Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Knicks at Pacers in Game 4

Knicks at Pacers Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 4

New York was in danger of going down 3-0 in Game 3, trailing by as many as 20 points. Lifted by a 36-20 run in the fourth quarter, the Knicks managed to pull off the comeback victory, keeping their hopes alive. Even with solid stretches from each offense through this game, the total still reached only 206 points in this 106-100 final.

Following Game 1's 250-point total in regulation, the market boosted the total from 221.5 to 224.5. A 223-point combined total in Game 2 kept the total around the same ballpark (224.0) for Game 3. However, Game 3's low-scoring output may have caused tonight's total to dip too much at 220.5.

After shooting 41.8% from three over the first two games, Indiana made only 5 of 25 shots (20.0%) in Game 3. The dip in volume compared to 33.5 shots per game over the first two games was a surprise. This decline in volume isn't something I expect to keep up either, for New York has given up the fourth-highest three-point shot frequency among 16 playoff teams.

Aaron Nesmith (ankle) is questionable for tonight, causing our first pause for the over. The Pacers aren't a one-man show from three-point land, though.

On the other side of the court, the Knicks have shot at least 30 free throws in two of three contests (21.8 in the regular season). Easy points from the charity stripe helps New York carry its weight for the over, and we've seen its stars perform well with Jalen Brunson recording 34.0 points per game (PPG) while Karl-Anthony Towns is logging 26.3 PPG.

The over should mean success for some point props, too, giving us another angle for our Same Game Parlay. Despite posting 26.3 PPG while reaching at least 24 points in two of three games thus far, Towns' prop is only 21.5 points for tonight.

He's a threat from beyond the arc with 4.3 three-point attempts per contest in the playoffs, but 54.5% of his shots in the playoffs are still coming within 10 feet of the rim.

According to Dunks & Threes, the Pacers ceded the fifth-highest shot distribution around the rim in the regular season. This also meant giving up 51.1 points in the paint per contest (fifth-most). While Indiana has allowed 47.1 points in the paint per contest during the postseason, this is still the sixth-highest mark among 16 playoff teams and highest among active squads.

With that said, Indiana's struggles to defend the paint -- including Towns -- will likely keep up.

Prior to the Eastern Conference Finals, Tyrese Haliburton logged a double-double in 5 of 10 playoff games. He's increased that rate so far, reaching the mark in two of three matchups. Will a third double-double come tonight?

Starting with Haliburton's ability to put the ball in the basket, he's logged double-digit points in 12 of 13 playoff showings. Our NBA DFS projections have Haliburton recording 20.0 points in Game 4. He's taking a team-high 7.3 three-point shots per game in the postseason, and we mentioned New York allowing a high three-point shot distribution in the playoffs.

Reaching double-digit assists will likely be Haliburton's key for a double-double. He's recording 9.4 assists per game (APG) during the postseason compared to 9.2 in the regular season. He finished third in the regular season with 15.8 potential assists per contest, and Haliburton has stayed around the mark at 15.5 in the playoffs (fourth-highest).

His adjusted assist-to-pass percentage has actually increased to 16.1 compared to 15.1 in the regular season. He's a shade under double digits in this series with 9.7 APG. After reaching double-digit assists in two of the last three, a double-double for Hali should be in the picture. The potential for an increase in triple attempts should only create more assist chances.

With our projections predicting 20.0 points and 10.9 assists for Haliburton in Game 4, we have our final leg to round out our SGP.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +417

