Suns vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 19
Suns vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 19, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona
- Coverage: AZFamily and CHSN
The Phoenix Suns (32-37) are favored (by 7 points) to build on a three-game home winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (29-39) on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET. The point total is 236.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. Bulls Odds & Spread
Favorite
Spread
Total
Favorite Moneyline
Underdog Moneyline
|Suns
|-7
|236.5
|-255
|+210
Suns vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Suns win (65.2%)
Suns vs. Bulls Betting Trends
- The Suns are 27-41-1 against the spread this season.
- The Bulls have played 68 games, with 34 wins against the spread.
- Suns games have gone over the total 35 times out of 68 chances this season.
- Bulls games this year have hit the over 34 times in 68 opportunities (50%).
- Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in away games (15-21-0) than it has in home games (12-20-1).
- The Suns have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (39.4%) than road tilts (61.1%).
- Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .486 (17-17-1). Away, it is .515 (17-15-1).
- Bulls games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (18 times out of 35) than away (16 of 33) this season.
Suns Leaders
- Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the field and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.
- Kevin Durant is averaging 26.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones is averaging 10.4 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.
- Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 boards and 2.2 assists.
- Nick Richards' numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 60% from the field.
Bulls Leaders
- Nikola Vucevic is averaging 18.6 points, 10.1 boards and 3.4 assists for the Bulls.
- The Bulls are receiving 13.8 points, 7.7 boards and 6.7 assists per game from Josh Giddey.
- The Bulls get 19.5 points per game from Coby White, plus 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists.
- The Bulls are receiving 12.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.
- The Bulls get 8.2 points per game from Jalen Smith, plus 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists.
