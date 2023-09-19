Super Bowl Odds Update: Ravens Flock Up, Broncos Plummet

We are officially two weeks -- slightly more than 11% -- through the 2023-24 NFL regular season, and we have already seen a bit of the good, the bad and the ugly.

Incidentally, like an archery bowstring, most Super Bowl odds movement to this point has pertained to the vast "middle of the pack" rather than the ends; the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles are all still within the top five, while the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans round out the bottom.

So far, all sides in the AFC West and AFC South have already suffered losses in 2023. As for the NFC East, the New York Giants are the lone team that is not undefeated to this point. That same statement also applies to the NFC South, where only the Carolina Panthers show notches in the L column.

In Week 2, the action commenced on Thursday when Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles utilized more than 250 team rushing yards to outlast the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28. On Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens did well to steal a divisional tilt at the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-24 -- Lamar Jackson is now tied for 5th at FanDuel Sportsbook (+1200 odds) in the 2023-24 NFL MVP odds, in case you were wondering.

Additionally, Week 2 showcased multiple Herculean comeback efforts.

Down 21-3 with nine minutes left in the first half, the Washington Commanders fought back against the Denver Broncos before eventually snapping off a 35-33 victory. In the desert, the Giants trailed the Cardinals by 20 at the half but clawed back for a 31-28 come-from-behind victory.

With the dust settled until Thursday Night Football (when Big Blue heads west to play NFC rival San Francisco), let's have a look at the current Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, keeping an eye out for significant market movement.

Odds Rank Team Current Odds to Win Super Bowl LVIII Starting Odds Last Super Bowl Win 1 Kansas City Chiefs* +600 +600 2023 2 San Francisco 49ers +700 +1000 1995 3 Philadelphia Eagles* +750 +800 2018 4 Dallas Cowboys +850 +1300 1996 T5 Baltimore Ravens +1000 +1800 2013 T5 Buffalo Bills +1000 +900 N/a 7 Miami Dolphins +1300 +2100 N/a View Full Table

Notable Jumps

Baltimore Ravens

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +1000 (+1700 last week)

With a healthy Jackson signed and back under center, the Ravens have seemingly returned to their model of consistent success. After defeating Houston, 25-9, in the opener, Baltimore doubled down in Week 2 by outlasting rival Cincinnati, 27-24. Jackson has been accurate with the football in 2023, completing passes at a 74.6% clip (second-best among starting quarterbacks).

Still, not all is positive for the Ravens. They are surely thrilled to be 2-0 at this point, but their roster has been hit with injuries yet again in 2023. Star tight end Mark Andrews has carried questionable tags for both games thus far, playing in only one. We have also seen injuries to Marlon Humphrey, Tyler Linderbaum, Odell Beckham and Marcus Williams. Of course, running back J.K. Dobbins has already been placed on IR after suffering a Week 1 Achilles injury.

Baltimore's current Super Bowl winning odds are at +1000 (down from +1800 prior to Week 1), which moves them into the top five (tied with the Buffalo Bills). I am told by a friend who works in wildlife that ravens do not flock together, but this group in Baltimore will certainly need to while weathering these injuries.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +7000 (+7500 last week)

Here we have the side that everyone expected to be 2-0 -- yes, I say that sarcastically. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have played complementary football in 2023 under quarterback Baker Mayfield. I'm not totally sold on the pairing just yet, but Mayfield has certainly displayed a strong rapport with future Hall-of-Fame receiver Mike Evans; the four-time Pro Bowler has already caught a dozen balls for 237 yards and 2 touchdowns in 2023.

On the other side of the football, Tampa's defense has seemingly returned to form. Through two weeks this year, they have allowed just 17.0 points per game, which is the eighth-fewest in the NFL right now. The Bucs are also top five in sacks at the moment.

With the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons as main competition, the NFC South is wide open.

Tennessee Titans

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +5500 (+8500 last week)

Entering the season, expectations were not too high for Tennessee. Still, the fact that they are in a weaker division will ultimately play to their favor. The Titans started the season with +6000 odds in this market before inflating to +8500 after Week 1's loss in New Orleans, 16-15. In that game, veteran quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw three picks and suffered three sacks.

The Titans returned home in Week 2 and produced a gutsy effort. As alluded to, they started behind the eight-ball by allowing the first 11 points of the afternoon. From there, "King" Derrick Henry found the end zone to get Tennessee on the board, and Tennessee ended up an overtime winner. Tannehill played with much more poise in this one, scoring with his legs as well as tossing a late touchdown.

Before we consider the Titans a real threat, can they first get by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the division? The AFC South rivals will meet in Weeks 11 and 18.

Steep Drops

Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +3500 (+2000 last week)

As mentioned, the Bolts recently fell in overtime to the Titans by a score of 27-24. Prior to that, they sustained a tough loss at home to the Miami Dolphins, 36-34. This is all while fourth-year quarterback Justin Herbert has produced a QB rating of 102.0 behind 534 yards and 3 touchdowns on a 67.6% completition percentage through two games. Also, he has not thrown an interception this season in 74 attempts.

Regardless, the Chargers are 0-2, and as such, their odds to win Super Bowl LVIII have gone from +2100 prior to the regular season to +3500. Unceremoniously, LAC is the first team in NFL history to start winless through the first two weeks while scoring more than 50 combined points without committing a turnover.

Dealing with a loaded AFC, can the Bolts re-enter the playoff picture? An 0-2 start is dreaded, but it is not a death sentence. Throughout history, three teams have won the Super Bowl after starting with an 0-2 record -- the Giants were the last to accomplish the feat (2007). The Chargers will look to get on track in Week 3 as they visit the following team.

Minnesota Vikings

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +5000 (+4000 last week)

Thus far into 2023, Kirk Cousins is tied for most passing touchdowns (six) in the NFL. Additionally, he is second in the league with 708 passing yards (behind a 72.7% completion clip). Those numbers along with his current rating of 114.2 would lead you to believe that the Vikings are in a solid place after two games. But, on the heels of winning their first division title since 2017, Minnesota is 0-2 out of the gate.

Minnesota commenced the 2023 season with a 35-to-1 number to go all the way. Fast-forward to now, and their odds have ballooned to +5000 ahead of the Vikings' Week 3 matchup with the fellow 0-2 Chargers. Again, Minnesota's defense will have their hands full. Through two weeks so far, the Vikes have allowed a total of 54 points (25th in the NFL) and 672 yards (17th). That certainly leaves room for improvement.

Denver Broncos

FanDuel Sportsbook Odds: +10000 (+7500 last week)

Two weeks into the Sean Payton era, not much has gone right for the Broncos. Like the division rival Chargers, Denver has floundered to an 0-2 start, but they have done so in possibly a more demoralizing fashion. As alluded to, the Broncos suffered a Week 2 collapse when they allowed a three-score comeback against Washington.

Two-time NFC champion Russell Wilson has not enjoyed the same success since moving to the AFC. Looking to turn a new leaf after a year of career-worst numbers, Wilson still has not meshed in the Mile High. Admittedly, this past Sunday against the Commanders was one of his better performances in a Bronco uniform -- Wilson threw the ball for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns while adding 56 yards on the ground in Week 2.

After upset losses to the Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders, can Denver pony back into contention? Their odds to win the AFC are daunting, as well, showing a +5000 number at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Honorable Mention

Trending Up

Miami Dolphins +1300

New Orleans Saints +2800

Falling Down

Cincinnati Bengals +1900

Chicago Bears +20000

