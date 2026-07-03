Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

⚡ KEY LINES: SUI -105 ML (90 MIN) · -225 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -116 · U2.5 -150 / O2.5 +122 · U1.5 -265 · EMBOLO ANYTIME +155 · MANZAMBI +310 (BREAKOUT STAR, 3G+1A) · ALGERIA'S PETKOVIC FACES THE SWISS TEAM HE COACHED FOR 7 YEARS · AMOURA A SERIOUS DOUBT FOR ALGERIA

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 11:00 PM ET · BC Place Vancouver · FOX 🇨🇭 Switzerland vs 🇩🇿 Algeria Group B Winners · Unbeaten Group J 3rd · Best 3rd-Place Team FD Moneyline (90 min) SUI -105 ALG +350 · Draw +210 To Qualify (reg+ET+pens) SUI -225 · ALG +182 FD ODDS: BTTS Yes -116 BTTS No -110 U2.5 -150 O2.5 +122 U1.5 -265

Bracket Path Winner plays the Ghana/Colombia winner in the Round of 16 → R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

Murat Yakin's Switzerland had the tidier route here — a 1-1 draw with Qatar followed by comfortable wins over Bosnia (4-1) and Canada (2-1) secured Group B unbeaten, with 7 goals scored against just 3 conceded. There's a genuine subplot on the touchline too: Algeria manager Vladimir Petković spent seven years in charge of this exact Swiss program before handing over to Yakin in 2021, and he now knows this core about as well as anyone alive.

Algeria's path was far messier — a 3-0 opening loss to Argentina, a bounce-back 2-1 win over Jordan, then a chaotic 3-3 draw with Austria salvaged by Riyad Mahrez's stoppage-time equalizer, sneaking them through as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams. Vladimir Petković's side has lost just once in its last seven matches, and while they've conceded seven goals across three group games, they carry real individual quality through Mahrez, Amine Gouiri and a reinvented Houssem Aouar operating from a deeper midfield role.

The two nations have met just twice ever, both 1980s friendlies, with Switzerland winning both — Algeria has never beaten this opponent at any level, though that history carries little weight four decades later. Neither side has ever advanced past a World Cup knockout round in the modern era: Algeria's best-ever finish was the Round of 16 in 2014 (lost to eventual champions Germany), while Switzerland has repeatedly stalled at this exact stage in recent tournaments.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇨🇭 Switzerland ✅ No injuries or suspensions reported ✅ Breel Embolo — 2 assists vs Canada, board favorite ✅ Johan Manzambi — 3 goals, 1 assist, tournament breakout star ✅ Granit Xhaka — captain, scored a late penalty vs Bosnia ✅ Full squad available 🇩🇿 Algeria ⚠️ Mohamed El Amine Amoura — serious doubt, injury ✅ Riyad Mahrez — 35, brace vs Austria, most dangerous threat ✅ Houssem Aouar — assisted both Mahrez goals from deeper role ✅ Amine Gouiri — likely starting striker ✅ No other injuries reported

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇨🇭 Switzerland · 4-3-3 GK Gregor Kobel DEF Luca Jaquez · Nico Elvedi · Manuel Akanji · Ricardo Rodríguez MID Granit Xhaka © · Remo Freuler · Djibril Sow ATT Johan Manzambi ⭐ · Rubén Vargas · Breel Embolo ⭐ Notable subs: Dan Ndoye · Fabian Rieder · Michel Aebischer 🇩🇿 Algeria · 4-2-3-1 GK Oussama Benbout DEF Rafik Belghali · Aïssa Mandi · Ramy Bensebaini · Jaouen Hadjam MID Fares Chaïbi · Nabil Bentaleb ATT Riyad Mahrez ⭐ · Ibrahim Maza · Houssem Aouar LONE ST Amine Gouiri Notable subs: Rayan Aït-Nouri · Mohamed El Amine Amoura (doubt)

🎯 Tactical Preview Algeria's full-backs, Rayan Aït-Nouri and Rafik Belghali, push high to provide width — how Manzambi and Vargas exploit the space left behind them in transition could be the single biggest factor in how open this game gets. Mahrez remains Algeria's most dangerous individual threat even on reduced minutes, and Switzerland's center-back pairing of Elvedi and Akanji will need to manage his movement into pockets rather than chase him around the box.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form All-time meetings (both 1980s friendlies) Switzerland 2W – 0D – 0L First-ever competitive meeting Today Switzerland group stage record 2-1-0, 7 GF, 3 GA Manzambi this tournament 3 goals, 1 assist (1 start) Algeria group stage record 1-1-1, 6 GF, 7 GA Algeria's best-ever WC finish Round of 16, 2014

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play Switzerland To Advance Unbeaten, more balanced across the pitch, and better underlying numbers · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties -225 $22.50→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite Breel Embolo — Anytime Goalscorer Board's clear favorite after a 2-assist showing vs Canada · The focal point of Switzerland's attack against an Algeria defense that's conceded seven times +155 $10→$25.50 ⭐ Best Bet #3 · Backed By Swiss Defense Under 2.5 Total Goals Switzerland have conceded just 3 goals in 3 games, and Algeria's attack is more boom-or-bust individual moments than sustained pressure -150 $15→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #4 · Both Sides Carry Threats Both Teams to Score — Yes Mahrez has proven he can find the net against strong opposition (brace vs Austria), and Algeria's leaky defense gives Switzerland's own in-form attack real chances -116 $11.60→$10 profit ⭐ Best Bet #5 · Value / Breakout Star Johan Manzambi — Anytime Goalscorer 3 goals and an assist despite starting just one of his three appearances so far — genuinely the tournament's breakout story, and in the FIFA Young Player Award conversation +310 $10→$41

🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel Switzerland to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Breel Embolo anytime goal Builds on Switzerland's favorite status, both defenses' real vulnerabilities, and Embolo's role as the focal point of the Swiss attack. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

🏆 Our Prediction · Switzerland vs Algeria · World Cup R32 · Today Switzerland 2–1 Algeria Embolo and Manzambi combine for the difference, Mahrez gets one back late. Switzerland reach the Round of 16 for a fourth straight tournament. Confidence MEDIUM This one's closer than the moneyline gap might suggest — a near-even 3-way market and Algeria's genuine individual quality through Mahrez and Aouar keep this from being a formality. Petković knows this Swiss squad intimately, which adds real uncertainty to how cleanly Switzerland's control translates into goals. Embolo anytime at +155 and BTTS Yes at -116 are the strongest supporting plays regardless of the exact final score.

FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Switzerland vs Algeria · Today · 11PM ET · FOX Bet Switzerland vs Algeria on FanDuel Embolo anytime +155 · BTTS Yes -116 · Switzerland to advance -225

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Switzerland -105 / Draw +210 / Algeria +350 · 2 Up Early Payout: Switzerland -110 / Draw +220 / Algeria +320 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Switzerland -225 / Algeria +182 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Embolo +155, Manzambi +310, Ndoye +310, Vargas +320, Gouiri +320, Mahrez +330, Xhaka +500 · To Score or Assist: Embolo +100, Vargas +135, Manzambi +150, Ndoye +170, Mahrez +180 · Player 1+ SOT: Embolo -330, Ndoye -220, Manzambi -220, Gouiri -165, Vargas -165, Mahrez -135 · First Goalscorer: Embolo +410, Manzambi +800, Ndoye +850, Vargas +850, No Goalscorer +900, Gouiri +900, Mahrez +950 · BTTS Yes -116 / No -110 · O/U 1.5: -265 / +210 · O/U 2.5: +122 / -150 · Switzerland predicted 4-3-3: Kobel; Jaquez, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Sow; Manzambi, Vargas, Embolo · Algeria predicted 4-2-3-1: Benbout; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Hadjam; Chaibi, Bentaleb; Mahrez, Maza, Aouar; Gouiri · Mohamed El Amine Amoura a serious doubt for Algeria · BC Place, Vancouver Canada · Today 11PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Ghana/Colombia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER