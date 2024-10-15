Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the San Jose Sharks.

Stars vs Sharks Game Info

Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-360) Sharks (+280) - Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (81.1%)

Stars vs Sharks Puck Line

The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Stars are -130 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +108.

Stars vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Stars vs Sharks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Stars vs Sharks Moneyline

Dallas is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +280 underdog on the road.

