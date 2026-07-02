Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets for Cristiano Ronaldo

⚡ RONALDO, 41, HOLDS 10 WORLD CUP GOALS AND JUST BECAME THE FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE AT SIX DIFFERENT WORLD CUPS — BUT HE HAS ZERO GOALS IN EIGHT CAREER WORLD CUP KNOCKOUT MATCHES · OLDEST OUTFIELD PLAYER TO EVER START A WORLD CUP GAME (41Y 123D) · THIS IS WIDELY EXPECTED TO BE HIS FINAL WORLD CUP · KICKOFF 7PM ET TODAY

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇵🇹 Portugal vs Croatia 🇭🇷 · 7PM ET · BMO Field, Toronto · FOX Portugal -300 to advance · First-ever World Cup meeting between these nations → R16 vs ESP/AUT

📖 The Case For Ronaldo Today

Ronaldo has already rewritten the World Cup record book this summer. His brace against Uzbekistan made him the first player in men's history to score at six different World Cups — a mark not even Lionel Messi, his only rival for the appearances record, has matched, since Messi failed to score in 2010. That goal also made Ronaldo Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10, passing the legendary Eusébio's 9, and the second-oldest man to ever score at a World Cup, behind only Cameroon's Roger Milla. He's also now officially the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match in tournament history, at 41 years and 123 days.

The motivation is about as high as it gets in football. This is almost certainly Ronaldo's sixth and final World Cup, and the trophy remains the one major honor missing from a collection that includes five Ballon d'Ors, multiple Champions Leagues, and a European Championship. Even in games where he hasn't scored this tournament, his volume has stayed high — he attempted three shots in a goalless draw against DR Congo alone.

⚖️ The Case Against

Here's the number that matters most for this exact match: Ronaldo has never scored in a World Cup knockout game. Across eight career knockout appearances stretching back to 2006, he's drawn a blank every single time — one of the strangest gaps in an otherwise unmatched résumé, and the one box his critics point to most. His group-stage form this tournament has also been streaky rather than consistent — two goals came in a single 5-0 blowout of Uzbekistan, bookended by goalless, largely quiet performances against DR Congo and Colombia. And Croatia bring a specific kind of danger here: a defense that's tightened up significantly since its opening-game wobble, and a program with real pedigree at grinding out exactly these kinds of knockout matches.

📋 Cristiano Ronaldo — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)

Cristiano Ronaldo · All Confirmed FanDuel Markets · Portugal vs Croatia Anytime Goalscorer 90 min + stoppage only, no ET/pens -110 Anytime Goalscorer — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -130 To Score or Assist 90 min + stoppage only -145 To Score or Assist — Including ET Covers 90 min + extra time -170 1+ Shots on Target Shortest price of any player in the match -450 First Goalscorer Single-winner market, bigger payout +320 All confirmed prices FanDuel Sportsbook · No 2+ Goals or Hat-Trick market included in this odds set

⭐ Best Ronaldo Prop Bets — Ranked

⭐ #1 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The History-Breaking Bet Ronaldo — Anytime Goalscorer -110 $11→$10 profit The market sees this as close to a coin flip, but the stakes are much bigger than the price suggests — a goal today would finally end his 0-for-8 World Cup knockout drought in what's likely his last chance to ever do it. ⭐ #2 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · The Coverage Play Ronaldo — To Score or Assist -145 $14.50→$10 profit Even in games where he hasn't scored this tournament, Ronaldo has remained heavily involved in Portugal's attack. This captures his broader impact — a chance created for Neto or Félix counts just as much as a goal of his own. ⭐ #3 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Foundation Prop Ronaldo 1+ Shots on Target -450 $45→$10 profit He attempted three shots against DR Congo alone despite not scoring — the shortest price of any player in this match, and the safest way to back his continued involvement regardless of the final result. ⭐ #4 · Confirmed FanDuel Price · Bigger Payout Ronaldo — First Goalscorer +320 $10→$42 Given how much narrative weight rides on this specific goal, a bet on him breaking the deadlock first — rather than just scoring at any point — captures the exact moment this whole storyline is about, at a considerably bigger payout.

📊 Where Ronaldo Sits Among Portugal's Goal Threats Ronaldo's -110 anytime price is comfortably the shortest on the entire board — the next closest, João Félix, sits all the way out at +190. That gap reflects how much Portugal's attack is still built around him as the focal point, even at 41 and even with a knockout-stage record that doesn't match his group-stage brilliance.

🎯 Ronaldo-Built Parlay Idea · FanDuel Ronaldo to score or assist + Portugal to advance + Ronaldo 1+ shot on target Three legs that all describe the same core thesis: Portugal's talisman heavily involved in a favored win, on a stage where he's still chasing his first knockout goal. Check FanDuel for current SGP pricing. "To Advance" covers 90 min, ET and penalties; the other two legs are 90-minute only. ⚠️ SGPs are high-risk. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo Props · Portugal vs Croatia · Today · 7PM ET Bet Cristiano Ronaldo Props on FanDuel Now Anytime -110 · Score-or-Assist -145 · 1+ SOT -450

Bet Now

All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo: anytime goalscorer -110 (90 min) / -130 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -145 (90 min) / -170 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -450 · first goalscorer +320 · Ronaldo has scored 10 World Cup goals across six tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), becoming the first player ever to score at six different World Cups after his brace vs Uzbekistan · Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer, passing Eusebio's 9 · Oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match (41 years, 123 days) · Has zero goals in eight career World Cup knockout matches · Goalless this tournament against DR Congo and Colombia, brace vs Uzbekistan · Widely expected to be his final World Cup · Portugal -300 to advance · BMO Field, Toronto Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 7:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER