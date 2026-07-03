Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 3

Will Esmerlyn Valdez or C.J. Abrams hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games) C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games) Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Luis Garcia (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Henry Davis (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Daylen Lile (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Curtis Mead (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games) Jacob Young (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games) Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 76 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 76 games (has homered in 1.3% of games) Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)

+255 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.4% of games) Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games) Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games) Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Samad Taylor (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games) Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+450 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jo Adell (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games) Jorge Soler (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+480 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games) Jose Siri (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games) Denzer Guzman (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1100 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Wade Meckler (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games) Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Michael Conforto (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games) Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games) Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games) Brice Turang (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games) Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 15 games Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) David Hamilton (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Rafael Devers (Giants): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 27 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Victor Bericoto (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games) Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 5 games Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games) Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games) Troy Johnston (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+1000 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 24.4% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games) Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Kyle Teel (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 79 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games) Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games) Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games) Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games) Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games) Sean Keys (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games) Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games) Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+900 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Kody Clemens (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+280 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games) Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Trevor Larnach (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Tristan Gray (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds

Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)

+300 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games) Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)

+370 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games) Colton Cowser (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games) Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+285 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)

+330 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games) Michael Harris II (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Drake Baldwin (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games) Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jared Young (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games) Dominic Smith (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+700 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Jorge Mateo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)

Miami Marlins at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)

+215 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games) Colby Thomas (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games) Jonah Heim (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games) Henry Bolte (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games) Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Joe Mack (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)

+830 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros