MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 3
Will Esmerlyn Valdez or C.J. Abrams hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
- Esmerlyn Valdez (Pirates): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 19 games (has homered in 31.6% of games)
- C.J. Abrams (Nationals): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 84 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Brandon Lowe (Pirates): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 81 games (has homered in 21% of games)
- Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 88 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Luis Garcia (Nationals): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Marcell Ozuna (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Henry Davis (Pirates): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Dylan Crews (Nationals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 37 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Konnor Griffin (Pirates): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 55 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Daylen Lile (Nationals): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Keibert Ruiz (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Curtis Mead (Nationals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 72 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)
- Jacob Young (Nationals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Ryan O'Hearn (Pirates): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 73 games (has homered in 16.4% of games)
- Nasim Nunez (Nationals): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 76 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
- Jake Mangum (Pirates): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +255 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 80 games (has homered in 21.4% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 85 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 16.1% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Dalton Rushing (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 52 games (has homered in 15.4% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 82 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 82 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)
- Rodolfo Durán (Padres): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 26 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Samad Taylor (Padres): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Zach Neto (Angels): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 18 HR in 85 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Romy Gonzalez (Red Sox): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 87 games (has homered in 11.5% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 66 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Jose Siri (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 79 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Oswald Peraza (Angels): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 75 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Anthony Seigler (Red Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 58 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
- Denzer Guzman (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 19 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Tsung-Che Cheng (Red Sox): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 69 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Wade Meckler (Angels): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 34 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 82 games (has homered in 23.2% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 82 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Nelson Velazquez (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 71 games (has homered in 18.3% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 86 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Michael Conforto (Cubs): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 82 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 79 games (has homered in 12.7% of games)
- Miguel Amaya (Cubs): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 23 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Blaze Jordan (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 76 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Jose Fermin (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 63 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 51 games (has homered in 19.6% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 76 games (has homered in 19.7% of games)
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Garrett Mitchell (Brewers): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 52 games (has homered in 9.6% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 59 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 37 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)
- Cooper Pratt (Brewers): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 15 games
- Gino Groover (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 83 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- David Hamilton (Brewers): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 66 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 86 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 27 HR in 81 games (has homered in 27.2% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 77 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 81 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 16 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Drew Cavanaugh (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 73 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Cole Carrigg (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 85 games (has homered in 14.1% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 80 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 78 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 81 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 70 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 82 games (has homered in 24.4% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 77 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 21 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kahlil Watson (Guardians): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jacob Gonzalez (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 26 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 66 games (has homered in 7.6% of games)
- Braden Montgomery (White Sox): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Kyle Teel (White Sox): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 78 games (has homered in 5.1% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 56 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 39 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 85 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +1400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 79 games (has homered in 1.3% of games)
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kazuma Okamoto (Blue Jays): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 83 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Daulton Varsho (Blue Jays): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 69 games (has homered in 10.1% of games)
- Dominic Canzone (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 87 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Nathan Lukes (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 52 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 82 games (has homered in 4.9% of games)
- Yohendrick Pinango (Blue Jays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)
- Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 19 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)
- Josh Naylor (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 8.6% of games)
- Sean Keys (Blue Jays): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 80 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Andrés Giménez (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 81 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 88 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 38 games (has homered in 18.4% of games)
- Ernie Clement (Blue Jays): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 84 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +1060 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 70 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
- Kody Clemens (Twins): +280 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 73 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 84 games (has homered in 10.7% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 85 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Paul Goldschmidt (Yankees): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 60 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 82 games (has homered in 15.9% of games)
- Royce Lewis (Twins): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 54 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Jasson Domínguez (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 25 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 57 games (has homered in 7% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Trevor Larnach (Twins): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 72 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 64 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Tristan Gray (Twins): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 54 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 41 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Anthony Volpe (Yankees): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 37 games (has homered in 2.7% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 82 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 67 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 86 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 87 games (has homered in 17.2% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 88 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 74 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Eugenio Suárez (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 58 games (has homered in 12.1% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 81 games (has homered in 14.8% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 57 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)
- Colton Cowser (Orioles): +450 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 73 games (has homered in 11% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 36 games (has homered in 13.9% of games)
- Dylan Beavers (Orioles): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Noelvi Marte (Reds): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 33 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 76 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Blaze Alexander (Orioles): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 64 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Edwin Arroyo (Reds): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 23 games
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Matt Olson (Braves): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 85 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Juan Soto (Mets): +330 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 68 games (has homered in 22.1% of games)
- Michael Harris II (Braves): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 79 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 56 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Drake Baldwin (Braves): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 14 HR in 62 games (has homered in 22.6% of games)
- Francisco Lindor (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 30 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jared Young (Mets): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 87 games (has homered in 9.2% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 83 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Dominic Smith (Braves): +700 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 71 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 81 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 76 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Jorge Mateo (Braves): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 44 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Tyrone Taylor (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 41 games (has homered in 7.3% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Mauricio Dubon (Braves): +900 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 81 games (has homered in 9.9% of games)
Miami Marlins at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 86 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +215 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 79 games (has homered in 21.5% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 64 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Colby Thomas (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 36 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +460 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 76 games (has homered in 13.2% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 74 games (has homered in 6.8% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 86 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Jonah Heim (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 43 games (has homered in 18.6% of games)
- Henry Bolte (Athletics): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 44 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 76 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)
- Esteury Ruiz (Marlins): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Joe Mack (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +750 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 84 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +830 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 63 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +870 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 79 games (has homered in 3.8% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1000 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 87 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +230 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 26 HR in 87 games (has homered in 26.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +285 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 24 HR in 84 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 19 HR in 87 games (has homered in 20.7% of games)
- Taylor Trammell (Astros): +400 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 37 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 82 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +480 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 83 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Victor Mesa Jr. (Rays): +560 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 23 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Jose Altuve (Astros): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 65 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 81 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Yainer Diaz (Astros): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 36 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1100 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 45 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 63 games
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 59 games (has homered in 1.7% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +2500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 78 games