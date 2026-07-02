Portugal vs Croatia Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets Today World Cup 2026
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Portugal vs Croatia: Prediction, Picks, Lineups & Best Bets
World Cup 2026 Round of 32 · Preview · Team News · Goalscorer Props · FanDuel odds
📖 Match Preview
This is the first-ever World Cup meeting between two European heavyweights, and it doubles as a personal storyline neither side is downplaying: Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, is almost certainly playing his sixth and final World Cup, opposite Luka Modrić, 40, still running Croatia's midfield as if the calendar doesn't apply to him. Roberto Martínez's Portugal finished second in Group K behind Colombia — a 1-1 draw with DR Congo, a 5-0 blowout of Uzbekistan, and a scoreless draw with Colombia — form that's been inconsistent outside that one lopsided win.
Croatia finished second in Group L behind England, opening with a shaky 4-2 loss before tightening up defensively to beat Panama 1-0 and Paraguay 2-1. Zlatko Dalić's side has cleaned up the defensive issues that cost them against England, conceding just once across their last two group games — but their attack remains genuinely modest, ranking 31st of 32 teams in the tournament for total shot attempts. This is a team built on resilience and game management rather than firepower, and it's exactly the profile that's carried Croatia to a World Cup final (2018) and a semifinal (2022) via two separate penalty shootout runs.
The Ronaldo storyline is the sharpest angle here: he's played every minute of the group stage but has been quiet in two of three games, scoring twice against Uzbekistan while going goalless against DR Congo and Colombia. If he can't break through against a stubborn Croatian defense today, the questions about his final tournament only grow louder. On the other side, Rúben Dias's return to Portugal's back line has coincided with two straight clean sheets — a genuine defensive boost heading into the knockout rounds.
🩺 Team News & Injuries
📋 Predicted Lineups
Croatia's back four exposed real transition issues against England's pace, and Portugal's wide attackers — Neto, Félix and an in-and-out Ronaldo — have the speed to attack that same space again. The question is whether Croatia's cleaner defensive shape from the last two games holds up against a much higher-quality opponent than Panama or Paraguay.
Croatia's own route to a goal is narrower — a set piece from Modrić or Perišić, or a moment of quality from Kramarić if he's introduced — but this team has made a career out of grinding results in exactly this kind of contest, including two separate penalty shootout runs to a World Cup final and semifinal.
📊 Key Stats & Head-to-Head
⭐ Best Bets — FanDuel
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · 3-Way Moneyline (90 min): Portugal -150 / Draw +270 / Croatia +470 · 2 Up Early Payout: Portugal -160 / Draw +270 / Croatia +400 · To Qualify (reg+ET+pens): Portugal -300 / Croatia +235 · Anytime Goalscorer (top of board): Ronaldo -110, Felix +190, Fernandes +230, Budimir +270, Neto +280, Kramaric +310, B.Silva +330, Neves +410 · To Score or Assist: Ronaldo -145, Fernandes -110, Felix +105, Neto +135, B.Silva +145, Kramaric +190 · Player 1+ SOT: Ronaldo -450, Felix -210, Fernandes -175, Budimir -155, Kramaric -120, Neto +100 · First Goalscorer: Ronaldo +320, Felix +600, Fernandes +750, Neto +850, Budimir +900, No Goalscorer +1500 · Correct Score: Portugal 1-0 +650, 0-0 +1500, 0-1 +1600, 2-0 +850, 1-1 +600, 0-2 +3500, 2-1 +650, 2-2 +1200, 1-2 +1500, 3-0 +1400, 3-3 +4500, 0-3 +8000, 3-1 +1200, 1-3 +4500, 3-2 +1900, 2-3 +3500 · BTTS Yes -146 / No +114 · O/U 1.5: -470 / +340 · O/U 2.5: -142 / +116 · O/U 3.5: +186 / -235 · Portugal predicted 4-3-3: Costa; Mendes, Dias, Veiga, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes; Neto, Ronaldo, Felix · Croatia predicted 4-2-3-1: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Sucic; Perisic, Modric, Baturina; Budimir · No injuries reported for either side · BMO Field, Toronto Canada · Today 7PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Spain/Austria winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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