3 Best French Open Bets and Predictions for Day 4 at Roland Garros

The tennis clay season concludes with the French Open -- otherwise known as Roland Garros -- bringing us the second Grand Slam of 2025.

We should see plenty of fun matchups and storylines emerge over the next couple of weeks, and FanDuel Sportsbook has French Open odds for all the matches over the next two weeks.

Let's see which second-round matches could have the most betting value on Wednesday.

You can also check out our 2025 French Open men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Lorenzo Musetti vs. Daniel Elahi Galan

Lorenzo Musetti has the fifth-shortest odds to win the whole tournament (+1800) and is the favorite to emerge from his quarter to reach the semifinals (+100). In other words, a deep run is fully expected for Musetti, and Daniel Elahi Galan is unlikely to be the guy who prevents that from happening.

Musetti came into this tournament in great form, going 14-3 on clay while reaching the Monte Carlo final and the semis at Madrid and Rome. That carried over into his first-round matchup, as the Italian cruised to a straight-sets win over a qualifier that required just 26 games.

On the other hand, Galan has primarily played in Challenger events this year and was 0-2 in his only ATP-level matches before coming to Paris. Worse yet, he had lost four of his last five across all levels with none of his opponents ranked inside the top 60. He only snuck into the draw as a "lucky loser," and his first-round match went five sets and nearly four and a half hours to get past French wild card Valentin Royer.

This will be a massive step up in competition for Galan, and that's how the head-to-head has played out. Musetti has won both meetings without dropping a set, which includes a straight-sets win at Roland Garros just last year.

Massey Ratings projects a 93% win probability for Musetti, and Tennis Abstract sees a gap of over 400 points between the two in clay Elo rating. This should be a routine win for the Italian in straight sets, which should lead to under 29.5 total match games.

Casper Ruud vs. Nuno Borges

Similar to Musetti, Casper Ruud has high expectations here as a French Open finalist in 2022 and 2023 and a semifinalist last year. Likewise, his second-round matchup shouldn't give him much trouble.

Ruud will see Nuno Borges across the net, and Borges is going through a pretty meh campaign with a 16-14 overall record and 6-6 on clay. Borges wasn't exactly crushing it just ahead of the French Open, either, winning just two of his last six matches across all levels. He needed five sets to advance past a qualifier in the first round, which also isn't a promising sign.

Meanwhile, Ruud is no stranger to success on clay as 12 of his 14 career titles have come on this surface. He notably won the biggest title of his career earlier this month in Madrid, his first Masters 1000 trophy. Overall, he came into Roland Garros with a 12-3 clay record and took care of business in straight sets in the first round.

Massey Ratings pegs Ruud for a 91% win probability, and the Norwegian is 6th in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings while Borges is 39th. In their only head-to-head, Ruud won in straight sets on hard courts last year (Los Cabos), and we should expect a similar result on his best surface.

Matteo Gigante vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has had an up-and-down season, and his 6-4 clay record in the lead-up to Roland Garros isn't super exciting. But he still ranks seventh in Tennis Abstract's clay Elo ratings, and those four losses were split between Lorenzo Musetti and Arthur Fils, who are both top-10 clay players in those same rankings. One of those losses was due to retiring while the other three were all tight matches.

This has historically been Tsitsipas' best surface (75.3% win rate), and 5 of his 12 titles have been on clay. He's reached at least the French Open quarterfinals in four of the last five years, which includes a runner-up finish in 2021.

The 23-year-old Matteo Gigante doesn't exactly have the same credentials. He's mostly played in Challenger tournaments this clay season and remains inexperienced at the ATP level with a career 3-5 record. His clay Elo rating? He barely cracks the top 150 (148th).

While Gigante did well to make the draw through qualifying, this is likely the end of the road for him. Massey Ratings is up at a 95% win probability for the more accomplished Tsitsipas, and a straight-sets win is the logical conclusion.

