Stars vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 14

NHL action on Monday includes the Dallas Stars playing the Detroit Red Wings.

Stars vs Red Wings Game Info

Dallas Stars (50-24-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (37-35-7)

Date: Monday, April 14, 2025

Monday, April 14, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: NHL Network

Stars vs Red Wings Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-140) Red Wings (+116) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.8%)

Stars vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Red Wings. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, while the Red Wings are -220.

Stars vs Red Wings Over/Under

The Stars-Red Wings matchup on April 14 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Stars vs Red Wings Moneyline

Detroit is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -140 favorite despite being on the road.

