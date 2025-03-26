Suns vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 26

Suns vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Wednesday, March 26, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: ESPN, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

Two streaking teams meet when the Boston Celtics (53-19) visit the Phoenix Suns (35-37) on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The Celtics are 3.5-point favorites and put their six-game win streak on the line against the Suns, who have won four straight. The point total is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -3.5 224.5 -162 +136

Suns vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (65.5%)

Suns vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have put together a 34-37-1 record against the spread this season.

The Suns are 28-42-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Celtics games have hit the over 32 times.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 37 times in 72 opportunities (51.4%).

At home, Boston sports a worse record against the spread (15-21-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (19-16-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total more often when playing at home, hitting the over in 19 of 36 home matchups (52.8%). On the road, they have hit the over in 13 of 36 games (36.1%).

Phoenix's winning percentage against the spread at home is .361 (13-21-2). On the road, it is .417 (15-21-0).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over less often at home (15 of 36, 41.7%) than on the road (22 of 36, 61.1%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 27.1 points, 8.7 boards and 6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jaylen Brown's numbers on the season are 22.5 points, 6 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.9% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Derrick White is averaging 16.5 points, 4.4 boards and 4.5 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 1 block.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 14.3 points, 3.7 boards and 3.4 assists.

Jrue Holiday's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He is also sinking 45.7% of his shots from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 triples.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.4 assists per game. He is draining 52.8% of his shots from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with an average of 2.6 triples.

The Suns are getting 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game from Tyus Jones.

The Suns are receiving 9.3 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Nick Richards averages 9.7 points, 8.5 boards and 1 assists. He is making 59.2% of his shots from the floor.

