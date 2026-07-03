Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 3

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Andre Pallante record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 3, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Washington Nationals

Mitch Keller (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Foster Griffin (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +136) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Angels

Reid Detmers (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago Cubs

Andre Pallante (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2026 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 4.2 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances David Peterson (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Jose Cabrera (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2026 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Kyle Harrison (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Ryan Feltner (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 6.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 6.9 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Anthony Kay (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners

Dylan Cease (Blue Jays): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 8.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 8.5 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2026 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

Mike Paredes (Twins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2.2 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Gerrit Cole (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2026 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds

Trevor Rogers (Orioles): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2026 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Christian Scott (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2026 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Miami Marlins at Athletics

Tyler Phillips (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2026 Stats: 2.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2.3 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances Jack Perkins (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros