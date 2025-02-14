Stefon Diggs' NFL Free Agency Outlook: Best Fits If He Leaves the Texans

The 2025 NFL Free Agency signing period begins on March 12th.

Stefon Diggs will hit the market after spending one season with the Houston Texans.

Diggs isn't free of red flags. He sustained a season-ending torn ACL in Week 8, is on the wrong side of 30, and hasn't shown the same burst as he did in his early days with the Buffalo Bills.

Still, in an offseason where there aren't a whole ton of intriguing receivers up for grabs -- Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are the two biggest names available at WR -- Diggs figures to draw plenty of interest around the league.

Will Diggs stay put in Houston? If not, which landing spots make sense for him? Let's find out.

Will the Texans Re-Sign Stefon Diggs?

Following C.J. Stroud's magnificent rookie campaign, the Texans entered the 2024 NFL season with hopes of playoffs and more.

The offense ended up disappointing in more ways than one. Stroud -- to some degree -- regressed, the receiving room was plagued with major injuries, and the play calling was less than satisfactory.

Entering 2025, the Texans will be armed with a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley but will be without Tank Dell, who sustained a gruesome knee injury in Week 16 and is expected to miss the entirety of the upcoming season. That leaves Nico Collins as the lone starter left under contract. Luckily, Collins is one of the best -- if not the best -- wide receivers in the league, but Houston still needs to find a viable second option.

Is Stefon Diggs their answer? Stroud has made it clear that he wants to see Diggs back next season. And while Diggs' ACL injury causes room for concern, it'll also lower the price on him. Notably, the Texans have just $1.6 million in cap space, the eighth-lowest in the league (per Spotrac).

If we're to assume that Houston won't be in play for top-dollar free agents such as Godwin and Higgins, bringing back Diggs would make sense. Ultimately, no one knows Diggs better than the Texans right now. They've been monitoring his recovery and ceiling under Stroud and will be able to put a price on that. Whether that results in re-signing Diggs remains to be seen. I'll note that the Texans are viewed as a potential trade suitor for Deebo Samuel if he parts ways with the San Francisco 49ers.

Should Houston opt to let Diggs walk, which destinations make the most sense?

Best Free Agency Landing Spots for Stefon Diggs

New York Giants

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft and are expected to select a quarterback after parting ways with Daniel Jones. Austin Swaim's 2025 NFL Mock Draft predicts the G-men to trade up to the first spot and take Cam Ward out of Miami.

With that move, the Giants would be left with $47.1 million in cap space (12th-most) without needing to shell out for a QB. And while they already have an emerging star in Malik Nabers, it'd be nice to add some depth and experience to the receiving corps.

Personally, I would not want to pair my rookie quarterback with a receiver who is known to create issues with signal-callers, though it'd be a Giants-esque move to do so. If the Giants end up nabbing their guy in the draft, I could see them getting ahead of themselves by making Diggs an offer he can't refuse.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a bunch of their receivers up for free agency, including Noah Brown, Dyami Brown, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

They have a strong core comprised of Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin and a need for receiving depth should any of those aforementioned guys walk. Luckily, they're armed with $79.5 million in cap space (third-most), making them a prime candidate to nab any of the big wig receivers this offseason.

Higgins and Godwin figure to be Washington's top targets, but Diggs fits the bill, too. The Maryland alum hails from the state and could offer veteran experience to this young Commanders group.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have become a revolving door for stars looking to add a bit of juice back into their career. Could Diggs be the next candidate?

Heading into 2025, the Chiefs have just two notable receivers under contract -- Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice. Marquise Brown and DeAndre Hopkins could leave in free agency while Travis Kelce's Super Bowl hangover is being spent fueling his own retirement rumors. Thus, it wouldn't be shocking to see Kansas City pursue Diggs.

The Chiefs have only $5.3 million in cap space (ninth-lowest), but Diggs' price could be lower than expected if teams are wary of his red flags. Plus, I'm sure Diggs would love to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes on the AFC's biggest stage.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.