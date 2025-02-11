Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 11

Suns vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: TNT, truTV, and MAX

The Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) take the court against the Phoenix Suns (26-26) as only 2-point favorites on Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT, truTV, and MAX. The matchup has an over/under of 239 points.

Suns vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -2 239 -156 +132

Suns vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (60.5%)

Suns vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have put together a 34-16-2 record against the spread this season.

The Suns have 18 wins against the spread in 52 games this season.

This season, Grizzlies games have hit the over 34 times.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 27 of 52 opportunities (51.9%).

Memphis has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (17-7-1) than it has at home (17-9-1).

The Grizzlies have eclipsed the total in 14 of 27 home games (51.9%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in 20 of 25 matchups (80%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread on the road (10-16-0) than at home (8-17-1) this season.

In 2024-25 a lower percentage of the Suns' games have finished above the over/under at home (38.5%, 10 of 26) than on the road (65.4%, 17 of 26).

Grizzlies Leaders

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 23.3 points, 6 boards and 2.2 assists, shooting 49.9% from the field and 37.3% from downtown, with 2 made treys per game.

Desmond Bane averages 18 points, 5.8 boards and 5.4 assists.

Santi Aldama averages 12.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is averaging 9.6 points, 4.5 assists and 3.4 boards.

Ja Morant averages 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 33.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 26.4 points for the Suns, plus 4.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists.

Per game, Kevin Durant gives the Suns 26.9 points, 6.1 boards and 4.2 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.

Per game, Tyus Jones gives the Suns 11.1 points, 2.4 boards and 5.9 assists, plus 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Royce O'Neale averages 9.4 points, 5 boards and 2.1 assists. He is draining 42.7% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per contest.

Grayson Allen averages 11.1 points, 3.5 boards and 2 assists. He is making 44.9% of his shots from the field and 43.5% from 3-point range (eighth in league), with 2.6 treys per contest.

