Suns vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19

Suns vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Wednesday, March 19, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily and CHSN

The Phoenix Suns (32-37) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (29-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -7 236.5 -255 +210

Suns vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (65.2%)

Suns vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Suns are 27-41-1 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have played 68 games, with 34 wins against the spread.

Suns games have gone over the total 35 times out of 68 chances this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over 34 times in 68 opportunities (50%).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (15-21-0) than it has in home games (12-20-1).

The Suns have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (39.4%) than road tilts (61.1%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (17-17-1). Away, it is .515 (17-15-1).

Bulls games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 35) than away (16 of 33) this season.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists.

Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the field.

Bulls Leaders

Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.6 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists for the Bulls.

The Bulls are receiving 13.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Josh Giddey.

The Bulls get 19.5 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

The Bulls get 8.2 points per game from Jalen Smith, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists.

