Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Dallas Stars will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Dallas Stars (19-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-2)

Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-140) Maple Leafs (+116) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Stars win (56.7%)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -220.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Maple Leafs game on December 18, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

Dallas is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!