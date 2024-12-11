Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 15: The Falcons Have Taken a Nosedive

With another action-packed week in the books, we are 14 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +270 Kansas City Chiefs +500 Philadelphia Eagles +550 Buffalo Bills +650 Baltimore Ravens +1000 Minnesota Vikings +1700 Green Bay Packers +1700 Pittsburgh Steelers +1900 Houston Texans +3400 Los Angeles Chargers +3700 Denver Broncos +4100 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4300 Seattle Seahawks +5000 Los Angeles Rams +5500 Washington Commanders +5500 San Francisco 49ers +10000 Miami Dolphins +13000 Arizona Cardinals +18000 Atlanta Falcons +18000 Cincinnati Bengals +28000 Indianapolis Colts +28000 New Orleans Saints +100000 Dallas Cowboys +100000 Carolina Panthers +100000 Chicago Bears +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

And here are each individual team's Super Bowl odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Arizona Cardinals +18000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Atlanta Falcons +18000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Baltimore Ravens +1000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Buffalo Bills +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Carolina Panthers +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Chicago Bears +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Cincinnati Bengals +28000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Dallas Cowboys +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Denver Broncos +4100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Detroit Lions +270 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Green Bay Packers +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Houston Texans +3400 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Indianapolis Colts +28000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Kansas City Chiefs +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Chargers +3700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Los Angeles Rams +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Miami Dolphins +13000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Minnesota Vikings +1700 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting New Orleans Saints +100000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Philadelphia Eagles +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Pittsburgh Steelers +1900 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting San Francisco 49ers +10000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Seattle Seahawks +5000 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4300 View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting View more odds in Sportsbook

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting Washington Commanders +5500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Notable Odds

Los Angeles Rams

Rams Bowl Odds: +5500

The Los Angeles Rams are climbing the ranks, winning three of their past four games, including an impressive -- and wild -- 44-42 triumph over the Buffalo Bills last week. That upset over Buffalo had a big impact on LA's Super Bowl odds, moving the Rams to +5500 to win it all -- down from +9000 odds heading into Week 14.

The Rams are right back into the thick of things in the NFC West, sitting one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and holding +160 odds to win the NFC West. Seattle (-130) is the current favorite. Three of the Rams' last four games are divisional matchups, with a crucial Week 18 home game against Seattle looming.

This week, LA is taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The Rams are a 2.5-point road underdog.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Bowl Odds: +18000

The Atlanta Falcons are the exact opposite of the Rams -- they're sinking fast.

After being the division favorite for much of the season (and offseason) and winning their first four NFC South games, Atlanta has lost four contests in a row and has fallen a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs now have -230 odds to win the NFC South, compared to Atlanta's +185 odds. Atlanta's Super Bowl odds have ballooned to +18000. They were +9000 a week ago and +2200 in Week 10.

All is not lost, however. Atlanta has a pretty friendly rest-of-season schedule -- Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers -- and they swept the Bucs, giving the Falcons the tiebreaker.

In Week 15, the Falcons are 4.5-point road favorites at the Raiders.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.