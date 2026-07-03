Switzerland vs Algeria Best Anytime Goalscorer Bets, Odds and World Cup Predictions
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Switzerland vs Algeria: Anytime Goalscorer Odds & Picks
Full goalscorer board · Both teams ranked · Analysis & picks · All odds FanDuel
📖 Anytime Goalscorer Market Overview
This board runs 21 players deep, covering essentially every likely starter for both sides. Breel Embolo sits alone at the top on +155, more than 150 points clear of the next tier — a striking gap that reflects his focal-point role after setting up two goals against Canada last time out. Behind him, four names are bunched tightly together between +310 and +330: Switzerland's Johan Manzambi and Dan Ndoye, and Algeria's Amine Gouiri and Riyad Mahrez.
The Gouiri-over-Mahrez ordering is worth a second look — Gouiri's +320 is marginally shorter than Mahrez's +330, even though Mahrez is Algeria's most experienced and famous attacking name. That likely reflects Gouiri's expected role as the central striker with the most direct route to goal, versus Mahrez's more withdrawn, creative role after Aouar's emergence in a deeper midfield spot. Further down, Switzerland's captain Granit Xhaka (+500) carries genuine set-piece value after scoring a late penalty against Bosnia in the group stage.
📋 Full Anytime Goalscorer Board — FanDuel (90 Min Only)
⭐ Anytime Goalscorer Picks — Ranked
His two-assist showing against Canada confirms he's the focal point of Switzerland's attack heading into this knockout tie. No other player on this board sits within 150 points of him — a genuinely rare gap.
Genuinely the tournament's breakout story on the Swiss side — he's produced this output while starting only once of his three appearances, and now looks set for extended minutes in a knockout tie.
As the likely central striker, Gouiri has the most direct route to goal on the Algerian side — the market's marginal preference for him over Mahrez reflects exactly that structural role.
At 35, Mahrez has already shown this tournament he can produce his best when it matters most, with Aouar now specifically feeding him from a deeper role. A near-identical price to Gouiri makes both worth a look.
📊 Picks Summary — Ranked With Live FanDuel Odds
Granit Xhaka (+500) is the clearest set-piece dart on the Swiss side after his group-stage penalty, with Ricardo Rodríguez (+1000) also carrying live free-kick value. For Algeria, both full-backs — Rayan Aït-Nouri (+1100) and Rafik Belghali (+1200) — push high enough to offer real width-based long shots, well ahead of the centre-backs (Bensebaini, Mandi) at four figures.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook, live today · Anytime goalscorer covers 90 minutes plus stoppage time only — extra time and penalty shootouts do not count, own goals do not count · Breel Embolo +155 · Johan Manzambi +310 · Dan Ndoye +310 · Ruben Vargas +320 · Amine Gouiri +320 · Riyad Mahrez +330 · Granit Xhaka +500 · Houssem Aouar +550 · Ibrahim Maza +600 · Fares Chaibi +700 · Remo Freuler +750 · Djibril Sow +850 · Silvan Widmer +900 · Ricardo Rodriguez +1000 · Nabil Bentaleb +1000 · Manuel Akanji +1100 · Rayan Ait-Nouri +1100 · Rafik Belghali +1200 · Ramy Bensebaini +1200 · Nico Elvedi +1300 · Aissa Mandi +1700 · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (doubtful) not priced in this data set · Switzerland To Advance -225 / Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150 · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 11:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
World Cup Predictions tonight for the Switzerland vs Algeria match. Who will score a goal tonight? Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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