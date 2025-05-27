3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Knicks vs. Pacers in Game 4

The NBA playoffs are here, and even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the New York Knicks face the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Knicks at Pacers Game 4 Betting Picks

Game 3 was a nightmare scenario for Jalen Brunson, who mixed poor shooting (33.3% FG%) with foul trouble to collect 23 points in 31 minutes. I don't think he'll leave tonight's game without at least 30.

Brunson scored 43 (37 in regulation) and 36 points in the first two games of this series. He's gone for at least 30 points in more games (8) than not (7) this postseason. More importantly, he's hardly missed in closely contested affairs. Here's a look at Brunson's point totals in playoff games where neither team led by 20 points or more: 16, 30, 32, 34, 36, 37, 39, 40, and 43 points.

The Pacers are favored by just two points in Game 4. Brunson figures to rebound from Saturday's contest, as it concerns shooting efficiency and avoiding foul trouble. The new lineup change for New York could help, too. Mitchell Robinson started over Josh Hart in Game 3 and it (kinda) worked. Notably, Brunson is averaging 30.6 points per 36 minutes these playoffs when Robinson is on the court -- up from 26.8 points per 36 minutes when Mitch is off the floor.

I also see value in backing Brunson To Score 35+ Points (+240), something he's accomplished in a third of his playoff games, as well as five out of nine games that were competitive from start to finish.

One big question looms for the Indiana Pacers heading into the night: will Aaron Nesmith play -- and if so -- will he be truly good to go?

Nesmith sustained an ankle injury in Game 3 and is listed as a game-time decision for Tuesday. Though he ended up returning for the end of Saturday's affair, he wasn't the same in those final minutes and was said to have had a noticeable limp postgame.

It's a tough blow for the player who takes on a big piece of the Brunson assignment and has been downright heroic from downtown this series. The concern here does, however, make it a bit easier for me to side with T.J. McConnell in the NBA player props market.

McConnell has logged 16, 16, and 18 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) this series despite being limited to 15 minutes or fewer in all of those games.

Here's a look at McConnell's PRA output at home this postseason: 15, 18, 18, 23, 24, and 25 PRA. So, he's cleared 14.5 PRA in every game this series and every home game these playoffs.

We could see a bit more Bennedict Mathurin if Nesmith ends up being ruled out or limited, but the veteran McConnell continues to be the safest bench option for the 'Cers and makes his mark on the stat sheet in no time.

Andrew Nembhard won't be invited to a three-point contest any time soon, but he's been sneaky awesome from behind the arc this postseason (26 for 52) after shooting trios at just a 29.1% clip in the regular season.

Nembhard has drained at least two threes in 8 out of 13 playoff games (61.5%), but these +142 odds imply only a 41.3% probability. He lacks exciting three-point volume but that could change after the non-Tyrese Haliburton members of the team were good for only three made threes in Game 3 -- at home no less -- while the Knicks drained 10 three-pointers outside of Brunson.

Though Indiana won't stray from their style, they should look to even up the three-point battle tonight. Nembhard could be especially key in that fight if Nesmith isn't good for his normal looks.

