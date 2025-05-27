2 Best NHL Bets and Player Props for Stars vs. Oilers in Game 4

Even with the Stanley Cup Playoffs now underway, we still have plenty of betting options for the NHL.

On top of your typical moneylines and totals, we can also dabble in the player prop market for things such as shots and goal-scorers.

Which bets stand out across today's playoff action?

Let's dig in and lay out the best bets based on FanDuel Sportsbook's NHL betting odds.

Today's Best Stanley Cup Playoff Bets

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers can back the Dallas Stars into an uncomfortable corner. Up 2-1 in the Western Conference Final, Edmonton takes to the ice as home chalk in a pivotal Game 4 showdown. While the Oilers have posted decisive wins in consecutive games, their advantage isn’t as pronounced as the betting line implies.

Edmonton’s offense has been unstoppable this postseason, which has held true in Round 3. The Oilers have totaled 12 goals through three games, with all but three of those coming at five-on-five. However, their recent scoring surge extends beyond sustainable levels. The defending Western Conference champs have been held to 28 high-danger chances in this series, eclipsing double digits in just one of those contests. Naturally, goals will be more challenging to come by with the Stars’ sustained defensive efficiency.

At the same time, Dallas’ offense is due for increased output. The Stars have thrown everything they can the Oilers’ way, but their scoring doesn’t match their production. The Central Division representatives have attempted 56 scoring and 24 high-danger chances over the last two games. Still, they have just one goal to show for those robust efforts.

So far this postseason, the Stars are scoring on 7.2% of shots at five-on-five and 10.0% across all strengths, substantially ahead of their respective shooting percentages of 2.0% and 1.7% in this series.

These teams are positioned on opposite ends of the progression/regression spectrum. Edmonton’s offense is operating above expected levels, while the Stars should see a massive swing in scoring in Game 4. Dallas may be able to escape with the win, but it will probably take longer than 60 minutes to secure it. We see an edge on the regulation tie in this one.

In many ways, the Dallas Stars look like a former iteration of the Edmonton Oilers. The Stars have struggled to take the next step in the postseason, and they rely heavily on their one-two punch up front to deliver scoring. They must play to their strengths in Game 4, meaning Mikko Rantanen needs to step up on Tuesday night.

Rantanen has been bottled up over the last couple of weeks. Since May 15, the Stars forward has a paltry two points across five games despite maintaining his usual usage and production. Across that five-game sample, Rantanen has totaled 15 shots on goal while averaging nearly 22 minutes per game. Naturally, we should see an uptick in his scoring over the coming games. Rantanen’s sterling analytics profile further supports an increase in scoring. He leads Stars forwards in scoring and high-danger chances, averaging 12.3 and 5.7 per game, respectively. Rantanen also sees more offensive zone starts than any other skater, being deployed in the attacking end 66.4% of his shifts.

Thanks to his recent scoring drought, Rantanen’s actual metrics have fallen below expected. In 16 playoff games, he’s been on the ice for 23 goals, more than two goals below his expected value of 25.1.

Rantanen is primed for a strong showing in Game 4. There’s limited value in taking the over on his 0.5 points prop. However, at +235, there’s a bettor-friendly advantage in backing him to record two or more points versus the Oilers.

