Suns vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 12

Suns vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 12, 2025

Sunday, January 12, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (8-27) are 7-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game road slide when they visit the Phoenix Suns (18-19) on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at Footprint Center. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and FDSSE. The over/under in the matchup is set at 223.5.

Suns vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7 223.5 -290 +235

Suns vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (78.3%)

Suns vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a matchup 13 times this season (13-24-0).

The Hornets have 17 wins against the spread in 35 games this year.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 17 times out of 35 chances this season.

The Hornets have hit the over 34.3% of the time this year (12 of 35 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (7-10-0) than it has in home games (6-14-0).

The Suns have hit the over on the total in seven of 20 home games (35%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 10 of 17 matchups (58.8%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has had better results on the road (9-7-0) than at home (8-9-2).

Looking at the over/under, Hornets games have finished over five of 19 times at home (26.3%), and seven of 16 on the road (43.8%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 24.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.9 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 33.3% from downtown, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kevin Durant averages 27.1 points, 6.3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Tyus Jones averages 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6 assists.

Bradley Beal averages 17.8 points, 3.6 boards and 3.2 assists, shooting 49.1% from the field and 38.5% from downtown, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Royce O'Neale averages 10.5 points, 5.6 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc (ninth in league), with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball's numbers on the season are 29.9 points, 5.4 boards and 7.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 42.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 4.5 triples.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 21.2 points, 4.9 boards and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 40.3% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.9 treys (third in league).

Miles Bridges averages 17.9 points, 7.7 boards and 3.6 assists. He is sinking 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per contest.

The Hornets are getting 8.2 points, 4.8 boards and 2.4 assists per game from Cody Martin.

The Hornets get 7.2 points per game from Josh Green, plus 2.8 boards and 1.5 assists.

