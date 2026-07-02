FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

Explore Soccer

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Soccer

Spain vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions For World Cup 2026

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

Subscribe to our newsletter

Spain vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions For World Cup 2026
Spain vs Austria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today | World Cup 2026 Round of 32
📋
✅ CONFIRMED LINEUPS · WORLD CUP 2026 · ROUND OF 32 · TODAY · KICKOFF 3PM ET
Today, Thursday July 2 2026 · 3:00 PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX

Spain vs Austria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations

Official XIs · The Arnautović benching shock · Player roles · Betting impact

🚨 Arnautović Benched, Gregoritsch Starts · Austria Line Up In A Back Three, Not The Predicted Back Four
Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER · FanDuel Sportsbook
⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED MOMENTS AGO · SPAIN 4-3-3: SIMON, PORRO, CUBARSI, LAPORTE, CUCURELLA, RODRI (C), PEDRI, OLMO, YAMAL, OYARZABAL, BAENA — PORRO BEATS LLORENTE, OLMO BEATS RUIZ · AUSTRIA CONFIRM A BACK THREE, NOT THE PREDICTED 4-2-3-1: A.SCHLAGER, POSCH, ALABA, DANSO, X.SCHLAGER, SEIWALD, LAIMER, SABITZER, WANNER, SCHMID, GREGORITSCH — MARKO ARNAUTOVIC NOT IN THE STARTING XI
FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Minutes Before Kickoff Today
🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · Today · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Inglewood · FOX
Spain To Advance -1200 · Austria +680 · BTTS No -132
→ R16 vs POR/CRO
🚨
The Real Story: Arnautović Left Out Entirely
As recently as yesterday, multiple previews had Marko Arnautović "fully fit to start" despite a knee knock in the Algeria game. The confirmed lineup shows him out of the XI entirely, with Michael Gregoritsch starting up top instead. Austria have also confirmed a back three of Posch, Alaba and Kevin Danso — dropping the widely predicted Philipp Lienhart and switching away from the flat back four every single preview projected. Spain, by contrast, confirmed almost exactly as expected, resolving two genuine selection battles: Pedro Porro over Marcos Llorente at right-back, and Dani Olmo over Fabián Ruiz in midfield.

🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Two Selection Battles Resolved

Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI settles the two genuine questions hanging over Spain's team news. Pedro Porro starts at right-back ahead of Marcos Llorente, and Dani Olmo completes the midfield three alongside Rodri and Pedri, beating out Fabián Ruiz. Up front, it's exactly as widely expected — Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, with Baena continuing to deputize for the injured Nico Williams. Rodri is confirmed captain.

🇪🇸 SPAIN · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · DE LA FUENTE
19
Yamal
RW · Anytime +125
21
Oyarzabal ⭐
False-9 · Anytime +105
15
Baena ✅
LW · In for Williams · +230 AT
20
Pedri
CM
16
Rodri ©
DM · Captain
10
Olmo ⚠️
CM · Beats Ruiz
12
Porro ⚠️
RB · Beats Llorente
22
Cubarsí
CB
14
Laporte
CB
24
Cucurella
LB
23
Simón
GK
Confirmed substitutes
Marcos Llorente ⚠️ · Nico Williams (injured) · Alejandro Grimaldo · Martín Zubimendi · Carney Chukwuemeka · Fabián Ruiz ⚠️ · Bryan Iglesias · check FD for full list
🇪🇸 Spain Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact
23
Unai Simón GK
Confirmed, three clean sheets in three group games
⚠️
Pedro Porro RB · Confirmed over Llorente
Wins the right-back battle that was genuinely uncertain in every preview
22
Pau Cubarsí CB
Confirmed as predicted, part of the unbeaten defense
14
Aymeric Laporte CB
Confirmed as predicted
24
Marc Cucurella LB
Confirmed as predicted
©
Rodri DM · Captain · Confirmed
Confirmed starting and captaining, playing through an injury that will need surgery post-tournament
20
Pedri CM · Confirmed
Confirmed as predicted
⚠️
Dani Olmo CM · Confirmed over Ruiz
Wins the third midfield slot ahead of Fabián Ruiz and Mikel Merino · +210 anytime
Lamine Yamal RW · Confirmed, ready for 90
Confirmed he's ready to play a full 90 minutes for the first time this knockout run · +125 anytime, +115 anytime assist
🔥
Mikel Oyarzabal False-9 · Confirmed
Confirmed as expected · Board's shortest goalscorer price at +105
Alex Baena LW · Confirmed, in for Williams
Confirmed starting again, scored the winner vs Uruguay from this role · +230 anytime

🇦🇹 Austria — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Arnautović Left Out Entirely

Ralf Rangnick's confirmed selection is the single biggest shock of the day across the whole Round of 32. Marko Arnautović — reported as "fully fit to start" as recently as yesterday — is not in the confirmed XI at all. Michael Gregoritsch leads the line instead. Austria have also lined up in a back three of Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Kevin Danso, dropping the widely predicted Philipp Lienhart and abandoning the flat back four every preview projected, with Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner and Romano Schmid forming an energetic four-man band in front of a Xaver Schlager–Nicolas Seiwald double pivot.

🇦🇹 AUSTRIA · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · RANGNICK
11
Gregoritsch ⚠️
ST · In for Arnautović · check FD
20
Laimer
MF
9
Sabitzer
MF · +600 AT
24
Wanner ⚠️
MF · Surprise starter
18
Schmid
MF
4
X. Schlager
DM
6
Seiwald
DM
5
Posch 😷
CB · Broken jaw, mask
8
Alaba ©
CB · Captain
3
Danso ⚠️
CB · Over Lienhart
1
A. Schlager
GK
Confirmed benched (not starting)
Marko Arnautović 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · Sasa Kalajdzić · Philipp Lienhart ⚠️ · Phillipp Mwene ⚠️ · check FD for full bench list
📋 A Note On This Confirmation

This lineup comes from a single very recent source (minutes old) rather than multiple independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it dropped. The personnel and the back-three shape are specific and internally consistent, but if you're betting anything Austria-specific, it's worth a quick double-check against FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before kickoff.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇪🇸 Spain
Stat
Austria 🇦🇹
4-3-3
Formation
Back 3 ⚠️
Luis de la Fuente
Manager
Ralf Rangnick
Simón
GK
A. Schlager
Porro ⚠️ · Cubarsí · Laporte · Cucurella
Def
Posch · Alaba © · Danso ⚠️
Rodri © · Pedri · Olmo ⚠️
Mid
X. Schlager · Seiwald
Yamal · Oyarzabal · Baena ✅
Attack
Laimer · Sabitzer · Wanner ⚠️ · Schmid
Lone ST
Gregoritsch 🚨
Porro/Olmo win selection battles
Notable
Arnautović benched entirely
💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed
🚨 ARNAUTOVIĆ — fade completely, he's not playing
His +470 anytime price was already Austria's shortest before this news — it's now entirely dead. Any Austria goalscorer exposure should shift to Gregoritsch, whose live FanDuel price isn't in our data set.
✅ OYARZABAL & YAMAL — every prop confirmed accurate
Both confirmed exactly as expected. Their +105 and +125 anytime prices remain fully supported against an Austria back line now built around a back three rather than the predicted flat four.
⚠️ AUSTRIA'S BACK THREE — reconsider BTTS and totals
Losing your top striker while also switching defensive shape on short notice is a lot of change at once — this could cut either way, but it's not the settled, low-risk setup the pre-match previews assumed.
FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium
Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now
Oyarzabal AT +105 · Yamal AT +125 · Spain To Advance -1200
Bet Now

Confirmed lineups · Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena · Substitutes include Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Bryan Iglesias · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino unavailable (injured) · Austria (back three): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba (captain), Kevin Danso; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid; Michael Gregoritsch · Substitutes include Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene · Selection surprises: Marko Arnautovic left out of the starting XI entirely despite reports he was fit to start; Austria confirm a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four; Pedro Porro beats Marcos Llorente for right-back; Dani Olmo beats Fabian Ruiz in midfield for Spain · This lineup was confirmed via a single recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today 3PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER

The confirmed lineups and formations are set for the Spain vs Austria match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which World Cup bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup