Super Bowl LIX: Best Next Gen Stats Prop Bets for Chiefs vs. Eagles

The Super Bowl usually delivers as many NFL odds as your heart desires. It's not different for Super Bowl LIX as FanDuel Sportsbook is even offering NFL Next Gen prop odds.

This includes gaudy stats provided by NFL Next Gen Stats that often gain traction on social media, such as a ball carrier's top speed or distance traveled. Some of the NFL's fastest players often get up to over 20 miles per hour -- the pace of a car in a school zone.

Next Gen prop lines are a fun bet for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. What are the most enticing bets for this market?

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

How Do Next Gen Stats Bets Work at FanDuel Sportsbook?

Before we circle our favorite Next Gen prop bets, let's look at how the market works.

As mentioned, all markets are settled off the official Next Gen Stats website found here. This source posts various stats on a week-to-week basis, such as ball carrier speed, distance traveled by a ball carrier, air yards on receptions, and yards after the catch for each reception. The mentioned stats are all available as prop bets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Each market is exclusively centered around ball-carriers, including quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, and tight ends. Ball carrier speed is measured in miles per hour, total distance is in yards, air yards is how many yards a ball travels before reaching the intended target, and yards after the catch is how many yards a target racks up from the point of reception.

Now that the Next Gen Stats are laid out, let's dive into our top prop bets for the market.

Best Next Gen Stats Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX: Chiefs vs. Eagles

Jalen Hurts has been beat up for a while with a knee setback. After averaging 10.0 rushing attempts per game during the regular season, most anticipated Hurts to see his rushing totals dip. Over his final four regular-season outings to the Divisional Round, he averaged 8.0 carries per game.

However, this jumped to 10 rushing attempts in the NFC Championship Game. Plus, Hurts reached a top speed of 19.8 MPH. Don't let his knee injury prevent you from jumping on over 18.5 MPH for Hurts' top speed in Super Bowl LIX.

In fact, Hurts has gone over 18.5 MPH on 18 carries this season. Furthermore, his 19.8 MPH from the NFC Championship Game was his highest mark of the season. He's also posted at least one carry reaching over 19.0 MPH in back-to-back appearances.

Following a double-digit rushing attempt total, I expect the Eagles to use Hurts legs again. The Chiefs allowed the seventh-most rushing yards to quarterbacks during the regular season. Our NFL DFS projections also have Hurts logging 9.3 rushing attempts -- which is right around his regular-season average of 10.0.

Hurts has been showing off the wheels over his last two games. And with a good workload on the ground likely awaiting, I love Hurts to go over 18.5 MPH for his top speed on Sunday.

Saquon Barkley has been Mr. Big Play all season, and he hasn't been slowed in the playoffs. He's averaging a ridiculous 147.3 rushing yards per game in the postseason, explaining his lofty 109.5-yard rushing prop.

In the Divisional Round, Barkley had 62-yard and 78-yard touchdowns. He followed that with a 60-yard touchdown in the NFC Championship Game. Just over the last two games, Barkley posted at least 75 yards of total distance three times.

For the longest total distance in a single play, Xavier Worthy (+490) is the favorite while Hurts has the second-shortest line (+520). Barkley, even with all his explosive plays in the postseason, has the third-longest odds (+570).

Hurts' longest distance play was 61.8 yards this postseason, and Worthy's line is inflated by his high-end speed as he hasn't reached 60 yards of distance once all season. Plus, I have a lot of trust in the Eagles' defense, which finished first in our schedule-adjusted pass defense rankings.

Of the two defenses, Kansas City's unit feels more susceptible. Taking an Eagles ball carrier for this line is the best bet. Why not Barkley? He's constantly produced big plays while regularly reaching top speeds of 20+ MPH. The Chiefs just allowed 147 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry in the AFC Championship too.

