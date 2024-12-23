Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23

On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Utah Hockey Club.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info

Dallas Stars (19-13) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-11-6)

Date: Monday, December 23, 2024

Monday, December 23, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah

Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-156) Utah Hockey Club (+130) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (53.4%)

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -200.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under

The Stars-Utah Hockey Club game on December 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.

Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Stars, Utah is the underdog at +130, and Dallas is -156 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!