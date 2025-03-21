Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Suns vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and FDSOH

The Phoenix Suns (33-37) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (56-13) after winning four home games in a row. The Cavaliers are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which starts at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, March 21, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 239 points.

Suns vs. Cavaliers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cavaliers -7.5 239 -295 +240

Suns vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cavaliers win (65%)

Suns vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have registered a 41-26-2 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Suns are 27-41-2 this year.

Games involving the Cavaliers have hit the over 43 times out of 70 chances this season.

The Suns have hit the over 51.4% of the time this season (36 of 70 games with a set point total).

When playing at home, Cleveland sports a better record against the spread (21-13-1) compared to its ATS record in away games (20-13-1).

At home, the Cavaliers go over the total 60% of the time (21 of 35 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, topping the total in 64.7% of games (22 of 34).

This year, Phoenix is 12-20-2 at home against the spread (.353 winning percentage). Away, it is 15-21-0 ATS (.417).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 41.2% of the time at home (14 of 34), and 61.1% of the time on the road (22 of 36).

Cavaliers Leaders

Donovan Mitchell averages 24.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

Evan Mobley is averaging 18.8 points, 9.2 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Darius Garland averages 20.9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists.

Jarrett Allen is averaging 13.6 points, 10.1 boards and 1.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ty Jerome's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.5 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Suns Leaders

Per game, Devin Booker gives the Suns 25.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.2 blocks.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 26.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. He is making 52.6% of his shots from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Suns get 10.4 points per game from Tyus Jones, plus 2.4 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Per game, Royce O'Neale gets the Suns 9.3 points, 5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Nick Richards gives the Suns 9.7 points, 8.4 boards and 1 assists, plus 0.2 steals and 1.1 blocks.

