Suns vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Suns vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: FDSWI, AZFamily, Suns+, and NBA TV

The Milwaukee Bucks (28-41) visit the Phoenix Suns (39-31) after losing four road games in a row. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 21, 2026. The over/under is 219.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -10.5 219.5 -521 +400

Suns vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (75.7%)

Suns vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Suns have compiled a 42-26-2 record against the spread this season.

The Bucks have 30 wins against the spread in 69 games this year.

This season, 30 of the Suns' games have gone over the point total out of 69 chances.

Bucks games this year have hit the over on 30 of 69 set point totals (43.5%).

Phoenix has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 20 times in 35 games at home, and it has covered 22 times in 35 games when playing on the road.

The Suns have hit the over on the total in a lower percentage of games at home (34.3%) than road games (51.4%).

This year, Milwaukee is 16-19-0 at home against the spread (.457 winning percentage). On the road, it is 14-20-0 ATS (.412).

Bucks games have gone above the over/under more frequently at home (20 times out of 35) than away (10 of 34) this year.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 3.9 boards and 5.9 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 made 3-pointers.

Collin Gillespie averages 13.2 points, 4.2 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 42.8% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc, with 3 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 41.5% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

Grayson Allen is averaging 17.2 points, 3 boards and 4.1 assists.

Oso Ighodaro's numbers on the season are 6.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 64.1% from the floor.

Bucks Leaders

Per game, Ryan Rollins gives the Bucks 16.8 points, 4.6 boards and 5.6 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals (10th in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Bobby Portis averages 13.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is also draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor and 45.9% from 3-point range (second in NBA), with 2 triples per contest.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12 points, 5.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is draining 44% of his shots from the floor and 38.6% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, Kyle Kuzma gets the Bucks 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

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