Suns vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 9

Suns vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Thursday, January 9, 2025 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSSE

The Phoenix Suns (16-19) are favored by 4 points against the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) on Thursday, January 9, 2025 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on AZFamily and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under set at 237.5 points.

Suns vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -4 237.5 -174 +146

Suns vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (64.2%)

Suns vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread 12 times this season (12-23-0).

In the Hawks' 37 games this season, they have 15 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Suns have hit the over 17 times out of 37 chances this season.

Hawks games this season have hit the over on 25 of 37 set point totals (67.6%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered five times in 18 games when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 17 games when playing on the road.

The Suns have exceeded the over/under in seven of 18 home games (38.9%). They've done better on the road, going over the total in 10 of 17 matchups (58.8%).

Atlanta's winning percentage against the spread at home is .412 (7-10-0). On the road, it is .400 (8-12-0).

In terms of the over/under, Hawks games have finished over 13 of 17 times at home (76.5%), and 12 of 20 away (60%).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 24.6 points, 3.9 boards and 6.8 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Kevin Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones averages 12.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 42.3% from downtown, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Bradley Beal averages 17.8 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 48.5% from the floor and 39.1% from downtown, with 2.2 made treys per contest.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

Hawks Leaders

Trae Young averages 22.6 points for the Hawks, plus 3.5 boards and 12.2 assists.

Per game, Jalen Johnson gives the Hawks 19.8 points, 10.1 boards and 5.3 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 12.9 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is draining 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

Per game, Clint Capela provides the Hawks 9.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1 block.

The Hawks get 10.9 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.