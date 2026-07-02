Spain vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions For World Cup 2026

🚨 Arnautović Benched, Gregoritsch Starts · Austria Line Up In A Back Three, Not The Predicted Back Four

⚡ LINEUPS OFFICIALLY CONFIRMED MOMENTS AGO · SPAIN 4-3-3: SIMON, PORRO, CUBARSI, LAPORTE, CUCURELLA, RODRI (C), PEDRI, OLMO, YAMAL, OYARZABAL, BAENA — PORRO BEATS LLORENTE, OLMO BEATS RUIZ · AUSTRIA CONFIRM A BACK THREE, NOT THE PREDICTED 4-2-3-1: A.SCHLAGER, POSCH, ALABA, DANSO, X.SCHLAGER, SEIWALD, LAIMER, SABITZER, WANNER, SCHMID, GREGORITSCH — MARKO ARNAUTOVIC NOT IN THE STARTING XI

FIFA World Cup 2026 · Round of 32 · Confirmed Minutes Before Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · Today · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Inglewood · FOX Spain To Advance -1200 · Austria +680 · BTTS No -132 → R16 vs POR/CRO

🚨 The Real Story: Arnautović Left Out Entirely As recently as yesterday, multiple previews had Marko Arnautović "fully fit to start" despite a knee knock in the Algeria game. The confirmed lineup shows him out of the XI entirely, with Michael Gregoritsch starting up top instead. Austria have also confirmed a back three of Posch, Alaba and Kevin Danso — dropping the widely predicted Philipp Lienhart and switching away from the flat back four every single preview projected. Spain, by contrast, confirmed almost exactly as expected, resolving two genuine selection battles: Pedro Porro over Marcos Llorente at right-back, and Dani Olmo over Fabián Ruiz in midfield.

🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI

✅ Confirmed Formation: 4-3-3, Two Selection Battles Resolved Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI settles the two genuine questions hanging over Spain's team news. Pedro Porro starts at right-back ahead of Marcos Llorente, and Dani Olmo completes the midfield three alongside Rodri and Pedri, beating out Fabián Ruiz. Up front, it's exactly as widely expected — Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, with Baena continuing to deputize for the injured Nico Williams. Rodri is confirmed captain.

🇪🇸 SPAIN · CONFIRMED 4-3-3 · DE LA FUENTE 19 Yamal RW · Anytime +125 21 Oyarzabal ⭐ False-9 · Anytime +105 15 Baena ✅ LW · In for Williams · +230 AT 20 Pedri CM 16 Rodri © DM · Captain 10 Olmo ⚠️ CM · Beats Ruiz 12 Porro ⚠️ RB · Beats Llorente 22 Cubarsí CB 14 Laporte CB 24 Cucurella LB 23 Simón GK Confirmed substitutes Marcos Llorente ⚠️ · Nico Williams (injured) · Alejandro Grimaldo · Martín Zubimendi · Carney Chukwuemeka · Fabián Ruiz ⚠️ · Bryan Iglesias · check FD for full list

🇪🇸 Spain Confirmed XI — Roles, Notes & Betting Impact 23 Unai Simón GK Confirmed, three clean sheets in three group games ⚠️ Pedro Porro RB · Confirmed over Llorente Wins the right-back battle that was genuinely uncertain in every preview 22 Pau Cubarsí CB Confirmed as predicted, part of the unbeaten defense 14 Aymeric Laporte CB Confirmed as predicted 24 Marc Cucurella LB Confirmed as predicted © Rodri DM · Captain · Confirmed Confirmed starting and captaining, playing through an injury that will need surgery post-tournament 20 Pedri CM · Confirmed Confirmed as predicted ⚠️ Dani Olmo CM · Confirmed over Ruiz Wins the third midfield slot ahead of Fabián Ruiz and Mikel Merino · +210 anytime ⭐ Lamine Yamal RW · Confirmed, ready for 90 Confirmed he's ready to play a full 90 minutes for the first time this knockout run · +125 anytime, +115 anytime assist 🔥 Mikel Oyarzabal False-9 · Confirmed Confirmed as expected · Board's shortest goalscorer price at +105 ✅ Alex Baena LW · Confirmed, in for Williams Confirmed starting again, scored the winner vs Uruguay from this role · +230 anytime

🇦🇹 Austria — Confirmed Starting XI

🚨 Confirmed Formation: Back Three, Arnautović Left Out Entirely Ralf Rangnick's confirmed selection is the single biggest shock of the day across the whole Round of 32. Marko Arnautović — reported as "fully fit to start" as recently as yesterday — is not in the confirmed XI at all. Michael Gregoritsch leads the line instead. Austria have also lined up in a back three of Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Kevin Danso, dropping the widely predicted Philipp Lienhart and abandoning the flat back four every preview projected, with Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner and Romano Schmid forming an energetic four-man band in front of a Xaver Schlager–Nicolas Seiwald double pivot.

🇦🇹 AUSTRIA · CONFIRMED BACK THREE · RANGNICK 11 Gregoritsch ⚠️ ST · In for Arnautović · check FD 20 Laimer MF 9 Sabitzer MF · +600 AT 24 Wanner ⚠️ MF · Surprise starter 18 Schmid MF 4 X. Schlager DM 6 Seiwald DM 5 Posch 😷 CB · Broken jaw, mask 8 Alaba © CB · Captain 3 Danso ⚠️ CB · Over Lienhart 1 A. Schlager GK Confirmed benched (not starting) Marko Arnautović 🚨 (widely predicted starter) · Sasa Kalajdzić · Philipp Lienhart ⚠️ · Phillipp Mwene ⚠️ · check FD for full bench list

📋 A Note On This Confirmation This lineup comes from a single very recent source (minutes old) rather than multiple independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it dropped. The personnel and the back-three shape are specific and internally consistent, but if you're betting anything Austria-specific, it's worth a quick double-check against FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before kickoff.

📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side

🇪🇸 Spain Stat Austria 🇦🇹 4-3-3 Formation Back 3 ⚠️ Luis de la Fuente Manager Ralf Rangnick Simón GK A. Schlager Porro ⚠️ · Cubarsí · Laporte · Cucurella Def Posch · Alaba © · Danso ⚠️ Rodri © · Pedri · Olmo ⚠️ Mid X. Schlager · Seiwald Yamal · Oyarzabal · Baena ✅ Attack Laimer · Sabitzer · Wanner ⚠️ · Schmid — Lone ST Gregoritsch 🚨 Porro/Olmo win selection battles Notable Arnautović benched entirely

💡 Lineup Betting Impact — Now Confirmed 🚨 ARNAUTOVIĆ — fade completely, he's not playing His +470 anytime price was already Austria's shortest before this news — it's now entirely dead. Any Austria goalscorer exposure should shift to Gregoritsch, whose live FanDuel price isn't in our data set. ✅ OYARZABAL & YAMAL — every prop confirmed accurate Both confirmed exactly as expected. Their +105 and +125 anytime prices remain fully supported against an Austria back line now built around a back three rather than the predicted flat four. ⚠️ AUSTRIA'S BACK THREE — reconsider BTTS and totals Losing your top striker while also switching defensive shape on short notice is a lot of change at once — this could cut either way, but it's not the settled, low-risk setup the pre-match previews assumed.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria · Today · Kickoff 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Bet With Confirmed Lineups on FanDuel Now Oyarzabal AT +105 · Yamal AT +125 · Spain To Advance -1200

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Confirmed lineups · Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena · Substitutes include Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Bryan Iglesias · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino unavailable (injured) · Austria (back three): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba (captain), Kevin Danso; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid; Michael Gregoritsch · Substitutes include Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene · Selection surprises: Marko Arnautovic left out of the starting XI entirely despite reports he was fit to start; Austria confirm a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four; Pedro Porro beats Marcos Llorente for right-back; Dani Olmo beats Fabian Ruiz in midfield for Spain · This lineup was confirmed via a single recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today 3PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER