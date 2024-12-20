FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Stars vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

Stars vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the New York Rangers.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Stars vs Rangers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (19-12) vs. New York Rangers (15-15-1)
  • Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Rangers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-192)Rangers (+158)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.9%)

Stars vs Rangers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Rangers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +132.

Stars vs Rangers Over/Under

  • Stars versus Rangers on December 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Stars vs Rangers Moneyline

  • New York is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -192 favorite at home.

