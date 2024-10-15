menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-360)Sharks (+280)-Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (81.1%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Stars are -130 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +108.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Stars vs Sharks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Dallas is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +280 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup