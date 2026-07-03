MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 3
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals
- Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels
- Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs
- Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
- Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees
- Mike Paredes (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds
- Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
- Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
New York Mets at Atlanta Braves
- Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Miami Marlins at Athletics
- Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances