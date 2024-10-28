Suns vs. Lakers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily

The Los Angeles Lakers (3-0) are underdogs (+2.5) as they try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Phoenix Suns (2-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 28, 2024 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs on NBA TV, SportsNet LA, and AZFamily. The over/under is set at 226.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2.5 -110 -110 226.5 -110 -110 -142 +120

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (73.2%)

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Suns covered 35 times in 82 matchups with a spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater, the Lakers went 11-14 last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 37 times in Suns games.

There were 47 Lakers games (out of 82) that hit the over last year.

In home games last season, Phoenix had a worse record against the spread (16-24-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-21-1).

Against the spread, Los Angeles performed better at home (20-22-0) than away (18-21-1) last season.

Suns Leaders

Kevin Durant recorded 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5 assists last season.

Devin Booker posted 27.1 points, 4.5 boards and 6.9 assists per game last season. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic's numbers last season were 10.9 points, 11 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He sank 51% of his shots from the field.

Tyus Jones put up 12 points, 2.7 boards and 7.3 assists. He sank 48.9% of his shots from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per contest.

Grayson Allen's stats last season included 13.5 points, 3.9 boards and 3 assists per contest. He sank 49.9% of his shots from the field and 46.1% from 3-point range (first in league), with an average of 2.7 triples.

Lakers Leaders

Anthony Davis collected 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists last year. At the other end, he delivered 1.2 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).

LeBron James put up 25.7 points, 8.3 assists and 7.3 boards.

D'Angelo Russell averaged 18 points, 6.3 assists and 3.1 rebounds.

Austin Reaves' stats last season were 15.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Rui Hachimura recorded 13.6 points, 4.3 boards and 1.2 assists.

