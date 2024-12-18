FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18

The Dallas Stars will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (19-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-2)
  • Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-140)Maple Leafs (+116)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.7%)

Stars vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -220.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Maple Leafs game on December 18, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.

Stars vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • Dallas is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup