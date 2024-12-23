FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (19-13) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-11-6)
  • Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-156)Utah Hockey Club (+130)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (53.4%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -200.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

  • The Stars-Utah Hockey Club game on December 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Stars, Utah is the underdog at +130, and Dallas is -156 playing on the road.

