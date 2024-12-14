Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 15

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024

Sunday, December 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and KATU

The Portland Trail Blazers (8-17) are 9.5-point underdogs as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (13-11) on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on AZFamily and KATU. The point total in the matchup is set at 225.5.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -9.5 225.5 -429 +340

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (84.6%)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Suns are 9-15-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Trail Blazers are 13-11-1 this year.

This season, 16 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 25 chances.

Trail Blazers games this year have gone over the point total 48% of the time (12 out of 25 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 12 games at home, and it has covered five times in 12 games when playing on the road.

The Suns have gone over the total in six of 12 home games (50%). They've fared better in road games, going over the total in 10 of 12 matchups (83.3%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (7-5-0) than away (6-6-1).

Looking at the over/under, Trail Blazers games have gone over seven of 12 times at home (58.3%), and five of 13 on the road (38.5%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 25.3 points, 6.5 assists and 3.8 boards.

Tyus Jones averages 12.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 7 assists.

Royce O'Neale averages 11.1 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 45.6% from downtown (10th in NBA), with 2.6 made treys per contest.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and 44.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Bradley Beal averages 17.8 points, 4.2 boards and 3.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 12.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Per game, Jerami Grant provides the Trail Blazers 16 points, 3.5 boards and 2.3 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Per game, Anfernee Simons gives the Trail Blazers 17.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Per game, Toumani Camara gets the Trail Blazers 8.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Deandre Ayton gives the Trail Blazers 14.2 points, 10 rebounds and 1.2 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks.

