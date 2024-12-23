NHL
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 23
On Monday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Utah Hockey Club.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Game Info
- Dallas Stars (19-13) vs. Utah Hockey Club (16-11-6)
- Date: Monday, December 23, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Delta Center -- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-156)
|Utah Hockey Club (+130)
|6.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Stars win (53.4%)
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +160 to cover the spread, with the Utah Hockey Club being -200.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Over/Under
- The Stars-Utah Hockey Club game on December 23 has been given an over/under of 6.5 goals. The over is +112 and the under is -138.
Stars vs Utah Hockey Club Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Utah Hockey Club-Stars, Utah is the underdog at +130, and Dallas is -156 playing on the road.