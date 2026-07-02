Portugal vs Croatia Prediction Today: World Cup Predictions, Picks and Best Bets (July 2)

Portugal vs Croatia Picks in Summary

Under 2.5 Goals (-122)

The Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup continues today as Portugal faces Croatia in a battle of European powers that is slated to start at 7 p.m. ET.

Using FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds as a guide, what are the best bets for this matchup?

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

Portugal vs. Croatia Prediction World Cup Today

Portugal versus Croatia is a dang strong Round of 32 matchup, and I think we'll see both defenses rule the day.

Portugal mustered only one win in the group, but defense wasn't the issue as they conceded just one goal. Going forward, they've scored six goals, but five of those goals came against a poor Uzbekistan side. Cristiano Ronaldo and company scored only one goal over two matches with Congo and Columbia. In short, they've been an under-friendly team.

Croatia exited the group stage with five goals scored and five conceded. But of the five goals they surrendered, four came versus England in Matchday 1. They responded to that loss by conceding once to Ghana and keeping a clean sheet against Panama. Their defense is better than what it showed in that opening clash with England.

This is a matchup between two solid defenses and two meh attacks. On paper, Portugal's attack should be very strong, but they just haven't been good this summer. I think we'll see very few great chances in this game.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup FAQ

When does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans have advanced to the Round of 16. They face Belgium in Seattle at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6.

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

France leads the betting board at +185 odds to win the World Cup, per FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds, followed by Argentina at +410 and Spain at +650.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.