Switzerland vs Algeria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Tonight World Cup 2026 Round of 32

⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED MOMENTS AGO · SWITZERLAND (BACK THREE): KOBEL, ZAKARIA, ELVEDI, AKANJI, RODRIGUEZ, XHAKA (C), FREULER, NDOYE, MANZAMBI, VARGAS, EMBOLO — SOW AND WIDMER BOTH DROP OUT OF THE PREDICTED XI · ALGERIA: ZIDANE, BELGHALI, MANDI, BENSEBAINI, AIT-NOURI, ZERROUKI, BENTALEB, MAHREZ (C), AOUAR, CHAIBI, MAZA — AMINE GOUIRI NOT IN THE STARTING XI

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Just Before Kickoff Today 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs Algeria 🇩🇿 · Today · 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX Switzerland To Advance -225 · Algeria +182 · Under 2.5 Goals -150 → R16 vs GHA/COL

🚨 The Real Story: Gouiri Out, Maza In At Striker Every single preview had Amine Gouiri starting as Algeria's central striker — and he was actually priced shorter than Riyad Mahrez on the goalscorer board. The confirmed lineup shows Ibrahim Maza at striker instead, with Gouiri out of the XI entirely. Switzerland have their own surprise: a confirmed back three of Zakaria, Elvedi and Akanji rather than the flat back four every preview projected, with Dan Ndoye getting the nod over predicted starters Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer.

🇨🇭 Switzerland — Confirmed Starting XI

⚠️ Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Not The Predicted 4-2-3-1 Murat Yakin's confirmed XI is a real departure from every preview. Denis Zakaria — more often deployed as a defensive midfielder or right-back option — starts alongside Nico Elvedi and Manuel Akanji in a back three. Ricardo Rodríguez and Dan Ndoye look set to operate as wing-backs either side of a Xhaka-Freuler double pivot, with Johan Manzambi and Rubén Vargas supporting Breel Embolo up top. Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer, both regularly predicted starters, are out of the XI entirely.

🇨🇭 SWITZERLAND · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · YAKIN 9 Embolo ⭐ ST · Board favorite · Anytime +155 18 Manzambi Breakout star · Anytime +310 20 Vargas Anytime +320 3 Rodríguez LWB 10 Xhaka © Captain · +500 AT 8 Freuler +750 AT 21 Ndoye ⚠️ RWB · Surprise starter 14 Zakaria ⚠️ CB · Surprise starter 4 Elvedi CB · +1300 AT 5 Akanji CB · +1100 AT 1 Kobel GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Djibril Sow ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Silvan Widmer ⚠️ (widely predicted starter) · Luca Jaquez · Miro Muheim · check FD for full bench list

🇩🇿 Algeria — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: 4-2-3-1, But Gouiri Is Out — Maza Starts At Striker Vladimir Petković's confirmed back four matches most predictions (Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Aït-Nouri), but the midfield and attack hold a real surprise. Ismaël Zerrouki — not predicted as a starter by any preview we found — partners Nabil Bentaleb in the double pivot. Most significantly, Ibrahim Maza is confirmed at striker, with Amine Gouiri, who was actually priced shorter than Riyad Mahrez on the goalscorer board, left out of the starting XI entirely. Mahrez is confirmed captain, playing alongside Houssem Aouar and Farès Chaïbi behind Maza.

🇩🇿 ALGERIA · CONFIRMED 4-2-3-1 · PETKOVIĆ 9 Maza 🚨 ST · In for Gouiri · check FD 7 Mahrez © Captain · Anytime +330 8 Aouar Anytime +550 10 Chaïbi Anytime +700 6 Zerrouki ⚠️ DM · Surprise starter 14 Bentaleb DM · +1000 AT 2 Belghali RB · +1200 AT 5 Mandi CB · +1700 AT 3 Bensebaini CB · +1200 AT 17 Aït-Nouri LB · +1100 AT 16 Zidane GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Amine Gouiri 🚨 (widely predicted starter, priced shorter than Mahrez) · Hicham Boudaoui · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (fitness doubt) · check FD for full bench list

📋 A Note On This Confirmation This lineup comes from a single fresh source (roughly 15 minutes old at time of writing) rather than several independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it landed. The personnel and formations are specific and internally consistent, but with kickoff this close, it's worth a final glance at FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before betting anything specific to Zakaria's role, Zerrouki, or the Gouiri-Maza swap.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇨🇭 Switzerland Stat Algeria 🇩🇿 Back 3 ⚠️ Formation 4-2-3-1 Murat Yakin Manager Vladimir Petković Kobel GK Zidane Zakaria ⚠️ · Elvedi · Akanji Def Belghali · Mandi · Bensebaini · Aït-Nouri Rodríguez · Xhaka © · Freuler · Ndoye ⚠️ Mid Zerrouki ⚠️ · Bentaleb Manzambi · Vargas Attack Mahrez © · Aouar · Chaïbi Embolo Lone ST Maza 🚨 Sow & Widmer both benched Notable Gouiri benched for Maza

💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed 🚨 GOUIRI — fade completely, he's not starting His +320 anytime price — actually shorter than Mahrez's — was Algeria's shortest-priced individual goal threat. It's now dead. Any Algeria goalscorer exposure should shift to Maza, whose live FanDuel price isn't in our data set, or to Mahrez/Aouar/Chaïbi. ✅ EMBOLO — confirmed accurate, still the board favorite Confirmed starting exactly as expected. His +155 anytime price remains fully supported, even with Switzerland's shape shift behind him. ⚠️ SWITZERLAND'S BACK THREE — reconsider the totals bets An extra central defender combined with attacking wing-backs is a different defensive/attacking balance than the flat back four every model assumed. It doesn't clearly favor either side of the Under 2.5 line, but it's a genuine change worth knowing about. ✅ MANZAMBI & MAHREZ — confirmed as expected Both confirmed starting exactly as anticipated. Their +310 and +330 anytime prices remain the correct read on each side's secondary goal threats.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today · Kickoff 11PM ET · BC Place Vancouver Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Embolo AT +155 · Switzerland To Advance -225

Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Switzerland (back three): Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji; Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka (captain), Remo Freuler, Dan Ndoye; Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo · Confirmed not starting: Djibril Sow, Silvan Widmer · Algeria (4-2-3-1): Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Ismael Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb; Riyad Mahrez (captain), Houssem Aouar, Fares Chaibi; Ibrahim Maza · Confirmed not starting: Amine Gouiri, Hicham Boudaoui · Selection surprises: Switzerland line up in a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four, with Djibril Sow and Silvan Widmer both left out; Algeria confirm Ibrahim Maza at striker instead of Amine Gouiri, who was priced shorter than Mahrez on the goalscorer board · This lineup was confirmed via a single very recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER