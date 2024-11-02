Suns vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: KATU and AZFamily

The Phoenix Suns (4-1) are underdogs (+3.5) as they try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (2-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at Footprint Center. The game airs on KATU and AZFamily. The point total in the matchup is set at 225.

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 -120 -110 225 -110 -110 -188 +140

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (92.4%)

Suns vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread three times in six games with a set spread.

The Suns have covered the spread twice this year.

Trail Blazers games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under three times out of five chances this season.

Suns games this year have gone over the point total 60% of the time (three out of five games with a set point total).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deandre Ayton is averaging 14.3 points, 1.3 assists and 11 rebounds.

Jerami Grant is averaging 18.3 points, 1.8 assists and 4.5 boards.

Anfernee Simons averages 18.7 points, 2 boards and 5.2 assists, shooting 36.6% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Scoot Henderson averages 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists, shooting 43.3% from the floor and 28.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 made treys per game.

Deni Avdija averages 10.2 points, 6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 33.9% from the field.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant averages 26.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor and 46.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

The Suns receive 26.4 points per game from Devin Booker, plus 3.2 boards and 5 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 9.4 points, 3.6 boards and 7 assists. He is sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

The Suns are getting 10.4 points, 6.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

The Suns get 9.2 points per game from Jusuf Nurkic, plus 7.4 boards and 1.8 assists.

