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Portugal vs Croatia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Portugal vs Croatia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
Portugal vs Croatia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
🏆 WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · ALL ODDS FANDUEL
Today, Thursday July 2 · 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field · Toronto, Canada · FOX

Portugal vs Croatia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets

World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds

POR -150 ML · -300 To Advance · CRO +470 · Draw +270 · First-Ever WC Meeting
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ KEY LINES: POR -150 ML (90 MIN) · -300 TO ADVANCE · BTTS YES -146 · UNDER 2.5 +116 · UNDER 1.5 +340 · RONALDO ANYTIME -110 · CORRECT SCORE 1-1 +600 IS THE BOARD'S SHORTEST EXACT SCORE · RONALDO PLAYED EVERY MINUTE, YET TO SCORE VS DR CONGO OR COLOMBIA · CROATIA RANK 31ST OF 32 TEAMS IN SHOT ATTEMPTS
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Today · 7:00 PM ET · BMO Field Toronto · FOX
🇵🇹 Portugal
vs 🇭🇷 Croatia
Group K 2nd · FIFA #8 Group L 2nd · FIFA #13
FD Moneyline (90 min)
POR -150
CRO +470 · Draw +270
To Qualify (reg+ET+pens)
POR -300 · CRO +235
FD ODDS:
BTTS Yes -146
BTTS No +114
U2.5 +116
O2.5 -142
U1.5 +340
O3.5 +186
Bracket Path
Winner plays the Spain/Austria winner in the Round of 16
→ R16 if advance

📖 Match Preview

This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between two European heavyweights, and it doubles as a personal storyline neither side is downplaying: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, is almost certainly playing his sixth and final World Cup, opposite Luka Modrić, 40, still running Croatia's midfield as if the calendar doesn't apply to him. Roberto Martínez's Portugal finished second in Group K behind Colombia — a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, a 5-0 blowout of Uzbekistan, and a scoreless draw with Colombia — form that's been inconsistent outside that one lopsided win.

Croatia finished second in Group L behind England, opening with a shaky 4-2 loss before tightening up defensively to beat Panama 1-0 and Paraguay 2-1. Zlatko Dalić's side has cleaned up the defensive issues that cost them against England, conceding just once across their last two group games — but their attack remains genuinely modest, ranking 31st of 32 teams in the tournament for total shot attempts. This is a team built on resilience and game management rather than firepower, and it's exactly the profile that's carried Croatia to a World Cup final (2018) and a semifinal (2022) via two separate penalty shootout runs.

The Ronaldo storyline is the sharpest angle here: he's played every minute of the group stage but has been quiet in two of three games, scoring twice against Uzbekistan while going goalless against DR Congo and Colombia. If he can't break through against a stubborn Croatian defense today, the questions about his final tournament only grow louder. On the other side, Rúben Dias's return to Portugal's back line has coincided with two straight clean sheets — a genuine defensive boost heading into the knockout rounds.

🩺 Team News & Injuries

🇵🇹 Portugal
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
Cristiano Ronaldo — played every minute, seeking a breakthrough
Rúben Dias — back in the XI, 2 clean sheets since return
Bruno Fernandes — primary set-piece taker
✅ Full squad available
🇭🇷 Croatia
✅ No injuries or suspensions reported
⚠️ Luka Modrić — heavy workload, 40, managed closely
Andrej Kramarić — 7 goals in recent internationals
Ante Budimir — likely starting striker
✅ Cleaned up defense: 1 goal conceded in last 2 games

📋 Predicted Lineups

🇵🇹 Portugal · 4-3-3
GK
Diogo Costa
DEF
Nuno Mendes · Rúben Dias · Renato Veiga · João Cancelo
MID
João Neves · Vitinha · Bruno Fernandes
ATT
Pedro Neto · Cristiano Ronaldo ⭐ · João Félix
Notable subs: Bernardo Silva · Francisco Trincão · Francisco Conceição
🇭🇷 Croatia · 4-2-3-1
GK
Dominik Livaković
DEF
Josip Stanišić · Josip Šutalo · Marin Pongračić · Joško Gvardiol
MID
Mateo Kovačić · Petar Sučić
ATT
Ivan Perišić · Luka Modrić ⚠️ · Martin Baturina
LONE ST
Ante Budimir
Notable subs: Andrej Kramarić · Nikola Vlašić · Mario Pašalić
🎯 Tactical Preview

Croatia's back four exposed real transition issues against England's pace, and Portugal's wide attackers — Neto, Félix and an in-and-out Ronaldo — have the speed to attack that same space again. The question is whether Croatia's cleaner defensive shape from the last two games holds up against a much higher-quality opponent than Panama or Paraguay.

Croatia's own route to a goal is narrower — a set piece from Modrić or Perišić, or a moment of quality from Kramarić if he's introduced — but this team has made a career out of grinding results in exactly this kind of contest, including two separate penalty shootout runs to a World Cup final and semifinal.

📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head

All-Time H2H · Tournament Context · Group Stage Form
All-time World Cup meetings
First-ever meeting
Last 3 meetings (2024)
1W-1D-1L split
Ronaldo this tournament
2 goals (vs Uzbekistan only)
Portugal clean sheets since Dias's return
2 straight
Croatia shot attempts rank (of 32 teams)
31st (24 total)
Croatia's last 2 World Cups via penalties
Final (2018), Semifinal (2022)

⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel

⭐ Best Bet #1 · Anchor Play
Portugal To Advance
More talent at every position, backed by a tightened defense since Rúben Dias's return · Covers 90 min, ET and penalties, important given Croatia's shootout pedigree
-300
$30→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #2 · Goalscorer Favorite
Cristiano Ronaldo — Anytime Goalscorer
Every reason to expect a big performance in a match that could realistically be his last World Cup appearance if Portugal fall short · Shortest price on the board
-110
$11→$10 profit
⭐ Best Bet #3 · Board's Hidden Favorite
Correct Score — Draw 1-1
The single shortest exact scoreline on the entire correct score grid — shorter than any Portugal win — reflecting a genuinely tight, closely-matched contest
+600
$10→$70
⭐ Best Bet #4 · Backed By The Numbers
Under 2.5 Total Goals
Croatia rank 31st of 32 teams in shot attempts, and Portugal's own scoring outside the Uzbekistan blowout has been modest — every underlying number points to a low-event match
+116
$10→$11.60
⭐ Best Bet #5 · Ties The Correct Score Read
Both Teams to Score — Yes
Directly supported by the correct score grid's own favorite (1-1) · Kramarić gives Croatia a real individual finishing threat even within a generally low-output attack
-146
$14.60→$10 profit
🎯 Same-Game Parlay Idea · FanDuel
Portugal to advance + Both Teams to Score Yes + Cristiano Ronaldo anytime goal
Builds on Portugal's favorite status, the correct score board's own lean toward a tight, goals-both-ways game, and Ronaldo's motivation in a match that could be his World Cup swan song. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties.
⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.
🏆 Our Prediction · Portugal vs Croatia · World Cup R32 · Today
Portugal 2–1 Croatia
Ronaldo finally breaks through, Croatia get one back through Kramarić or a set piece, and Portugal's depth tells late. Advance to face the Spain/Austria winner.
Confidence
MEDIUM
This is genuinely tighter than the -300 favorite tag suggests — the correct score board's own shortest price is a draw, and Croatia have twice ridden this exact profile (low shots, stubborn defense) to penalty shootout glory at recent World Cups. Ronaldo anytime at -110 and the 1-1 correct score at +600 are the strongest supporting plays if you want exposure to either side of how this actually plays out.
FanDuel Sportsbook · World Cup 2026 · Portugal vs Croatia · Today · 7PM ET · FOX
Bet Portugal vs Croatia on FanDuel
Ronaldo anytime -110 · Correct Score 1-1 +600 · BTTS Yes -146
Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal -150 / Draw +270 / Croatia +470 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal -160 / Draw +270 / Croatia +400 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal -300 / Croatia +235 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Ronaldo -110, Felix +190, Fernandes +230, Budimir +270, Neto +280, Kramaric +310, B.Silva +330, Neves +410 · To Score or Assist: Ronaldo -145, Fernandes -110, Felix +105, Neto +135, B.Silva +145, Kramaric +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Ronaldo -450, Felix -210, Fernandes -175, Budimir -155, Kramaric -120, Neto +100 · First Goalscorer: Ronaldo +320, Felix +600, Fernandes +750, Neto +850, Budimir +900, No Goalscorer +1500 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +650, 0-0 +1500, 0-1 +1600, 2-0 +850, 1-1 +600, 0-2 +3500, 2-1 +650, 2-2 +1200, 1-2 +1500, 3-0 +1400, 3-3 +4500, 0-3 +8000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +4500, 3-2 +1900, 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -146 / No +114 · O/U 1.5: -470 / +340 · O/U 2.5: -142 / +116 · O/U 3.5: +186 / -235 · Portugal predicted 4-3-3: Costa; Mendes, Dias, Veiga, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix · Croatia predicted 4-2-3-1: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Sucic; Perisic, Modric, Baturina; Budimir · No injuries reported for either side · BMO Field, Toronto Canada · Today 7PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Austria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Match today, get your bets in now! Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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