Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
The Dallas Stars are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, up against the San Jose Sharks.
Stars vs Sharks Game Info
- Dallas Stars (3-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-1-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Sharks Odds
Stars vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (81.1%)
Stars vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Sharks. The Stars are -130 to cover the spread, and the Sharks are +108.
Stars vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Stars vs Sharks October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Stars vs Sharks Moneyline
- Dallas is a -360 favorite on the moneyline, while San Jose is a +280 underdog on the road.