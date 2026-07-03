Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Switzerland vs Algeria: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
Murat Yakin's Switzerland had the tidier route here — a 1-1 draw with Qatar followed by comfortable wins over Bosnia (4-1) and Canada (2-1) secured Group B unbeaten, with 7 goals scored against just 3 conceded. There's a genuine subplot on the touchline too: Algeria manager Vladimir Petković spent seven years in charge of this exact Swiss program before handing over to Yakin in 2021, and he now knows this core about as well as anyone alive.
Algeria's path was far messier — a 3-0 opening loss to Argentina, a bounce-back 2-1 win over Jordan, then a chaotic 3-3 draw with Austria salvaged by Riyad Mahrez's stoppage-time equalizer, sneaking them through as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Vladimir Petković's side has lost just once in its last seven matches, and while they've conceded seven goals across three group games, they carry real individual quality through Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and a reinvented Houssem Aouar operating from a deeper midfield role.
The two nations have met just twice ever, both 1980s friendlies, with Switzerland winning both — Algeria has never beaten this opponent at any level, though that history carries little weight four decades later. Neither side has ever advanced past a World Cup knockout round in the modern era: Algeria's best-ever finish was the Round of 16 in 2014 (lost to eventual champions Germany), while Switzerland has repeatedly stalled at this exact stage in recent tournaments.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Algeria's full-backs, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rafik Belghali, push high to provide width — how Manzambi and Vargas exploit the space left behind them in transition could be the single biggest factor in how open this game gets.
Mahrez remains Algeria's most dangerous individual threat even on reduced minutes, and Switzerland's center-back pairing of Elvedi and Akanji will need to manage his movement into pockets rather than chase him around the box.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330, Xhaka +500 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Switzerland predicted 4-3-3: Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Sow; Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo · Algeria predicted 4-2-3-1: Benbout; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam; Chaibi, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Aouar; Gouiri · Mohamed El Amine Amoura a serious doubt for Algeria · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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