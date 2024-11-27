Suns vs. Nets NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 27

Suns vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and YES

The Phoenix Suns (9-7) are favored (by 7 points) to end a three-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (8-10) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 220.5 points.

Suns vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7 220.5 -295 +240

Suns vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (67.2%)

Suns vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread five times in 16 games with a set spread.

The Nets have 10 wins against the spread in 18 games this season.

This season, Suns games have hit the over 11 times out of 18 chances.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in nine of 18 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (1-7-0) than it does on the road (4-4-0).

Looking at point totals, the Suns hit the over less consistently at home, as they've eclipsed the total five times in eight opportunities this season (62.5%). In away games, they have hit the over six times in eight opportunities (75%).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (8-2-1) than at home (2-4-1) this season.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have gone over four of seven times at home (57.1%), and five of 11 on the road (45.5%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.4 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 11.3 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.6 points, 6.1 boards and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jusuf Nurkic is averaging 8.9 points, 10 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Nets Leaders

Per game, Cameron Thomas provides the Nets 24.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

The Nets are receiving 18 points, 3.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game from Dennis Schroder.

Cameron Johnson averages 18.3 points, 4.1 boards and 2.9 assists. He is draining 49.8% of his shots from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.3 triples per game.

The Nets receive 9.2 points per game from Ziaire Williams, plus 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Per game, Nic Claxton gets the Nets 8.5 points, 7.7 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 1.2 blocks.

