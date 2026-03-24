Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026 Time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBC/Peacock and ALT

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns (40-32) are 5-point underdogs against Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets (44-28) Tuesday, March 24, 2026 at PHX Arena. The game begins at 11 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 234.5 points.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -5 234.5 -210 +176

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (54.1%)

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have gone 40-32-0 against the spread this season.

In the Suns' 72 games this season, they have 43 wins against the spread.

This season, Nuggets games have hit the over 44 times.

Suns games this season have hit the over on 30 of 72 set point totals (41.7%).

Denver has a worse record against the spread at home (17-17-0) than it does in road games (23-15-0).

In home games, the Nuggets exceed the total 50% of the time (17 of 34 games). They hit the over more consistently on the road, eclipsing the total in 71.1% of games (27 of 38).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .568 (21-15-1). Away, it is .629 (22-12-1).

In terms of the over/under, Suns games have finished over less frequently at home (12 of 37, 32.4%) than away (18 of 35, 51.4%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28 points, 10.6 assists and 12.6 boards.

Murray is averaging 25.1 points, 7.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. averages 13.8 points, 2.6 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 45% from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Peyton Watson's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made treys.

Bruce Brown's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46.7% from the floor.

Suns Leaders

Booker averages 25.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists. He is also draining 45.2% of his shots from the field and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game from Collin Gillespie.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.8 boards and 2.8 assists per game. He is making 41.5% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.8 treys.

The Suns get 17.2 points per game from Grayson Allen, plus 3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Oso Ighodaro averages 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is sinking 64.4% of his shots from the floor.

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