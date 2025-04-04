FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Stars vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Stars vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 5

On Saturday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are playing the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Penguins Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (50-21-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-34-12)
  • Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025
  • Time: 3 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ABC

Stars vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-295)Penguins (+235)6.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (75.5%)

Stars vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Stars are 1.5-goal favorites against the Penguins. The Stars are -114 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are -106.

Stars vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Stars versus Penguins, on April 5, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Stars vs Penguins Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Stars vs. Penguins reveal Dallas as the favorite (-295) and Pittsburgh as the underdog (+235) on the road.

