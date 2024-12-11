Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 15: The Falcons Have Taken a Nosedive
With another action-packed week in the books, we are 14 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.
And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Notable Odds
Los Angeles Rams
Rams Bowl Odds: +5500
The Los Angeles Rams are climbing the ranks, winning three of their past four games, including an impressive -- and wild -- 44-42 triumph over the Buffalo Bills last week. That upset over Buffalo had a big impact on LA's Super Bowl odds, moving the Rams to +5500 to win it all -- down from +9000 odds heading into Week 14.
The Rams are right back into the thick of things in the NFC West, sitting one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and holding +160 odds to win the NFC West. Seattle (-130) is the current favorite. Three of the Rams' last four games are divisional matchups, with a crucial Week 18 home game against Seattle looming.
This week, LA is taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The Rams are a 2.5-point road underdog.
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons Bowl Odds: +18000
The Atlanta Falcons are the exact opposite of the Rams -- they're sinking fast.
After being the division favorite for much of the season (and offseason) and winning their first four NFC South games, Atlanta has lost four contests in a row and has fallen a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs now have -230 odds to win the NFC South, compared to Atlanta's +185 odds. Atlanta's Super Bowl odds have ballooned to +18000. They were +9000 a week ago and +2200 in Week 10.
All is not lost, however. Atlanta has a pretty friendly rest-of-season schedule -- Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers -- and they swept the Bucs, giving the Falcons the tiebreaker.
In Week 15, the Falcons are 4.5-point road favorites at the Raiders.
