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Switzerland vs Algeria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Switzerland vs Algeria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32
Switzerland vs Algeria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF 11PM ET
Today, Thursday July 2 2026 · 11:00 PM ET · BC Place, Vancouver · FOX

Switzerland vs Algeria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · The Gouiri benching shock · Player roles · Betting impact

🚨 Gouiri Benched, Maza Starts At Striker · Switzerland Confirm A Back Three, Not The Predicted 4-2-3-1
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED MOMENTS AGO · SWITZERLAND (BACK THREE): KOBEL, ZAKARIA, ELVEDI, AKANJI, RODRIGUEZ, XHAKA (C), FREULER, NDOYE, MANZAMBI, VARGAS, EMBOLO — SOW AND WIDMER BOTH DROP OUT OF THE PREDICTED XI · ALGERIA: ZIDANE, BELGHALI, MANDI, BENSEBAINI, AIT-NOURI, ZERROUKI, BENTALEB, MAHREZ (C), AOUAR, CHAIBI, MAZA — AMINE GOUIRI NOT IN THE STARTING XI
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Just Before Kickoff Today
🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · Today · 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX
Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150
→ R16 vs GHA/COL
🚨
The Real Story: Gouiri Out, Maza In At Striker
Every single preview had Amine Gouiri starting as Algeria's central striker — and he was actually priced shorter than Riyad Mahrez on the goalscorer board. The confirmed lineup shows Ibrahim Maza at striker instead, with Gouiri out of the XI entirely. Switzerland have their own surprise: a confirmed back three of Zakaria, Elvedi and Akanji rather than the flat back four every preview projected, with Dan Ndoye getting the nod over predicted starters Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer.

🇨🇭 Switzerland — Confirmed Starting XI

⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Not The Predicted 4-2-3-1

Murat Yakin's confirmed XI is a real departure from every preview. Denis Zakaria — more often deployed as a defensive midfielder or right-back option — starts alongside Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in a back three. Ricardo Rodríguez and Dan Ndoye look set to operate as wing-backs either side of a Xhaka-Freuler double pivot, with Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas supporting Breel Embolo up top. Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer, both regularly predicted starters, are out of the XI entirely.

🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · YAKIN
9
Embolo ⭐
ST · Board favorite · Anytime +155
18
Manzambi
Breakout star · Anytime +310
20
Vargas
Anytime +320
3
Rodríguez
LWB
10
Xhaka ©
Captain · +500 AT
8
Freuler
+750 AT
21
Ndoye ⚠️
RWB · Surprise starter
14
Zakaria ⚠️
CB · Surprise starter
4
Elvedi
CB · +1300 AT
5
Akanji
CB · +1100 AT
1
Kobel
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Djibril Sow ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Silvan Widmer ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Luca Jaquez · Miro Muheim · check FD for full bench list

🇩🇿 Algeria — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, But Gouiri Is Out — Maza Starts At Striker

Vladimir Petković's confirmed back four matches most predictions (Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri), but the midfield and attack hold a real surprise. Ismaël Zerrouki — not predicted as a starter by any preview we found — partners Nabil Bentaleb in the double pivot. Most significantly, Ibrahim Maza is confirmed at striker, with Amine Gouiri, who was actually priced shorter than Riyad Mahrez on the goalscorer board, left out of the starting XI entirely. Mahrez is confirmed captain, playing alongside Houssem Aouar and Farès Chaïbi behind Maza.

🇩🇿 ALGERIA · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · PETKOVIĆ
9
Maza 🚨
ST · In for Gouiri · check FD
7
Mahrez ©
Captain · Anytime +330
8
Aouar
Anytime +550
10
Chaïbi
Anytime +700
6
Zerrouki ⚠️
DM · Surprise starter
14
Bentaleb
DM · +1000 AT
2
Belghali
RB · +1200 AT
5
Mandi
CB · +1700 AT
3
Bensebaini
CB · +1200 AT
17
Aït-Nouri
LB · +1100 AT
16
Zidane
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Amine Gouiri 🚨 (widely predicted starter, priced shorter than Mahrez) · Hicham Boudaoui · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (fitness doubt) · check FD for full bench list
📋 A Note On This Confirmation

This lineup comes from a single fresh source (roughly 15 minutes old at time of writing) rather than several independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it landed. The personnel and formations are specific and internally consistent, but with kickoff this close, it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before betting anything specific to Zakaria's role, Zerrouki, or the Gouiri-Maza swap.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇨🇭 Switzerland
Stat
Algeria 🇩🇿
Back 3 ⚠️
Formation
4-2-3-1
Murat Yakin
Manager
Vladimir Petković
Kobel
GK
Zidane
Zakaria ⚠️ · Elvedi · Akanji
Def
Belghali · Mandi · Bensebaini · Aït-Nouri
Rodríguez · Xhaka © · Freuler · Ndoye ⚠️
Mid
Zerrouki ⚠️ · Bentaleb
Manzambi · Vargas
Attack
Mahrez © · Aouar · Chaïbi
Embolo
Lone ST
Maza 🚨
Sow & Widmer both benched
Notable
Gouiri benched for Maza
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 GOUIRI — fade completely, he's not starting
His +320 anytime price — actually shorter than Mahrez's — was Algeria's shortest-priced individual goal threat. It's now dead. Any Algeria goalscorer exposure should shift to Maza, whose live FanDuel price isn't in our data set, or to Mahrez/Aouar/Chaïbi.
✅ EMBOLO — confirmed accurate, still the board favorite
Confirmed starting exactly as expected. His +155 anytime price remains fully supported, even with Switzerland's shape shift behind him.
⚠️ SWITZERLAND'S BACK THREE — reconsider the totals bets
An extra central defender combined with attacking wing-backs is a different defensive/attacking balance than the flat back four every model assumed. It doesn't clearly favor either side of the Under 2.5 line, but it's a genuine change worth knowing about.
✅ MANZAMBI & MAHREZ — confirmed as expected
Both confirmed starting exactly as anticipated. Their +310 and +330 anytime prices remain the correct read on each side's secondary goal threats.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today · Kickoff 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Embolo AT +155 · Switzerland To Advance -225
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Switzerland (back three): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji; Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka (captain), Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye; Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo · Confirmed not starting: Djibril Sow, Silvan Widmer · Algeria (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ismael Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez (captain), Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi; Ibrahim Maza · Confirmed not starting: Amine Gouiri, Hicham Boudaoui · Selection surprises: Switzerland line up in a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four, with Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer both left out; Algeria confirm Ibrahim Maza at striker instead of Amine Gouiri, who was priced shorter than Mahrez on the goalscorer board · This lineup was confirmed via a single very recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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