NHL

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27

The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Minnesota Wild.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Wild Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (20-13) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-10-4)
  • Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Wild Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-170)Wild (+140)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (58.3%)

Stars vs Wild Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -180.

Stars vs Wild Over/Under

  • An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on December 27, with the over being -128 and the under +104.

Stars vs Wild Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Wild, Dallas is the favorite at -170, and Minnesota is +140 playing on the road.

