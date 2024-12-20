Stars vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 20

NHL action on Friday includes the Dallas Stars playing the New York Rangers.

Stars vs Rangers Game Info

Dallas Stars (19-12) vs. New York Rangers (15-15-1)

Date: Friday, December 20, 2024

Friday, December 20, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Rangers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-192) Rangers (+158) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (62.9%)

Stars vs Rangers Puck Line

The Rangers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Rangers are -162 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +132.

Stars vs Rangers Over/Under

Stars versus Rangers on December 20 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -140 and the under +114.

Stars vs Rangers Moneyline

New York is a +158 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -192 favorite at home.

