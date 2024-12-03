Suns vs. Spurs NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for December 3

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSW

The Phoenix Suns (11-8) are favored by 6.5 points against the San Antonio Spurs (11-9) on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSW. The point total is set at 229.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 229.5 -260 +215

Suns vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (77.2%)

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns are 7-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Spurs have played 20 games, with 11 wins against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 12 times out of 20 chances this season.

Spurs games this season have eclipsed the over/under 10 times in 20 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (3-8-0) than it does in road games (4-4-0).

At home, the Suns go over the total 54.5% of the time (six of 11 games). They hit the over more often on the road, topping the total in 75% of games (six of eight).

San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (7-5-0) than away (4-4-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Spurs games have gone over less often at home (five of 12, 41.7%) than on the road (five of eight, 62.5%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 11.5 points, 2.7 boards and 7.2 assists, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 53.2% from the floor and 43.4% from downtown, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.5 points, 5.9 boards and 2.1 assists.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 8.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 24.0 points for the Spurs, plus 10.2 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Spurs receive 10.7 points per game from Chris Paul, plus 3.5 boards and 8.3 assists.

Julian Champagnie's numbers on the season are 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Per game, Keldon Johnson gets the Spurs 12.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.7 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Stephon Castle's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 2.6 boards and 3.7 assists per game. He is draining 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 28.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.2 triples.

