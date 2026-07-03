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MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 3

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

  • Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

  • Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

  • Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
  • David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

  • Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

  • Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

  • Mike Paredes (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds

  • Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances
  • Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

  • Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Miami Marlins at Athletics

  • Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros

  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

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