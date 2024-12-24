Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 25

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 25, 2024

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+

The Phoenix Suns (14-14) will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (16-11) on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at Footprint Center as only 3-point underdogs. The game airs at 10:30 PM ET on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Suns vs. Nuggets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Nuggets -3 233.5 -152 +128

Suns vs. Nuggets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (51%)

Suns vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets have covered the spread 11 times over 27 games with a set spread.

The Suns are 9-19-0 against the spread this year.

Nuggets games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times out of 28 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 17 of 28 opportunities (60.7%).

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering five times in 12 home games, and six times in 15 road games.

In terms of point totals, the Nuggets hit the over less often at home, as they've gone over the total seven times in 12 opportunities this season (58.3%). In road games, they have hit the over 11 times in 15 opportunities (73.3%).

This season, Phoenix is 4-11-0 at home against the spread (.267 winning percentage). Away, it is 5-8-0 ATS (.385).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over seven of 15 times at home (46.7%), and 10 of 13 away (76.9%).

Nuggets Leaders

Nikola Jokic is averaging 30.9 points, 9.7 assists and 12.5 boards.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 18.3 points, 2.8 assists and 6.9 boards.

Russell Westbrook averages 12 points, 4.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Jamal Murray is averaging 19.1 points, 6.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Christian Braun's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, shooting 55% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.1 points for the Suns, plus 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 27.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is making 52.4% of his shots from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 treys.

The Suns are receiving 12.6 points, 2.5 boards and 6.5 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.9 points, 5.7 boards and 2.3 assists. He is draining 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 45.6% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 2.6 triples per game.

Per game, Bradley Beal gets the Suns 18.4 points, 3.9 boards and 3.1 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.7 blocks.

