Spain vs Austria Confirmed Lineups & Formations Today: Predictions For World Cup 2026
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Spain vs Austria: Confirmed Lineups & Formations
Official XIs · The Arnautović benching shock · Player roles · Betting impact
🇪🇸 Spain — Confirmed Starting XI
Luis de la Fuente's confirmed XI settles the two genuine questions hanging over Spain's team news. Pedro Porro starts at right-back ahead of Marcos Llorente, and Dani Olmo completes the midfield three alongside Rodri and Pedri, beating out Fabián Ruiz. Up front, it's exactly as widely expected — Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal and Alex Baena, with Baena continuing to deputize for the injured Nico Williams. Rodri is confirmed captain.
🇦🇹 Austria — Confirmed Starting XI
Ralf Rangnick's confirmed selection is the single biggest shock of the day across the whole Round of 32. Marko Arnautović — reported as "fully fit to start" as recently as yesterday — is not in the confirmed XI at all. Michael Gregoritsch leads the line instead. Austria have also lined up in a back three of Stefan Posch, David Alaba and Kevin Danso, dropping the widely predicted Philipp Lienhart and abandoning the flat back four every preview projected, with Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner and Romano Schmid forming an energetic four-man band in front of a Xaver Schlager–Nicolas Seiwald double pivot.
This lineup comes from a single very recent source (minutes old) rather than multiple independently cross-checked outlets, given how close to kickoff it dropped. The personnel and the back-three shape are specific and internally consistent, but if you're betting anything Austria-specific, it's worth a quick double-check against FanDuel's own live lineup graphic before kickoff.
📊 Confirmed XIs — Side by Side
Confirmed lineups · Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (captain), Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena · Substitutes include Marcos Llorente, Fabian Ruiz, Alejandro Grimaldo, Martin Zubimendi, Carney Chukwuemeka, Bryan Iglesias · Nico Williams and Yeremy Pino unavailable (injured) · Austria (back three): Alexander Schlager; Stefan Posch, David Alaba (captain), Kevin Danso; Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald; Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Paul Wanner, Romano Schmid; Michael Gregoritsch · Substitutes include Marko Arnautovic, Sasa Kalajdzic, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene · Selection surprises: Marko Arnautovic left out of the starting XI entirely despite reports he was fit to start; Austria confirm a back three rather than the widely predicted flat back four; Pedro Porro beats Marcos Llorente for right-back; Dani Olmo beats Fabian Ruiz in midfield for Spain · This lineup was confirmed via a single recent source close to kickoff — recommend a final check against FanDuel's live lineup graphic · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today 3PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER
The confirmed lineups and formations are set for the Spain vs Austria match. Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.
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