count · Live today · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (Algeria, doubtful) not priced in this data set

⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked

⭐ Pick #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Shortest On The Board Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer 150+ points clear of the field +155 $10→$25.50 His two-assist showing against Canada confirms he's the focal point of Switzerland's attack heading into this knockout tie. No other player on this board sits within 150 points of him — a genuinely rare gap. Verdict · Confirmed +155, board favorite · 2 units The clearest anchor play on this entire board. ⭐ Pick #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Breakout Star Value Johan Manzambi — Anytime Goalscorer 3 goals + 1 assist in just 1 start +310 $10→$41 Genuinely the tournament's breakout story on the Swiss side — he's produced this output while starting only once of his three appearances, and now looks set for extended minutes in a knockout tie. Verdict · Confirmed +310, strong second option · 1-2 units In the FIFA Young Player Award conversation for a reason. ⭐ Pick #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Algeria's Best Play Amine Gouiri — Anytime Goalscorer Shorter than Mahrez +320 $10→$42 As the likely central striker, Gouiri has the most direct route to goal on the Algerian side — the market's marginal preference for him over Mahrez reflects exactly that structural role. Verdict · Confirmed +320, Algeria's top play · 1 unit The most direct goal threat on a counter-driven Algeria side. ⭐ Pick #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Proven Under Pressure Riyad Mahrez — Anytime Goalscorer Brace vs Austria on the biggest stage yet +330 $10→$43 At 35, Mahrez has already shown this tournament he can produce his best when it matters most, with Aouar now specifically feeding him from a deeper role. A near-identical price to Gouiri makes both worth a look. Verdict · Confirmed +330, proven big-game scorer · 1 unit Experience and a fresh creative outlet feeding him.

📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds

Anytime Goalscorer Picks · FanDuel · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today 11PM ET ⭐⭐⭐ Breel Embolo Focal point, board favorite by a wide margin · 2 units +155 ⭐⭐⭐ Johan Manzambi Tournament breakout star, elite production · 1-2 units +310 ⭐⭐ Amine Gouiri Algeria's most direct goal route · 1 unit +320 ⭐⭐ Riyad Mahrez Proven big-game scorer, fresh creative outlet · 1 unit +330

🎲 Longshot Watch: Set-Piece Threats on Both Sides Granit Xhaka (+500) is the clearest set-piece dart on the Swiss side after his group-stage penalty, with Ricardo Rodríguez (+1000) also carrying live free-kick value. For Algeria, both full-backs — Rayan Aït-Nouri (+1100) and Rafik Belghali (+1200) — push high enough to offer real width-based long shots, well ahead of the centre-backs (Bensebaini, Mandi) at four figures.

🎯 Goalscorer Parlay Ideas · FanDuel Core Combo Breel Embolo Anytime (+155) + Johan Manzambi Anytime (+310) — as separate singles Switzerland's two most productive attackers against an Algeria defense that's conceded seven goals across three group games. Cross-Match Combo Breel Embolo Anytime (+155) + Riyad Mahrez Anytime (+330) — as separate singles The most likely scorer on each side — live together only if this plays into the BTTS Yes case the market is leaning toward. ⚠️ This anytime goalscorer market covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalties don't count. Own goals don't count. Confirm lineups before betting. Must be 21+. Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria Goalscorer Props · Today · Kickoff 11PM ET Bet Anytime Goalscorer Props on FanDuel Now Embolo +155 · Manzambi +310 · Gouiri +320 · Mahrez +330

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +155 · Johan Manzambi +310 · Dan Ndoye +310 · Ruben Vargas +320 · Amine Gouiri +320 · Riyad Mahrez +330 · Granit Xhaka +500 · Houssem Aouar +550 · Ibrahim Maza +600 · Fares Chaibi +700 · Remo Freuler +750 · Djibril Sow +850 · Silvan Widmer +900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1000 · Nabil Bentaleb +1000 · Manuel Akanji +1100 · Rayan Ait-Nouri +1100 · Rafik Belghali +1200 · Ramy Bensebaini +1200 · Nico Elvedi +1300 · Aissa Mandi +1700 · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (doubtful) not priced in this data set · Switzerland To Advance -225 / Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER