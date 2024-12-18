NHL
Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 18
The Dallas Stars will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in NHL action on Wednesday.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Dallas Stars (19-11) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (19-10-2)
- Date: Wednesday, December 18, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Maple Leafs Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-140)
|Maple Leafs (+116)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.7%)
Stars vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +176 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -220.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Stars-Maple Leafs game on December 18, with the over available at -134 and the under at +110.
Stars vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Dallas is the favorite, -140 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +116 underdog on the road.