Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 27
The NHL schedule on Friday includes the Dallas Stars taking on the Minnesota Wild.
Stars vs Wild Game Info
- Dallas Stars (20-13) vs. Minnesota Wild (21-10-4)
- Date: Friday, December 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Wild Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-170)
|Wild (+140)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Wild Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (58.3%)
Stars vs Wild Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +146 to cover the spread, with the Wild being -180.
Stars vs Wild Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Wild on December 27, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Stars vs Wild Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Wild, Dallas is the favorite at -170, and Minnesota is +140 playing on the road.