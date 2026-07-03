Switzerland vs Algeria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32
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Switzerland vs Algeria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · The Gouiri benching shock · Player roles · Betting impact
🇨🇭 Switzerland — Confirmed Starting XI
Murat Yakin's confirmed XI is a real departure from every preview. Denis Zakaria — more often deployed as a defensive midfielder or right-back option — starts alongside Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in a back three. Ricardo Rodríguez and Dan Ndoye look set to operate as wing-backs either side of a Xhaka-Freuler double pivot, with Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas supporting Breel Embolo up top. Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer, both regularly predicted starters, are out of the XI entirely.
🇩🇿 Algeria — Confirmed Starting XI
Vladimir Petković's confirmed back four matches most predictions (Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri), but the midfield and attack hold a real surprise. Ismaël Zerrouki — not predicted as a starter by any preview we found — partners Nabil Bentaleb in the double pivot. Most significantly, Ibrahim Maza is confirmed at striker, with Amine Gouiri, who was actually priced shorter than Riyad Mahrez on the goalscorer board, left out of the starting XI entirely. Mahrez is confirmed captain, playing alongside Houssem Aouar and Farès Chaïbi behind Maza.
This lineup comes from a single fresh source (roughly 15 minutes old at time of writing) rather than several independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it landed. The personnel and formations are specific and internally consistent, but with kickoff this close, it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before betting anything specific to Zakaria's role, Zerrouki, or the Gouiri-Maza swap.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Switzerland (back three): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji; Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka (captain), Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye; Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo · Confirmed not starting: Djibril Sow, Silvan Widmer · Algeria (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ismael Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez (captain), Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi; Ibrahim Maza · Confirmed not starting: Amine Gouiri, Hicham Boudaoui · Selection surprises: Switzerland line up in a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four, with Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer both left out; Algeria confirm Ibrahim Maza at striker instead of Amine Gouiri, who was priced shorter than Mahrez on the goalscorer board · This lineup was confirmed via a single very recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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