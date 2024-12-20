NHL
Stars vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20
NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the New York Rangers.
Stars vs Rangers Game Info
- Dallas Stars (19-12) vs. New York Rangers (15-15-1)
- Date: Friday, December 20, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Rangers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-192)
|Rangers (+158)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (62.9%)
Stars vs Rangers Puck Line
- The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Rangers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +132.
Stars vs Rangers Over/Under
- Stars versus Rangers on December 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.
Stars vs Rangers Moneyline
- New York is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -192 favorite at home.