Suns vs. 76ers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 4

Suns vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH

The Phoenix Suns (5-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (1-4) on Monday, November 4, 2024 at Footprint Center as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 10:15 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH. The over/under in the matchup is 224.5.

Suns vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -6.5 -112 -108 224.5 -110 -110 -260 +215

Suns vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.4%)

Suns vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Suns have covered the spread in a game two times this season (2-4-0).

So far this year the 76ers have one win against the spread.

Suns games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of five chances this season.

The 76ers have eclipsed the over/under 80% of the time this season (four of five games with a set point total).

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker is averaging 26.7 points, 4.2 boards and 5.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kevin Durant's numbers on the season are 25.8 points, 7 boards and 3 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 44.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Tyus Jones averages 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 9.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1 block.

Bradley Beal is averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 boards and 4.5 assists.

76ers Leaders

Per game, Tyrese Maxey gives the 76ers 29.8 points, 3.4 boards and 4.8 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The 76ers are receiving 18 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Kelly Oubre Jr..

Andre Drummond averages 8.6 points, 11.8 boards and 0.6 assists. He is draining 43.2% of his shots from the floor.

The 76ers receive 11.2 points per game from Caleb Martin, plus 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.2 points, 2.4 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 56.5% of his shots from the floor and 63.2% from beyond the arc (third in league), with an average of 2.4 treys.

