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Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Switzerland vs Algeria: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Thursday July 2 · 11:00 PM ET · BC Place · Vancouver, Canada · FOX

Switzerland vs Algeria: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

SUI -105 ML · -225 To Advance · ALG +350 · Draw +210 · First Competitive Meeting Ever
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: SUI -105 ML (90 MIN) · -225 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -116 · U2.5 -150 / O2.5 +122 · U1.5 -265 · EMBOLO ANYTIME +155 · MANZAMBI +310 (BREAKOUT STAR, 3G+1A) · ALGERIA'S PETKOVIC FACES THE SWISS TEAM HE COACHED FOR 7 YEARS · AMOURA A SERIOUS DOUBT FOR ALGERIA
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 11:00 PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX
🇨🇭 Switzerland
vs 🇩🇿 Algeria
Group B Winners · Unbeaten Group J 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team
FD Moneyline (90 min)
SUI -105
ALG +350 · Draw +210
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
SUI -225 · ALG +182
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -116
BTTS No -110
U2.5 -150
O2.5 +122
U1.5 -265
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Ghana/Colombia winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Murat Yakin's Switzerland had the tidier route here — a 1-1 draw with Qatar followed by comfortable wins over Bosnia (4-1) and Canada (2-1) secured Group B unbeaten, with 7 goals scored against just 3 conceded. There's a genuine subplot on the touchline too: Algeria manager Vladimir Petković spent seven years in charge of this exact Swiss program before handing over to Yakin in 2021, and he now knows this core about as well as anyone alive.

Algeria's path was far messier — a 3-0 opening loss to Argentina, a bounce-back 2-1 win over Jordan, then a chaotic 3-3 draw with Austria salvaged by Riyad Mahrez's stoppage-time equalizer, sneaking them through as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Vladimir Petković's side has lost just once in its last seven matches, and while they've conceded seven goals across three group games, they carry real individual quality through Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and a reinvented Houssem Aouar operating from a deeper midfield role.

The two nations have met just twice ever, both 1980s friendlies, with Switzerland winning both — Algeria has never beaten this opponent at any level, though that history carries little weight four decades later. Neither side has ever advanced past a World Cup knockout round in the modern era: Algeria's best-ever finish was the Round of 16 in 2014 (lost to eventual champions Germany), while Switzerland has repeatedly stalled at this exact stage in recent tournaments.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇭 Switzerland
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Breel Embolo — 2 assists vs Canada, board favorite
Johan Manzambi — 3 goals, 1 assist, tournament breakout star
Granit Xhaka — captain, scored a late penalty vs Bosnia
✅ Full squad available
🇩🇿 Algeria
⚠️ Mohamed El Amine Amoura — serious doubt, injury
Riyad Mahrez — 35, brace vs Austria, most dangerous threat
Houssem Aouar — assisted both Mahrez goals from deeper role
Amine Gouiri — likely starting striker
✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-3-3
GK
Gregor Kobel
DEF
Luca Jaquez · Nico Elvedi · Manuel Akanji · Ricardo Rodríguez
MID
Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler · Djibril Sow
ATT
Johan Manzambi ⭐ · Rubén Vargas · Breel Embolo ⭐
Notable subs: Dan Ndoye · Fabian Rieder · Michel Aebischer
🇩🇿 Algeria · 4-2-3-1
GK
Oussama Benbout
DEF
Rafik Belghali · Aïssa Mandi · Ramy Bensebaini · Jaouen Hadjam
MID
Fares Chaïbi · Nabil Bentaleb
ATT
Riyad Mahrez ⭐ · Ibrahim Maza · Houssem Aouar
LONE ST
Amine Gouiri
Notable subs: Rayan Aït-Nouri · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (doubt)
🎯 Tactical Preview

Algeria's full-backs, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rafik Belghali, push high to provide width — how Manzambi and Vargas exploit the space left behind them in transition could be the single biggest factor in how open this game gets.

Mahrez remains Algeria's most dangerous individual threat even on reduced minutes, and Switzerland's center-back pairing of Elvedi and Akanji will need to manage his movement into pockets rather than chase him around the box.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time meetings (both 1980s friendlies)
Switzerland 2W – 0D – 0L
First-ever competitive meeting
Today
Switzerland group stage record
2-1-0, 7 GF, 3 GA
Manzambi this tournament
3 goals, 1 assist (1 start)
Algeria group stage record
1-1-1, 6 GF, 7 GA
Algeria's best-ever WC finish
Round of 16, 2014

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Switzerland To Advance
Unbeaten, more balanced across the pitch, and better underlying numbers · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties
-225
$22.50→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer
Board's clear favorite after a 2-assist showing vs Canada · The focal point of Switzerland's attack against an Algeria defense that's conceded seven times
+155
$10→$25.50
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By Swiss Defense
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Switzerland have conceded just 3 goals in 3 games, and Algeria's attack is more boom-or-bust individual moments than sustained pressure
-150
$15→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Sides Carry Threats
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Mahrez has proven he can find the net against strong opposition (brace vs Austria), and Algeria's leaky defense gives Switzerland's own in-form attack real chances
-116
$11.60→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value / Breakout Star
Johan Manzambi — Anytime Goalscorer
3 goals and an assist despite starting just one of his three appearances so far — genuinely the tournament's breakout story, and in the FIFA Young Player Award conversation
+310
$10→$41
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Switzerland to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Breel Embolo anytime goal
Builds on Switzerland's favorite status, both defenses' real vulnerabilities, and Embolo's role as the focal point of the Swiss attack. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Switzerland vs Algeria · World Cup R32 · Today
Switzerland 2–1 Algeria
Embolo and Manzambi combine for the difference, Mahrez gets one back late. Switzerland reach the Round of 16 for a fourth straight tournament.
Confidence
MEDIUM
This one's closer than the moneyline gap might suggest — a near-even 3-way market and Algeria's genuine individual quality through Mahrez and Aouar keep this from being a formality. Petković knows this Swiss squad intimately, which adds real uncertainty to how cleanly Switzerland's control translates into goals. Embolo anytime at +155 and BTTS Yes at -116 are the strongest supporting plays regardless of the exact final score.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today · 11PM ET · FOX
Bet Switzerland vs Algeria on FanDuel
Embolo anytime +155 · BTTS Yes -116 · Switzerland to advance -225
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330, Xhaka +500 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Switzerland predicted 4-3-3: Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Sow; Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo · Algeria predicted 4-2-3-1: Benbout; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam; Chaibi, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Aouar; Gouiri · Mohamed El Amine Amoura a serious doubt for Algeria · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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