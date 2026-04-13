Stars vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 13

The Dallas Stars will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Monday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Dallas Stars (48-20-12) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-34-14)

Date: Monday, April 13, 2026

Monday, April 13, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-170) Maple Leafs (+140) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (63.7%)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-180 to cover). And Dallas, the favorite, is +146.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Maple Leafs on April 13, with the over at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Maple Leafs, Dallas is the favorite at -170, and Toronto is +140 playing at home.

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