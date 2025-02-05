Super Bowl LIX Player Props and Best Bets: Kickers and Punters

Markets abound for Super Bowl LIX player props, including those for the special teams.

Yes, kickers and punters have a lot of markets posted for this weekend's matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, so let's dig into some advanced stats and see what stands out.

Best Kicking Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

Distance of Longest Successful Field Goal: Under 47.5 (-112)

Let's take a dive into the kickers here: Jake Elliott for the Eagles and Harrison Butker for the Chiefs.

This season, via NextGenStats, both kickers have been pretty average based on field goal kicking conditions.

Kicker FGM FGA FG% FG% Over Expected FGM Over Expected Jake Elliott 34 43 79.1% -1.6% -0.7 Harrison Butker 25 29 86.2% 0.1% 0.0

Butker's long this year is 53 yards; Elliott's is 50 yards. We've seen 30 other kickers with longer makes this season.

Overall, on kicks of 50-plus yards (including playoffs), Elliott is 1 for 8, and Butker is 2 for 5.

Butker's playoff long is 36 yards through two games.

It stands to reason that there won't be a plethora of long attempts.

(In case you were curious, in their prior Super Bowl matchup, the longest made field goal was 35 yards by Elliott. Butker made a 27-yarder and missed a 42-yarder.)

But what about this specific prop of 47.5 yards?

Just 16 of their combined 72 field goal attempts this season have been from 48+ yards (22.2%), and they've made 37.5% of them combined (6 of 16).

Butker is yet to attempt a 48-plus-yard field goal in the playoffs, and Elliott has done so once this postseason -- missing from 54 yards.

Best Punting Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

Will Any Punt Result in a Touchback?: Yes (+130)

The punters here -- Braden Mann for the Eagles and Matt Araiza for the Chiefs -- have averaged 48.6 yards per punt this season (including playoffs), which ties them for 12th among 34 punters with at least 20 punts logged this season.

But also among that 34-punter sample, Araiza (14.5%) and Mann (12.7%) lead the group in touchback percentage -- well above the NFL average of 7.7% this season.

Interestingly, Mann logged just 1 touchback on 44 punts last season (2.3%), and he's experiencing regression this year. His career average touchback rate is 7.2%, in line with the NFL average.

Right now, no punters are more likely on their punts to kick it into the end zone.

Araiza has logged a touchback in both postseason games and in five of his last six, and Mann has done it in two of three postseason games.

