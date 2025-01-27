Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds: Prediction, Spread, Moneyline, and Total

The Super Bowl is upon us, and the matchup is set.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for a third straight Super Bowl victory, something that no team has ever accomplished in NFL history.

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking for their second Super Bowl victory and their second since Super Bowl LII in February 2018.

Here are the NFL betting odds for Super Bowl LIX.

Stats via numberFire and NextGenStats. All game predictions via numberFire.

Super Bowl LIX Betting Odds and Predictions

Eagles vs. Chiefs Betting Odds

numberFire Prediction: Eagles (57.1%)

Date: Sunday, February 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

This matchup is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which we saw two years ago.

The Chiefs -- of course -- won to start their Super Bowl streak.

Kansas City won 38-35 behind an efficient game from Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes threw 27 times, completing 21 of those passes for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Travis Kelce led the team with 81 receiving yards, Isiah Pacheco led in rushing yards (76). Each scored.

Jalen Hurts threw 38 times for 304 yards and a touchdown. He ran for a team-high 70 yards on 15 carries and had 3 rushing scores.

The Eagles got a strong showing from their top three pass-catchers, as well.

DeVonta Smith hit 100 yards on 7 catches, A.J. Brown had 96 yards and a touchdown, and Dallas Goedert caught 6 of 7 targets for 60 yards.

The obvious differences here are a bolstered pass-catching group for the Chiefs with Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown -- and a seemingly unstoppable running back for the Eagles in Saquon Barkley.

