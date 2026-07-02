Spain vs Austria Most Likely Correct Score Bets Today: Predictions World Cup 2026

⚡ KICKOFF TODAY 3PM ET · SPAIN 1-0/2-0/3-0 LEADS THE BOARD AT +130 · SPAIN 2-1/3-1/4-1 +240 · SPAIN ANY OTHER SCORE +550 (COVERS BLOWOUTS) · DRAW +1800 TIED WITH AUSTRIA'S BEST WIN COMBO · CONFIRMED: MARKO ARNAUTOVIC LEFT OUT OF AUSTRIA'S XI, GREGORITSCH STARTS, AUSTRIA IN A BACK THREE · INCLUDES EXTRA TIME, NOT PENALTIES

Match Details · Kickoff Today 🇪🇸 Spain vs Austria 🇦🇹 · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood · FOX Spain To Advance -1200 · Austria +680 · Arnautovic confirmed OUT for Austria → R16 vs POR/CRO

⚠️ Critical Rule: How Correct Score Combos Settle Each selection bundles three specific scorelines into one bet — "Spain to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0" cashes if the final score is any one of those three results, all at the same combined price. This market covers regulation time plus extra time — if the match is level after 90 minutes and goes to ET, the score used for settlement is the score after the full 120 minutes. Goals scored in a penalty shootout never count toward correct score, regardless of market.

📖 Correct Score Combos — Market Overview

This board is heavily tilted toward Spain, and it's gotten even more lopsided with the confirmed news that Marko Arnautović — Austria's most reliable individual goal threat all tournament — is not in today's starting XI. Spain to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 is the clear favorite at +130, with Spain to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 next at +240. Together those two combos cover the overwhelming majority of realistic outcomes: a clean or near-clean Spain win, with or without an Austria consolation goal.

The standout detail on this board is how the draw is priced relative to Austria's own best-case win. Draw 0-0 or 1-1 sits at +1800 — exactly tied with Austria to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 at the same price. The market sees a stalemate and an outright Austria upset as equally (un)likely, which tells you just how much confidence has shifted toward Spain since Austria's confirmed lineup dropped their most dangerous attacker and switched to an unfamiliar back-three shape on short notice.

🏆 Most Likely Correct Scores — Ranked

⭐ #1 Pick · Shortest Price On The Board Spain to Win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Spain haven't conceded all tournament, and Austria's confirmed attack now runs through Michael Gregoritsch rather than their most proven finisher — a clean or near-clean Spain win is the board's clearest read +130 $10→$23 ⭐ #2 Pick · Accounts For An Austria Goal Spain to Win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Austria's new back-three shape and reshuffled attack could still produce a moment of quality on the counter — this combo covers a comfortable Spain win that doesn't come with a clean sheet +240 $10→$34 ⭐ #3 Pick · The Blowout Catch-All Spain to Win Any Other Score Covers 4-0, 5-1 and similar routs — a real possibility given Austria's late-breaking selection changes and Spain's attacking depth through Oyarzabal, Yamal and Baena +550 $10→$65 ⭐ #4 Pick · The Long-Shot Hedge Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 Priced exactly the same as Austria's best win combo — the market sees these as equally unlikely, but it's the one number that offers real coverage against a Spain favorite this heavy +1800 $10→$190

📋 Full Correct Score Combo Board — FanDuel (Incl. Extra Time)

FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations · Incl. ET, Not Pens · Live Today Combination Odds Spain to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 ⭐ Top pick · clean-sheet narrow-to-comfortable win +130 Spain to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 Covers an Austria consolation goal +240 Spain to win Any Other Score ⭐ Covers blowout scorelines (4-0, 5-1, etc.) +550 Spain to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 Needs Austria to score twice, still lose comfortably +1100 Draw — 0-0 or 1-1 A long shot given the gap between these sides today +1800 Austria to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 Upset value · tied with the draw as the market's most-doubted outcome +1800 Austria to win 2-1, 3-1 or 4-1 A wide-open upset scenario +2000 Any Other Draw Covers 2-2, 3-3 and beyond — extremely unlikely today +2700 Austria to win 3-2, 4-2 or 5-2 Requires a genuine goal-fest going the underdog's way +5500 Austria to win Any Other Score Longest price on the board — a true outlier scenario +17500 Includes extra time · Never penalty shootout goals · Live today

📊 Correct Score Strategy Summary Safest Play Spain to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+130) Even shorter now with Arnautović confirmed out of Austria's XI — the shortest price on the board and the cleanest read of today's confirmed team news. Best Value Spain to win Any Other Score (+550) Austria's late-breaking formation change and missing striker raise real blowout risk — this combo captures that scenario at a price that respects the uncertainty. Underdog Dart Austria to win 1-0, 2-0 or 3-0 (+1800) A genuine long shot without their most reliable finisher on the field, but the shortest way to back the biggest result in Austrian football in generations. Avoid Any combo at +2700 or longer Every long-shot combo here requires either a high-scoring draw or a genuine Austria goal-fest — both fight the confirmed team news directly. Fun money only. ⚠️ Correct score combos pay out on the final score after regulation plus extra time only — never penalty shootout goals. Must be 21+. Gambling problem? 1-800-GAMBLER.

FanDuel Sportsbook · Spain vs Austria Correct Score · Today · 3PM ET · Los Angeles Stadium Bet Correct Score on FanDuel Now Spain 1-0/2-0/3-0 +130 · Spain 2-1/3-1/4-1 +240 · Draw +1800

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All odds FanDuel Sportsbook · Correct Score Combinations incl. extra time, not penalty shootout goals · Spain to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +130 · Spain to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +240 · Spain to win Any Other Score +550 · Spain to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +1100 · Draw 0-0 or 1-1 +1800 · Austria to win 1-0/2-0/3-0 +1800 · Austria to win 2-1/3-1/4-1 +2000 · Any Other Draw +2700 · Austria to win 3-2/4-2/5-2 +5500 · Austria to win Any Other Score +17500 · Spain To Advance -1200 / Austria +680 (separate market, covers reg+ET+pens) · Confirmed: Marko Arnautovic left out of Austria's starting XI, Michael Gregoritsch starts instead, Austria line up in a back three · Spain haven't conceded a goal all tournament · Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood CA · Today, Thursday July 2, kickoff 3:00 PM ET · FOX/Telemundo · Winner faces Portugal/Croatia winner in Round of 16 · Must be 21+ · Gambling Problem? 1-800-GAMBLER