Stars vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NHL action on Monday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-24-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-35-7)
  • Date: Monday, April 14, 2025
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan
  • Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-140)Red Wings (+116)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.8%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -220.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

  • The Stars-Red Wings matchup on April 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

  • Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

