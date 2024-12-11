FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 15: The Falcons Have Taken a Nosedive

Austan Kas
Austan Kas

Super Bowl LIX Odds Update for Week 15: The Falcons Have Taken a Nosedive

With another action-packed week in the books, we are 14 weeks into the 2024 NFL season. Here's the full list of Super Bowl LIX odds as things currently stand.

Super Bowl LIX - Outright Betting
Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Buffalo Bills
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans
Los Angeles Chargers
Denver Broncos
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Seattle Seahawks
Los Angeles Rams
Washington Commanders
San Francisco 49ers
Miami Dolphins
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints
Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears

Notable Odds

Los Angeles Rams

Rams Bowl Odds: +5500

The Los Angeles Rams are climbing the ranks, winning three of their past four games, including an impressive -- and wild -- 44-42 triumph over the Buffalo Bills last week. That upset over Buffalo had a big impact on LA's Super Bowl odds, moving the Rams to +5500 to win it all -- down from +9000 odds heading into Week 14.

The Rams are right back into the thick of things in the NFC West, sitting one game behind the Seattle Seahawks and holding +160 odds to win the NFC West. Seattle (-130) is the current favorite. Three of the Rams' last four games are divisional matchups, with a crucial Week 18 home game against Seattle looming.

This week, LA is taking on the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. The Rams are a 2.5-point road underdog.

Atlanta Falcons

Falcons Bowl Odds: +18000

The Atlanta Falcons are the exact opposite of the Rams -- they're sinking fast.

After being the division favorite for much of the season (and offseason) and winning their first four NFC South games, Atlanta has lost four contests in a row and has fallen a game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC South. The Bucs now have -230 odds to win the NFC South, compared to Atlanta's +185 odds. Atlanta's Super Bowl odds have ballooned to +18000. They were +9000 a week ago and +2200 in Week 10.

All is not lost, however. Atlanta has a pretty friendly rest-of-season schedule -- Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers -- and they swept the Bucs, giving the Falcons the tiebreaker.

In Week 15, the Falcons are 4.5-point road favorites at the Raiders.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

