Portugal vs Croatia World Cup Predictions: Best Prop Bets for Cristiano Ronaldo
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Portugal vs Croatia: Best Prop Bets for Cristiano Ronaldo
Full prop board · A career-defining knockout drought · All odds FanDuel
📖 The Case For Ronaldo Today
Ronaldo has already rewritten the World Cup record book this summer. His brace against Uzbekistan made him the first player in men's history to score at six different World Cups — a mark not even Lionel Messi, his only rival for the appearances record, has matched, since Messi failed to score in 2010. That goal also made Ronaldo Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer with 10, passing the legendary Eusébio's 9, and the second-oldest man to ever score at a World Cup, behind only Cameroon's Roger Milla. He's also now officially the oldest outfield player to start a World Cup match in tournament history, at 41 years and 123 days.
The motivation is about as high as it gets in football. This is almost certainly Ronaldo's sixth and final World Cup, and the trophy remains the one major honor missing from a collection that includes five Ballon d'Ors, multiple Champions Leagues, and a European Championship. Even in games where he hasn't scored this tournament, his volume has stayed high — he attempted three shots in a goalless draw against DR Congo alone.
⚖️ The Case Against
Here's the number that matters most for this exact match: Ronaldo has never scored in a World Cup knockout game. Across eight career knockout appearances stretching back to 2006, he's drawn a blank every single time — one of the strangest gaps in an otherwise unmatched résumé, and the one box his critics point to most. His group-stage form this tournament has also been streaky rather than consistent — two goals came in a single 5-0 blowout of Uzbekistan, bookended by goalless, largely quiet performances against DR Congo and Colombia. And Croatia bring a specific kind of danger here: a defense that's tightened up significantly since its opening-game wobble, and a program with real pedigree at grinding out exactly these kinds of knockout matches.
📋 Cristiano Ronaldo — Full Prop Board (FanDuel)
⭐ Best Ronaldo Prop Bets — Ranked
The market sees this as close to a coin flip, but the stakes are much bigger than the price suggests — a goal today would finally end his 0-for-8 World Cup knockout drought in what's likely his last chance to ever do it.
Even in games where he hasn't scored this tournament, Ronaldo has remained heavily involved in Portugal's attack. This captures his broader impact — a chance created for Neto or Félix counts just as much as a goal of his own.
He attempted three shots against DR Congo alone despite not scoring — the shortest price of any player in this match, and the safest way to back his continued involvement regardless of the final result.
Given how much narrative weight rides on this specific goal, a bet on him breaking the deadlock first — rather than just scoring at any point — captures the exact moment this whole storyline is about, at a considerably bigger payout.
Ronaldo's -110 anytime price is comfortably the shortest on the entire board — the next closest, João Félix, sits all the way out at +190. That gap reflects how much Portugal's attack is still built around him as the focal point, even at 41 and even with a knockout-stage record that doesn't match his group-stage brilliance.
All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Cristiano Ronaldo: anytime goalscorer -110 (90 min) / -130 (incl. ET) · to score or assist -145 (90 min) / -170 (incl. ET) · 1+ shots on target -450 · first goalscorer +320 · Ronaldo has scored 10 World Cup goals across six tournaments (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026), becoming the first player ever to score at six different World Cups after his brace vs Uzbekistan · Portugal's all-time leading World Cup scorer, passing Eusebio's 9 · Oldest outfield player to ever start a World Cup match (41 years, 123 days) · Has zero goals in eight career World Cup knockout matches · Goalless this tournament against DR Congo and Colombia, brace vs Uzbekistan · Widely expected to be his final World Cup · Portugal -300 to advance · BMO Field, Toronto Canada · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 7:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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