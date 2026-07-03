Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 3

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

The Chicago Cubs are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, versus the St. Louis Cardinals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs (49-38) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (45-39)

Date: Friday, July 3, 2026

Friday, July 3, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and Cardinals.TV

Cubs vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-130) | STL: (+110)

CHC: (-130) | STL: (+110) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178)

CHC: -1.5 (+146) | STL: +1.5 (-178) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Cubs vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: David Peterson (Cubs) - 4-6, 5.86 ERA vs Andre Pallante (Cardinals) - 9-5, 3.83 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to David Peterson (4-6, 5.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Cardinals will turn to Andre Pallante (9-5, 3.83 ERA). Peterson's team is 2-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Peterson's team has won 40% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-3). When Pallante starts, the Cardinals are 10-6-0 against the spread. The Cardinals have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of Pallante's starts this season, and they went 7-2 in those games.

Cubs vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (64.6%)

Cubs vs Cardinals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Cardinals reveal Chicago as the favorite (-130) and St. Louis as the underdog (+110) on the road.

Cubs vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the run line against the Cubs. The Cardinals are -178 to cover, and the Cubs are +146.

Cubs vs Cardinals Over/Under

Cubs versus Cardinals on July 3 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -118 and the under set at -104.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 33, or 57.9%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 24-19 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -130 or more on the moneyline.

The Cubs' games have gone over the total in 46 of their 85 opportunities.

The Cubs are 36-49-0 against the spread in their 85 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Cardinals have won 50.9% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (29-28).

St. Louis has a record of 17-20 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (45.9%).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times this season for a 35-43-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have covered 57.8% of their games this season, going 48-35-0 ATS.

Cubs Player Leaders

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 94 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .524. All three of those stats rank first among Chicago hitters this season. He has a .287 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 13th in slugging.

Crow-Armstrong will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two home runs, six walks and four RBIs.

Nico Hoerner has 21 doubles, four home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .240 and slugging .337 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is 108th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 142nd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Dansby Swanson is batting .210 with a .431 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Swanson enters this matchup with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs.

Michael Busch has been key for Chicago with 74 hits, an OBP of .368 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Busch has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .200 with a double, two home runs, five walks and three RBIs.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Alec Burleson is batting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified players in the majors, he is 39th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Jordan Walker's 93 hits and .519 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .291 with an on-base percentage of .346.

His batting average ranks 19th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Ivan Herrera has racked up a team-best .391 on-base percentage.

JJ Wetherholt is batting .261 with eight doubles, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Head to Head

5/31/2026: 5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/30/2026: 6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2026: 6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-5 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/28/2025: 2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/27/2025: 7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/26/2025: 12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

12-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 8/9/2025: 9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/8/2025: 5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

5-0 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/5/2025: 8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-6 STL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/4/2025: 11-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!