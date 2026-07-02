Switzerland vs Algeria Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks & Best Bets (July 2)

Switzerland vs Algeria Picks in Summary

Switzerland Moneyline (+110)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Switzerland faces Algeria at 11 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Algeria vs Switzerland Prediction World Cup Today

Through the group stage, Switzerland have looked like the much better side, and I am intrigued by the plus-money odds on them to win in regulation.

Switzerland topped Group B with two wins and a draw, besting Bosnia and Canada (in Canada) while drawing with Qatar. While the draw versus Qatar was a bit disappointing, Switzerland mostly controlled the match, handling 68% of the possession and placing seven shots on target. So, even in their one non-win, the Swiss were pretty good.

Algeria, meanwhile, gave up three goals to both Austria and Argentina -- managing a 3-3 draw with Austria -- sandwiched around a 2-1 come-from-behind victory against Jordan. They have looked shaky defensively but have been very willing to go forward, actually winning the possession battle in all three of their matches (52% versus Argentina).

It's Algeria's defense that can be the difference here as a Swiss team that scored four on Bosnia and two at Canada should be able to find plenty of joy tonight.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.