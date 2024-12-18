Suns vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 19

Suns vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 19, 2024

Thursday, December 19, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSIN

The Phoenix Suns (14-11) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a three-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (12-15) on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 235.

Suns vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 235 -275 +225

Suns vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.4%)

Suns vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup nine times this season (9-16-0).

Against the spread, the Pacers are 9-16-2 this season.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 16 times out of 27 chances this season.

Pacers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 18 times in 27 opportunities (66.7%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered four times in 13 games at home, and it has covered five times in 12 games on the road.

The Suns have gone over the over/under less often when playing at home, hitting the over in six of 13 home matchups (46.2%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 12 games (83.3%).

This season, Indiana is 5-6-1 at home against the spread (.417 winning percentage). Away, it is 4-10-1 ATS (.267).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have gone over more often at home (nine of 12, 75%) than away (nine of 15, 60%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 35% from downtown, with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Tyus Jones' numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 2.6 boards and 6.9 assists per game, shooting 49.4% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 made treys.

Kevin Durant averages 25.7 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 11.2 points, 5.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.8 points, 3.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Pacers Leaders

Tyrese Haliburton averages 18.1 points for the Pacers, plus 3.4 rebounds and 8.6 assists.

The Pacers are receiving 19.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game from Pascal Siakam.

The Pacers get 17.2 points per game from Bennedict Mathurin, plus 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The Pacers receive 14.9 points per game from Myles Turner, plus 7 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

The Pacers receive 11.3 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

